Travion Ates, the Lions hard-hitting senior safety, has had an outstanding year for Tyler High School football team.
He is one of the top defenders in East Texas and leads District 7-5A Division I in tackles. Plus, he has four interceptions on the season.
Ates, along with linebacker Tory Howland, was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Week for the Lions' game with Sherman on Friday.
The senior Ates had eight solo tackles, along with two assists in the Lions' 30-9 loss to Sherman the day after Thanksgiving near the Red River. He returned his interception some 58 yards on the final play of the first half. His never-give-up attitude was on display as he zig-zagged across the field, running away from Bearcats and picking up blocks from his teammates, trying to find the end zone before being tackled inside the Bearcats 25. Ates also broke up a pass.
Ates has 91 tackles on the season, including five tackles for loss.
Howland, a sophomore, had six solo tackles and four assists in sharing the defensive honor.
Offensive Player of the Week was sophomore Makavion Potts, who had nine receptions for 70 yards.
Junior placekicker Saul Perez was 1 of 2 on field goal attempts.
Senior running back/quarterback Ken'Yontae Pinkard and junior quarterback Eli Sanchez were honored with the Lion Heart Award.
Pinkard came off the bench to play quarterback when Sanchez took a brutal hit and had to leave the game. He led the Lions to a field goal and a touchdown, a 34-yard scamper by Pinkard for the TD.
LIONS AND LOBOS
The Lions play host to Longview on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field.
Longview is 6-2 overall and 3-1 in District 7-5A Division I (game with Sherman was canceled and considered a no contest). Longview needs a win to secure second place and a home playoff game. A loss to the Lions and a win by Sherman over West Mesquite could give the Bearcats the No. 2 seed, depending upon point totals. The Lions are in fifth in the district.
TexasFootball.com predicts the bi-district playoffs against District 8-5A to be: No. 1 Highland Park vs. No. 4 New Caney; No. 2 Longview vs. No. 3 Lufkin; No. 3 Sherman vs. No. 2 College Station; and No. 4 McKinney North vs. No. 1 Magnolia.
A LITTLE HISTORY
This will be the 97th meeting between the Tyler and Longview with the Lobos holding a 50-39-7 advantage according to Lobohistory.com. According to Joe Lee Smith's TexasHighSchoolFootballHistory.com, the Lobos lead 49-40-7. ... The Lobos have won three straight against the Lions, including last year's 42-0 victory in Tyler. The Lions last won 38-24 in 2016 in Longview. The teams met twice in 1912 with the Lobos winning the first meeting 13-7 and the Lions taking round two, 45-7. ... The Lobos have beaten the Lions eight straight at CTMF Rose Stadium. ... Longview is ranked No. 8 in all-time wins in Texas with 743 wins, according to TexasHighSchoolFootballHistory.com. ... Refugio is No. 7 at 749. ... Tyler is No. 12 at 722 with Corsicana at No. 11 (725). Lufkin is No. 13 (711). The top six include: 1, Highland Park (850); 2, Amarillo (798); 3, Mart (788); 4, Temple (783); 5, Plano (773); and 6, Brownwood (754). ... After Refugio and Longview are Cameron Yoe and Cuero tied at 737.
SENIOR NIGHT
The Lions will honor 14 seniors — Ken'Yontae Pinkard, Jacques Jones, Travion Ates, Keelan Erwin, Alijah Johnson, Kameron Medlock, Qudarium McMiller, LeTavion Erwin, Mitchell Elder, Preston Johnson, Daylon Myles, Ashton Williams, Deairyan Hampton and LaTravion Hawkins.
TYLER HIGH TICKETS
Tickets for the Longview at Tyler High football game are available online at http://tylerisd.brushfire.com.
Due to capacity limits, Tyler High School fans may purchase tickets on the Home Side or the Visitor Side. (Home Side: Enter through Gates 1 or 3 only. Visitor Side: Enter through Gate 7 only.)
Tickets are $7 with a convenience fee of $1.38.
BASKETBALL
The Tyler basketball teams will be in action on Friday with the Lady Lions (3-4) playing host to Henderson at 6:15 p.m. and the Lions (3-2) visiting Center in a 7:30 p.m. contest.
The Lady Lions will be home on Tuesday against Commerce at 6:15 p.m. The Lions are scheduled to visit Greenville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.