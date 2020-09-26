UTSA moved to 3-0 on Friday night with 37-35 win over Middle Tennesse, and former Tyler Lee standout Jamal Ligon was a pivotal part of that victory.
Ligon also had 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries.
Ligon played defensive end and tight end for the Red Raiders but is playing linebacker for the Roadrunners.
The tight ends coach for UTSA is Kurt Traylor, who was Ligon’s head coach at Lee.
Ligon has 25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery this season.
The Roadrunners will travel to take on UAB on Oct. 3.