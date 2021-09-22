For the last 2 ½ games, the Tyler defense has stepped up and senior Ka'Darius Tave has been one of the key players.
"I've really been impressed with our defense (since the second half of the Tyler Legacy game) and you can see on film how much we have improved," Tave said.
Tave has been doing his part, playing havoc with opposing teams offensive line, plus spending time in the backfield to disrupt plays. A couple of times in both the Nacogdoches and Mesquite Horns games, Tave was in the backfield with hands on both the quarterback, who was trying to hand off the ball, and the running back, who was trying to get the ball. Needless to say, Tave crashing the party resulted in tackles for losses.
In three games (Tave did not play in the opener against Texas High), the 6-1, 235 senior has totaled 18 tackles, along with three sacks and three tackles for loss. He also has caused four hurries on the QBs, while recovering two fumbles and causing a fumble.
Tave lines up at different places along the defensive line.
"My official position is defensive end, but I move around depending on the situation," Tave said. That versatility transfer to the baseball diamond as Tave plays first, second and third base as well as shortstop.
He added there is nothing like sacking a quarterback.
"It is amazing, especially late in the game," Tave said. "It helps the team and the crowd feeds off it."
For his role in the 34-26 win over Mesquite Horn on Friday, Tave shared the Lions' Defensive Players of the Week honor. Tave had four tackles, a tackle for loss, one sack (31-yard loss) and a QB hurry, while also blocking an extra-point attempt.
Sharing the honor with Tave were senior inside linebacker Jakyron Lacy (9 tackles, ½ sack for 4-yard loss, 3 rushes for 10 yards) and senior linebacker Jacob Villela (17 tackles, 5 sacks for 34 yards in losses, two caused fumbles and a fumble recovery).
The Offensive Players of the Week were sophomore running back/quarterback/wide receiver Derrick McFall (1 of 1 passing for 30 yards and a TD; 5 rushes for 75 yards and a TD; 3 receptions for 36 yards); senior quarterback Eli Holt (15 of 33 passing, 203 yards and 2 TDs; 8 rushes for 80 yards and a TD); and junior wide receiver/defensive back Montrell Wade (6 receptions, 115 yards and 2 TDs; 1 tackle, 1 pass break up, 1 caused fumble).
Also on Wednesday, Wade picked up his sixth college offer, this time from Vanderbilt. His other offers include Kansas, Houston, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State and UTSA.
Special Teams honorees were: junior Makavion Potts (3 kickoff returns for 62 yards; 1 punt return for 10 yards); senior placekicker Saul Perez (4 for 4 on extra points) and senior holder Eli Sanchez (100 %).
Lion Heart Award winners were: junior defensive back Xavier Tatum (8 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 fumble recovery in end zone with a 16-yard return) and sophomore linebacker LaDarius Franklin (3 tackles, 1 sack for 10-yard loss).
THIS WEEK
The Lions (2-2) open District 7-5A Division I play against McKinney North (1-3). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
According to TexasFootball.com, the Lions are favored by 16 over the the Bulldogs. The series is tied 2-2.
Longview (3-1) and West Mesquite (2-2) play Thursday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium (7 p.m. kickoff), while Sherman (2-2) visits Wylie East (2-2) on Friday (7:30 p.m. kickoff). Longview is favored by 30 and Sherman is favored by two.
Highland Park (3-1) has a bye this week. The Lions have a bye next week.
TICKETS
Tickets are sold online only, there will be no cash sales at the gate. If there are tickets still available, a QR Code will be available at the gate to purchase tickets online (https://tylerisd.brushfire.com/tylerhs/).
Pre-sale ticket prices are: reserved $8, adult general admission $5, and student general admission $3. Gate ticket prices are: Game Day reserved $10, and Game Day general admission $8. Ticket purchase is subject to a convenience fee. All gates will open 1 ½ hours prior to kick off.
Parking will be limited due to the East Texas State Fair.
Season Ticket Holders will show their season ticket card to the gate attendant for admittance. We ask that all season ticket holders enter the stadium at Gate 2 on the home side of the stadium.
+ Crossover from either side of the stadium is prohibited.
+ Passes accepted — Tyler ISD Employee Badge (Employee Only), 7-5A District Passes, and THSCA.
+ The Tyler ISD Clear Bag Policy will be in effect at the stadium.