McKINNEY — Last year, the Lions won their first three district games, clinching a postseason spot midway through league play.
Tyler wants to match that quick start when Cujo opens District 7-5A Division I football play on Friday against McKinney North. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium (Capacity: 12,000; Playing Surface: Turf; 4201 S. Hardin Blvd., McKinney, Texas 75070).
The Lions (0-3) are favored by two points over the Bulldogs (0-3) according to TexasFootball.com. Tyler has lost to Texas High (41-21), Tyler Legacy (40-28) and Mesquite Horn (41-27). McKinney North has lost to Justin Northwest (63-49), Marshall (48-22) and Rockwall-Heath (56-14).
“McKinney North is a very good football, one of the many tough teams in our district,” Tyler High coach Ricklan Holmes said. “This the second season (district) where you throw the records out the window. Whether you were 4-0 or 0-4, everyone is undefeated now.”
Holmes said the Lions’ preseason opponents helped his team prepare for their district opponents, noting the younger players on the team are maturing while the veteran players “are stepping up to lead the team.”
The Bulldogs have a six-game district winning streak while the Lions have lost three straight league games after McKinney North snapped Tyler’s nine-game district winning streak last year. The Lions have dropped seven straight games dating back to last year. Their last win was on Oct. 10, 2019, a 39-36 victory over West Mesquite.
The Lions have a bye next week before returning to play in Tyler on Nov. 6 against West Mesquite.
TYLER TEAM MOM HONORED
Tyler High’s Shalanda Stokes has been honored with the Sprouts Farmers Market Team Mom Appreciation Award this week.
Mrs. Stokes and Highland Park’s Ginger Schager were named finalists for Team Mom of the Year. This is the fourth year that Sprouts Farmers Market has sponsored the award.
“I am very shocked and very honored,” Mrs. Stokes said. “My movitational is to be the best support system I can be. I started in T-ball and pee wee, and on up.”
Sprouts Farmers Market is teaming with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football to honor some of Texas high school football’s most important figures — team moms. Throughout the season, Sprouts Farmers Market will be recognizing moms that go above and beyond to support their teams.
Mrs. Stokes and Mrs. Schager are two of the 20 finalists. Voting will take place at the end of the season to see who is Team Mom of the Year.
Other finalists thus far this season are Valerie Sandoval (West Mesquite), Kristin Moore (Mesquite Poteet), Nadine Reasoner (San Antonio Johnson) and Amy Childs (San Antonio Clark).
Mrs. Stokes and Mrs. Schager will be presented a football and a $100 gift card from Sprouts Farmers Market Team.
OTHER DISTRICT GAMES
Highland Park (2-0) has a bye this week. Other district games on Friday include: West Mesquite Wranglers (0-4) at Longview Lobos (3-1) and Wylie East Raiders (1-1) at Sherman Bearcats (1-3). Both games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
According to TexasFootball.com, the Lobos are favored by 59 over West Mesquite and the Bearcats are favored by 17 over Wylie East.
Games on Oct. 30 include: Sherman at Highland Park; Longview at Wylie East; and McKinney North at West Mesquite.
RANKINGS
Class 5A Division I Computer rankings for district schools by TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com are: No. 2, Highland Park; No. 6, Longview; No. 42, Tyler; No. 52 McKinney North; No. 57 Sherman; No. 93 West Mesquite; and No. 94 Wylie East.
LOOKING TO PLAYOFFS
District 7-5A will play 8-5A in bidistrict. After two weeks of league games, Magnolia (3-1), Magnolia West (3-1) and Waller (2-2) lead the district at 2-0, followed by New Caney (2-1, 1-0), College Station (3-1, 1-1), Conroe Caney Creek (0-3, 0-1), New Caney Porter (2-2, 0-2), Cleveland (1-3, 0-2) and Lufkin (1-3, 0-2).
