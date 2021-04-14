Malik Caraway Ray and Jerome Jones Jr. have played on the same team since they were very young.
The two played basketball together at Boulter Middle School and then at John Tyler High School and Tyler High School.
Now, they will be playing in different uniforms as the two Lions inked to play basketball at Dallas-area junior colleges on Wednesday during the Tyler High Spring Signing Ceremony at the Dr. Martin L. Edwards Jr. Theatre.
Ray, a senior guard, signed with tradition powerhouse Dallas College-Richland in Dallas while Jones inked with Dallas College-Cedar Valley in Lancaster. The Thunderducks and the Suns are in the same conference, NJCAA Division II Region V.
"We've have been playing together since we were little — all through middle school and high school," Ray said. "We have made each other better. I will continue to support Jerome except when we play Cedar Valley."
Jones echoed the same sentiments, supporting Ray except when his Suns play Rays' Thunderducks.
With family, friends, coaches and teammates looking on, Ray and Jones signed with their colleges.
It was an emotional and joyful day as Tyler High athletic coordinator Ricklan Holmes conducted the event. He noted how Jones and Ray took care of their business in the classroom and worked hard on the court to be able to reach this special day. Holmes said the two could not reach this point without the support of family and friends.
Ray was a two-year varsity starter and was first-team All-District 16-5A in 2021. He averaged 12 points a game with a season high of 23 points against Palestine.
"When I visited Richland College it felt like the right place for me," said Ray, who plans to major in the health field. "My uncle played there and he spoke highly of Richland."
Ray added said he was thankful to his grandparents, Tyler Coach Cedeno Clark, friends and relatives.
Along with the Thunderducks, Ray said he considered Jacksonville College, Victoria College and Napa Valley College (Napa, California).
“Malik is a respectable, hard-working young man with a bright future," Tyler High assistant coach Paul Balcorta said. "His skills and basketball athleticism is a testament to his hard work. He is an excellent student in the classroom as well as on the basketball hardwood.”
Jones, who plays to major in business, picked Cedar Valley over Ottawa University (Ottawa, Kansas) and Central Methodist University (Fayette, Missouri).
"First, I want to thank God foremost," Jones said. "I want to thank my mom and my family, who have been very supportive of me."
Jones was a three-year varsity starter and earned second-team All-District 16-5A honors both in 2020 and 2021. He was honorable mention as a sophomore.
This season Jones averaged 7.0 points and scored a game-high 13 points against Whitehouse and Huntsville.
“Jerome is a quiet and confident young man who lets his hard work speak for itself," Balcorta said. "He was one of our best on the ball defenders we have had here at Tyler High School in the last few years. You could always count on Jerome playing his hardest and at full speed every game.”
LIONS TALES: Holmes said the Lions football team will begin spring drills on Monday and the annual Blue-White game is scheduled May 12.