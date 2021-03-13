GARLAND — A nine-run second inning helped propel the Tyler Lions to a 14-4 win over the West Mesquite Wranglers on Saturday in the Forney/Garland Baseball Tournament.
Keelan Davis had two hits and drove in two runs with Ja'Davion Lacy belting a double and Dante Martinez contributing two RBIs for the Lions. Martinez also had a single.
Other RBIs were from Ke'Von Sheppard, Aldo Martinez, Lacy, KaDarius Tave and CJ Grace.
Sheppard, Lacy, Dante Martinez and Avery Coleman each scored two runs with single runs from Aldo Martinez, Tave, Grace, Davis, Braylen Johnson and Jayden Jones.
Sheppard, who had a stolen base, and Grace combined on the two-hitter. Sheppard started and pitched 2.1 innings while allowing one hit and three runs (2 earned) with two strikeouts and three walk. Grace hurled the final 1.2 innings, giving up one hit and one run while striking out two and walking five.
Anthony Estrada and Sam Stovall had the hits for the Wranglers.
On Thursday, the Lions lost to North Forney 3-2 in Forney.
The Lions lost to Dallas Woodrow Wilson (14-1) and Garland Lakeview Centennial (8-0) on Friday.
In the game with Dallas Wilson, Dante Martinez had single and RBI. Sheppard scored the run.
Against Lakeview Centennial, Coleman had the Lions' hit.
The Lions begin District 16-5A play on Tuesday, traveling to Huntsville to meet the Hornets. The JV game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7 p.m.
Tyler returns home on Friday to meet Nacogdoches in a 7 p.m. contest at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.