The Tyler Lions rallied from an early deficit to score a 3-2 win over the Kemp Yellowjackets in the nightcap of games on Thursday in the Tyler High Baseball Classic at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Dante Martinez had two hits for the Lions with Avery Coleman adding one. CJ Grace got the win on the mound. Coleman, Sam Vega and Micah Johnson scored runs.
Leftfielder Braylon Johnson and center fielder Martinez made outstanding catches in the field. Also, catcher Vega threw out a runner attempting to steal.
Hayden Stevenson had two hits for Kemp, including an RBI triple. Clayton Brown and Brayden Givens added hits wiiht Brown and Stevenson scoring runs.
Results on Thursday at Mike Carter include: Chapel Hill 11, Gladewater, 2; West Rusk 7, Chapel Hill 2; Troup 8, Quinlan Ford 5; Tyler 4, Gladewater 4; Tyler 3, Kemp 2.
THS Field results on Thursday include: Edgewood 4, Henderson 4 (tie); and Edgewood 10, Newton 0.
Games on Friday at Mike Carter include: Edgewood vs. Gladewater, 9 a.m.; Gladewater vs. Mount Vernon, 11:15 a.m.; Troup vs. Edgewood, 1:30 p.m.; Henderson vs. West Rusk, 3:45 p.m.; Tyler vs. West Rusk, 6 p.m.
THS Field games scheduled on Friday are: Kemp vs. Quinlan Ford, 11:15 a.m.; Quinlan Ford vs. Chapel Hill, 1:30 p.m.; Chapel Hill vs. Kemp, 3:45 p.m.; and Troup vs. Newton, 6 p.m.
Games on Saturday at Mike Carter include: Quinlan Ford vs. Henderson, 9 a.m.; Henderson vs. Gladewater, 11:15 a.m.; Kemp vs. Troup, 1:30 p.m.; Chapel Hill vs. Newton, 3:45 p.m.; Tyler vs. Chapel Hill, 6 p.m.
THS Field games scheduled on Saturday are: Mount Vernon vs. Edgewood, 9 a.m.; Edgewood vs. West Rusk, 11:15 a.m.