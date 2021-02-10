Fathers and sons always have a special relationship but when a dad coaches his child there is even a greater connection.
That can be said about Tyler High head basketball coach Cedeno Clark and his son and guard Christopher Clark.
Friday night is Senior Night and Coach Clark will get to honor his seniors, along with Christopher. The Lions meet Nacogdoches in a District 16-5A contest at the THS JV Gym. Varsity tipoff is set for 5:45 p.m.
There have been some bumps in the road, but it has been a fun ride for the Clarks.
"It is something that is not easy to do at all, just like anything else — there are good days and bad days, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything," Coach Clark said. "I absolutely cherish the opportunity to coach my son. These are memories that will last a life-time. You sometime don’t always get the results you want out of it, but to be granted this opportunity makes me very grateful."
Christopher added, "Playing for my father has been a learning experience, not only on the court but also a life lesson to never take things for granted. We might go head to head because we think and act very much similar, but at the end of the day that’s my right-hand man. Playing for him is amazing — winning or losing — because even when he’s telling me something that I don’t want to hear, I know it’ll later on help me in life and I love that support."
Is it basketball 24-7 for the Clarks?
"... It is very much separated at home, Christopher is a very mature young man and he does a great job of not allowing the hard times we have in practice to carry over to our home life," the elder Clark said. "I was always a coach to not let home affect work and work affect my home life."
It is hard to totally let basketball go when at home as the Clarks will play one-on-one in the backyard and watch NBA games together to pick up some things.
How about wife and mom Kinetha Clark?
"She is very sports inclined and most of the time she will just throw shots at me and the team at how we be acting on and off the court," Coach Clark said of his wife. "It gets pretty hilarious sometimes — 'I be like did I really do that?' She does a great job of not intervening between the two of us and just cherish the proud moments that we have together."
Coach Clark is proud of Christopher and the joy he has been to be on his team.
"Of course as a coach you would want your son to be able to make every shot taken and stop the man he’s guarding every possession, but the reality of that is not possible," Coach Clark said. "I could not be more prouder of the young man that he has become. He is a student that has not had one discipline issue in the entire time he has been in school. His grades allow him to be in the top 11% of his class. He is a very respectful young man that we are always getting compliments about his character in the community. The good thing about him as a basketball player is he knows his role and he fulfills it to the best of his ability. He takes on a lot with school, basketball and he works 30-plus hours a week at Super1Foods. I just think that is phenomenal for him to be able to take on all that and not skip a beat."
Coach Clark said he has enjoyed the last four years coaching Christopher.
"It’s been a true journey these last four years from us starting out riding to school together, praying in the truck every morning on the way ... to him driving himself to school now and carrying his own weight for the most part," Coach Clark said. "A lot of times we get caught up in the shots made or missed, but at this moment we gave it our BEST shot and didn’t miss out on no opportunity we had to try and make our life or the person around us life better."
The young Clark has had a memorable senior year. He was a finalist for Homecoming King and has played in all the Lions' games.
So what does the future hold for the young Clark.
"My plan after high school is to go to TJC and study business management," he said. "Hopefully one day I follow along my plan of becoming a CEO and chairman of a company. However my dream is to become a full-time Youtuber and carry along my career on social media platforms."
For now, he has relished his four years in high school and playing for his dad.
"I would just like to say I’ve enjoyed my time here at Tyler High School, formerly John Tyler," he said. "I’m excited for what the future holds for me. ... My father plays a major role in my life and will always be a supporter of me along with my mom; My parents are a blessing to me."
LIONS TALES: Seniors to be honored on Friday include: Christopher Clark, Jerome Jones, Malik Ray, Darrell Warren, Kaylon Crear, Jeremiah Tatum and Daquan Ward.