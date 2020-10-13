Tyler High senior LeTavion Erwin has been named a Great American Rivalry Series® Scholar Athlete for 2020, the organization announced on Tuesday.
Erwin, the starting center for the Lions, is joined by Longview High School senior Justin Beltran.
Recipients of the GARS Scholar Athlete Award are chosen annually as part of the Great American Rivalry Series® which will be activating the program at its 1000th Rivalry game this fall. Scholar Athlete Award winners are recognized for their “on-the-field” and “in-the-classroom" success.
“We are very happy to recognize these senior athletes for their outstanding performance on the field and as students throughout their high school careers,” Rick Ford, GARS CEO, said. “In this very unique year, we felt it is even more important that the Great American Rivalry Series and our Presenting Partner, the United States Marines, continue the 17-year tradition of recognizing their achievements.”
With their selection, Erwin and Beltran will each receive a $500 scholarship on behalf of the Great American Rivalry Series® and, through a partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, are eligible to become a member of the inaugural Great American Rivalry Series® Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team. Learn more about #SAHOF20 at: https://greatamericanrivalry.com/2020-scholar-athletes/
“Now more than ever, the world needs young men and women of character, nobility, honor and integrity,” Pat Lindesmith, Chief Partnership Officer and Senior Vice President of Gold Jacket Relations, said. “This initiative fits perfectly with the Hall’s Youth & Education Team’s commitment to empowering youth around the world.”
Beltran and Erwin are two of 144 GARS Scholar Athletes selected across the country. From those 144 nominees, a 25-member Great American Rivalry Series® Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team will be determined through a 30-day voting period where friends, family and community can show their support for their Scholar Athlete. The voting period for all Scholar Athletes begins Oct. 19.
Of the 144 nominees, the 25 who receive the most votes will earn their spot on the Inaugural Great American Rivalry Series® Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team and receive an additional scholarship.
The United States Marine Corps has had a positive relationship with the Rivalry Series for several years.
“We are excited to take our long standing and successful Great American Rivalry Series partnership to the next level with the inclusion of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and this national recognition program,” Leroy Pennington, Marine Corps Marketing Specialist, said. “The elite status of the Rivalry Series and Hall of Fame fits perfectly with the Fighting Spirit of the Marine Corps and these fine young athletes.”
BACK IN ACTION
After Tyler High's game with Nacogdoches last week was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the Lions are back in action this week, traveling to Mesquite to play Mesquite Horn in a non-district football game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium (410 E. Davis, Mesquite, Texas 75149).
The Lions (0-2) are favored by 2 points according to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com. Horn is ranked 135 in Class 6A by TexasFootball.com (245 teams in Class 6A) and Tyler is ranked No. 33 in Class 5A Division I (129 teams).
The Jaguars are 1-2 on the season. Horn opened the season on Sept. 25 by defeating Richardson J.J. Pearce, 31-24, followed by losses to Odessa Permian (51-10) and Arlington Bowie (31-3).
This is the 12th meeting between the Lions and Jaguars with Tyler holding a 6-5 lead. In the last meeting Horn upset the then No. 6 Lions, 39-17, in Tyler in 2019. Before that meeting the Lions won 48-44 in Mesquite to clinch the district championship in 2018 on a 49-yard Hail Mary pass from quarterback Devlen Woods to Ke'Andre Street with no time on the clock.
Following Friday's game, both teams are scheduled to open district play next week. Horn is set to meet North Mesquite in a District 10-6A on Oct. 23, while Tyler is slated to take on McKinney North in the District 7-5A Division I opener the same night in McKinney.
TICKETS
Tickets for games/contests in Mesquite ISD will only be available for purchase online. Please note: passes will not be accepted.
To purchase tickets:
Download the free Ticket Spicket app on your mobile phone.
Enter the access code listed below to purchase tickets. The maximum number of tickets per individual purchase is 5. Up to 2,000 tickets total may be purchased using this code. Once the maximum number has been reached, the event will be sold out.
Access code: VISITORS-HHS (ALL CAPS).