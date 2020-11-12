WYLIE — After capturing a home win last week, the Lions hit the road.
Tyler High takes on Wylie East at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wylie Stadium (FM 544 at Country Club Road, Wylie, Texas 75098, two blocks south of Hwy. 544 East, behind Wylie High School, in front of Founders Park).
The Lions enter the District 7-5A Division I contest with a record of 1-4 overall and 1-1 in league play after a standout defensive effort in a 10-3 win over West Mesquite last week in Tyler.
“The defense gave another great effort,” Tyler coach Ricklan Holmes said. “The defense has actually played pretty well all season; sometimes we have put them in difficult position, field position wise.”
The Lions limited the Wranglers to 32 yards rushing and a total of 122 yards.
Wylie East is 1-4 overall and 0-3 in district. The Raiders scored a 42-18 win over Irving Nimitz in non-district. The have dropped league games to Sherman (45-7), Longview (52-17) and McKinney North (52-31).
LOOKING AT THE DISTRICT
Last week’s results: Tyler 10, West Mesquite 3; McKinney North 52, Wylie East 31; Dallas Highland Park 18, Longview 13; Sherman, open.
Games on Friday include: Tyler High (1-4, 1-1) at Wylie East (1-4, 0-3); McKinney North (3-3, 3-0) at Highland Park (4-0, 2-0); West Mesquite (0-7, 0-3), open. Longview (6-2, 3-1) earns a forfeit win over Sherman due to COVID-19 concerns. All games are 7:30 p.m. scheduled start.
According to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com the favorites this week are: Tyler (16 points); and Highland Park (43 points).
DISTRICT LEADERS
The following are the top individuals and team statistics (average per game) in 7-5A D-I:
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS (TOP 7)
Passing: 1, Brayden Schager, Highland Park, 76 of 110 for 1,233 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs; 2, Gavin Constantine, McKinney North, 41 of 69 for 858 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs; 3, Tate Bethel, Sherman, 67 of 111 for 791 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs; 4, Ken’Yonate Pinkard, Tyler, 47 of 83 for 780 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs; 5, Jordan Allen, Longview, 38 of 76 for 538 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INTs; 6, Jay Cipriano, West Mesquite, 39 of 81 for 458 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs; 7, Graig Dale, West Mesquite, 33 of 85 for 388 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs.
Rushing: 1, Markevion Haynes, Longview, 85-797, 10 TDs; 2, Kaden Meredith, Longview, 108-790, 14 TDs; 3, 4, Christian Bam Johnson, Wylie East,126-681, 8 TDs; 4, Jayden Smith, McKinney North, 87-514, 2 TD; 5, Terrell Washington Jr., Wylie East, 58-472, 3 TDs; 5, Andrew Nehrbass, Sherman, 64-467, 4 TDs; 6, Briceon Walker, West Mesquite, 77-407, 3 TDs.
Receiving: 1, JJ Henry, McKinney North, 23-538, 9 TDs; 2, Makavion Potts, Tyler, 25-437, TD; 3, Jalen Hale, Longview, 26-422, 6 TDs; 4, Crockett Corwin, Highland Park, 16-320, 3 TDs; 5, Benji Omayebu, Sherman, 23-310, 2 TDs; 6, Montrell Wade, Tyler, 14-300, 3 TDs; 7, Jacoby Hunt, Sherman, 19-289, 2 TDs.
TEAM AVERAGES
Scoring Offense: Longview, 38.3 points per game; Highland Park, 36.8; McKinney North, 34.3; Sherman, 28.7; Tyler, 22.0; Wylie East, 20.6; West Mesquite, 16.9.
Total Offense: Highland Park, 440.8; Tyler, 405.4; Longview, 375.4; McKinney North, 339.8; Wylie East, 332.8; Sherman, 314.7; West Mesquite, 217.3.
Rushing Offense: Wylie East, 258.0; Longview, 250.4; Tyler, 204.4; McKinney North, 183.8; Sherman, 165.7; Highland Park, 123.5; West Mesquite, 94.9.
Passing Offense: Highland Park, 317.8; Tyler, 203.0; McKinney North, 156.0; Sherman, 149.0; Longview, 125.0; West Mesquite, 122.4; Wylie East, 74.8.
Scoring Defense: Highland Park, 22.0; Sherman, 22.8; Longview, 23.1; West Mesquite, 30.7; Tyler, 31.8; McKinney North, 43-3; McKinney North, 43.2.
Total Defense: Longview, 287.2; Sherman, 305.1; Highland Park, 349.7; West Mesquite, 336.4; Tyler, 342.4; Wylie East, 402.6; McKinney North, 506.6.
Rushing Defense: Longview, 111.1; Tyler, 144.0; Highland Park, 146.0; Wylie East, 146.8; West Mesquite, 188.7; Sherman, 195.1; McKinney North, 257.5.
Passing Defense: Sherman, 110.0; West Mesquite, 147.7; Longview, 176.1; Tyler, 198.4; Highland Park, 203.7; McKinney North, 249.7; Wylie East, 255.8.
Turnover Margin: Longview (plus 6); McKinney North (plus 3); Sherman (even); Highland Park (minus 1); West Mesquite (minus 7); Tyler (minus 9); and Wylie East (minus 10)
LOOKING TO NEXT WEEK
Thursday, Nov. 19: Sherman at McKinney North; Wylie East at West Mesquite (Mesquite Memorial Stadium).
Friday, Nov. 20: Highland Park at Tyler; Longview, open.