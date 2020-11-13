WYLIE — With the game on the line, Jacques Jones and Tyler offensive line, along with some defensive help, rallied in the fourth quarter for a 27-20 victory over Wylie East on Friday in a District 7-5A Division I game at Wylie Stadium.
Jones did not carry the ball until the fourth quarter when he gained 82 yards and scored two touchdowns on eight attempts. Also, linebacker Jacob Villela and the Lions stopped the Raiders on a fourth-and-1 near midfield that set up the tying score and later Zachaun Williams recovered a fumble that set up the winning score.
The Lions won their second straight game to go to 2-1 in district and 2-4 overall. The Raiders fall to 1-5 overall and 0-4 in district. It was Wylie East's 17 consecutive district loss, dating back to Nov. 3, 2017.
Wylie East took a 20-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the Lions came through in the clutch.
The Raiders were near midfield and holding the six-point lead when after a timeout by the Lions and then a timeout by Wylie East, the home decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the Lions' 49. Instead, Villela burst through for the initial hit on Christian "Bam" Johnson, forcing a stop and a fumble that the Lions recovered at WE 48.
Tyler took five plays to score with Jones carrying the ball five times 40 of the yards, topped off by a 4-yard TD run to tie the game at 20-20 with 2:03 on the clock.
However, Wylie East blocked the extra point attempt to leave the game knotted.
Wylie East got the kickoff and on third down, QB Terrell Washington Jr. scrambled for the first down, but fumbled and freshman Williams recovered at the Raiders' 42.
It took three handoffs to Jones to find the end zone, the last carry an 11-yard for the TD. Kendell Howard's kick was good and the Lions led 27-20 with 51 seconds showing.
The Lions took over on downs when Washington ran nine yards when he need 10. Tyler then ran out the final eight seconds.
Jones was the leading rusher for Tyler with eight carries for 82 yards, while Kameron Medlock had 71 yards on seven attempts.
Quarterback Eli Sanchez hit on 7 of 16 passing attempts for 131 yards with a TD pass and two interceptions.
Johnson led the Raiders with 172 yards on 25 carries. Washington was 8 of 19 for 76 yards.
After falling behind 10-0 thanks in part to two lost fumbles, the Lions started roaring.
Makavion Potts returned a kickoff 38 yards to 48. Two plays later, the Lions had a TD as Sanchez hit Ja'Davion Lacy for a 48-yard TD pass. Howard's PAT brought Tyler within 10-7 with 8:22 showing in the second.
It appeared the Raiders were driving for another score when quarterback Washington, after getting the first down, fumbled at the Tyler 8. The ball bounded into the end zone where the Travion Ates pounced on the loose ball for a touchback.
The Lions took over with 1:30 on the clock. They drove 80 yards in eight plays with a second to spare. Potts took a reverse from the near-side of the field, picked up some key blocks, including by Ke'Von Sheppard and found the end zone with 1 second on the clock. Howard's PAT gave Tyler a 14-10 halftime lead despite being out-gained 203 to 167.
Key plays on the last second drive were a Sanchez hitting Sheppard for a 15-yard gain, a tough catch by Sheppard and a 26-yard run by Medlock.
The Lions are scheduled to host district leader Highland Park next Friday in Tyler, while the Raiders play on Thursday at West Mesquite.
---
Tyler 27, Wylie East 20
Tyler 0 14 0 13 -- 27
Wylie East 3 7 10 0 -- 20
First Quarter
WE -- FG Westin Waters 29, 7:55
Second Quarter
WE -- Terrell Washington Jr. 5 run (Waters kick), 9:18
TH -- Ja'Davion Lacy 48 pass from Eli Sanchez (Kendell Howard kick), 8:22
TH -- Makavion Potts 20 run (Howard kick)., :01
Third Quarter
WE -- Josh Hollingsworth 22 pass from Washington (Waters kick), 5:22
WE -- FG Waters 35, :24
Fourth Quarter
TH -- Jacques Jones 4 run (kick blocked), 2:03
TH -- Jones 11 run (Howard kick), :51