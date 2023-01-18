Trinity Valley picked up its fourth win in five games with a 67-63 victory over rival Tyler Junior College on Wednesday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
It was technically the fourth win of the season for the Cardinals (4-15, 4-5). Trinity Valley had eight wins taken away by forfeit due to a clerical error regarding the eligibility of a player.
Corey Camper Jr. had 31 points, five rebounds and five assists in the loss.
Tyler got out to a 3-0 lead with a triple by Camper. Trintiy Valley responded with a 10-0 run to lead 10-5.
The Apaches battled back as seven points from Dariyus Woodson off the bench cut the score to 12-10. With the Cardinals up 15-10, Woodson hit his second 3-pointer for the Apaches.
Down 17-13, buckets by Boubacar Mboup and Camper tied the score at 20. Tyler gained a lead with 3:45 left in the half on a corner three by Jonah Nesmith.
The lead flipped back and forth until a Woodson trey put the Apaches up 32-30. A Camper putback pushed the score to 34-30. Quevian Adger had a three-point play with three seconds left to cut the TJC lead to 34-33 at halftime.
Adger opened the second half with a three, and Camper responded with his own three for Tyler.
The Apaches built their lead to 45-42 with a steal and layup by Randy Crosby. Trinity Valley got two free throws from Devyn Franklin and a floater by Najee Jones put the Cardinals up 46-45 with 11:12 to play.
Woodson hit his fourth triple, and Camper made a free throw to put the Apaches back in front. Threes by Jones and Franklin gave the Cardinals the lead before a tying three by Camper.
A Camper free throw made the score 53-52 before a three by Franklin. Tyler tied it with two free throws by Bullen Taban. Trinity Valley got a drive by Jones and a basket from Aliou Cisse to take the lead for good.
Woodson had 16 points for TJC. Crosby scored 5 points. Nesmith had 3. Mboup, Taban, Makel Johnson and Marcus Rigsby all had 2 points. Taban and Mboup each had six rebounds.
Adger led Trinity Valley with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists. Franklin had 13 points and nine rebounds. Jones had 11 points. Former Brownsboro standout Tylor Johnson added 2 points.
Tyler (11-8, 4-5) will play Navarro at 4 p.m. Saturday in Corsicana. Trinity Valley will host Panola at 4 p.m. Saturday in Athens.