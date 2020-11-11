The Houston Rockets experimented with small ball during last season's NBA season.
The Tyler High Lions will see how it works this basketball season.
"This will be the smallest team I’ve coached in my tenure at Tyler High," Lions head coach Cedeno Clark, who is entering his 10th season at the helm of the Tyler program, said. "We will definitely have to be a scrappy team that does all the little things right to be successful this year.
"With as many seniors (Elijah Thomas, Christopher Clark, Malik Ray, Darrell Warren, Kaylon Crear, Jeremiah Tatum, Jerome Jones, Daquan Ward, Dekevian Tave) as we have on the roster this year — we are really hoping that they take a leadership role and step up, not only on the court but off the court as well."
The Lions get the season underway on Friday, traveling to Aledo.
Ashad Walker returns after earning All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year as freshman.
"We're looking from more out of him this year and Jamarcus Battee is a returning varsity player who saw limited action, but we are looking for production out of him this year as a junior," Clark said.
Tyler will be relying on some new faces as well.
"Newcomers to look out for will be Kyron Key and Shakavon Brooks," Clark said. "They have looked good in practices and scrimmages thus far."
The Lions are in a new league this season. Tyler is in District 16-5A with No. 13 Huntsville, Jacksonville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Whitehouse.
"We will have to be on our A-game every night," Clark said of the district.
With the varsity gymnasium undergoing renovations, the Lions will play home games in the renovated Junior Varsity Gym.
Clark is asking the fans to "pack the house every night and support us as we strive to become 'Champions,'" Clark said.
He added gym capacity will be 50% and home game tickets can only be purchased online.
---
2020-2021 Tyler High Basketball
Nov. 13 at Aledo 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 17 Spring Hill 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 20 Rockwall-Heath 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 24 Palestine 2 p.m.
Nov. 28 at Red Oak 4 p.m.
Dec. 1 at Tyler Legacy 7 p.m.
Dec. 4 at Center 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 8 at Greenville 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 11 Winona 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 15 Longview 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 18 at Palestine 5 p.m.
Dec. 22 at Corsicana 3 p.m.
'Dec. 29 North Mesquite 2 p.m.
Jan. 12 at Jacksonville 6:45 p.m.
Jan. 15 Lufkin 6:45 p.m.
Jan. 19 at Whitehouse 6:45 p.m.
Jan. 22 at Huntsville 6:45 p.m.
Jan. 26 at Nacogdoches 6:45 p.m.
Jan. 29 Jacksonville 6:45 p.m.
Feb. 2 at Lufkin 6:45 p.m.
Feb. 5 Whitehouse 6:45 p.m.
Feb. 9 Huntsville 6:45 p.m.
Feb. 12 Nacogdoches 6:45 p.m.