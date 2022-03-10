Chapel Hill captured two wins in the Tyler/Chapel Hill Baseball Tournament on Friday.
The Bulldogs (11-3-1) won over Martin's Mill (5-3) and Scurry-Rosser (7-4) at Jerry Mumphrey Field in New Chapel Hill.
In the games at the Tyler High School diamond, Palestine claimed wins over Terrell (2-1) and Tyler (13-1). Terrell scored an 8-1 win over Arp.
Chapel Hill rallied from a 3-0 deficit against Martin's Mill. The Bulldogs' Chandler Lawson tossed six innings, allowing six hits and three runs (1 earned). He struck out four and walked one.
Malcom Passama (double, single) and Will Parker (2 singles) each had two hits. Austin Vega, Ethan Mendez and Logan Ray each had singles.
Passama added two RBIs with Connor Griffin knocking in a run. Scoring runs were Passama (2), Vega (1), Mendez (1) and Ray (1).
Austin Alexander had two hits (single, double) for the Mustangs. Dawson Lynch, Case Perkins, Alex Tyner and Luke Lucking added hits for Martin's Mill.
RBIs were from Lynch, Perkins and Tyner. Scoring runs were Alexander, Austin Curtis and Hagen Henson.
In the victory over Scurry-Rosser, Chapel Hill scored seven runs in the bottom of the third.
Mendez got the win on the mound, going 4.2 innings while giving up five hits and four runs (1 earned). He struck out five and walked one. Passama pitched .1 innings to finish the game.
Passama, Sean Gentry, Mendez and Griffin had singles with RBIs from Vega, Passama, Parker, Jaxon Cummings, Mason Beck and Treavor Brooks.
Scorings runs for CH were Vega, Passama, Gentry, Griffin, Parker, Cummings and Brooks.
Kayden Bradshaw had a double for the Wildcats with Cole Hartzel, Rowdy Miller, Conner Moore and Parker Williams added singles. Bradshaw, Hartzel and Miller had RBIs. Scoring runs were Lincoln Wagner, Zach Hutchins, Bradshaw and Hartzel.
At Tyler High, Diego Estrada was a star on the mound and at the plate. He had four hits, including a double, and scored four runs. He allowed three hits and struck out three in the 13-1 Wildcat win over Tyler.
Eli Sanchez had a triple for the Lions with singles by Coleman and Jordan Jackson.
Jackson knocked in Coleman.
The Lions (2-5-1) had a couple of nice plays in the field. Shortstop Dante Martinez gloved a shot up the middle, stepped on second, avoided the runner and threw to first baseman Avery Coleman for a double play. Also, centerfielder Braylon Johnson hustled to left field to get the ball and throw to cut-off man Martinez who threw home to catcher Eli Sanchez who tagged out Aaron Ordonez who tried to stretch a triple into an inside-the-park home run.
Peayton Giles (single, double, 2 RBIs) and Cayden Patton (2 singles) each had two hits. Corbin Hughes added a two-RBI single. Along with his triple, Ordonez added a single. Eric Estrada and Braden Harris added singles.
Friday’s games in New Chapel Hill (Jerry Mumphrey Field) are: Tyler HEAT vs. Terrell, 11 a.m.; Chapel Hill vs. Terrell, 1 p.m.; Quinlan Ford vs. Scurry-Rosser, 3 p.m.; and Chapel Hill vs. Martin’s Mill, 5 p.m.
Friday games at the Tyler High School field are: Palestine vs. Troup, 11 a.m.; North Zulch vs. Arp, 1 p.m.; and Tyler vs. Arp, 3 p.m.
Games on Saturday at the Chapel Hill diamond include: Troup vs. North Zulch, 11 a.m.; Chapel Hill vs. North Zulch, 1 p.m.; Tyler HEAT vs. Palestine, 3 p.m.; and Chapel Hill vs. Palestine, 5 p.m.
Contests at Tyler High on Saturday include: Tyler HEAT vs. Scurry-Rosser, 11 a.m.; Martin’s Mill vs. Quinlan Ford, 1 p.m.; and Tyler vs. Quinlan Ford, 3 p.m.