Day 1 of the Bellatorum Resources Pro Classic, an $80,000 USTA Pro Circuit Event, saw several upsets and some hard-fought battles and victories on Monday at Tyler Tennis & Swim Club.
Center Court began with an upset of No. 9 seed Chihiro Muramatsu (Japan) by American Peyton Stearns in a tight three-setter. Meanwhile, Americans Alycia Parks and Jamie Loeb powered past their seeded opponents in straight sets with Parks taking down No. 13 seed Gabriela Ce (Brazil) and Loeb eliminating No. 3 seed Lara Arruabarrena (Spain).
Court 2 began with a tough battle from Tyler Wild Card Winner Allura Zamarripa (USA) as she squared up against No. 15 seed Tessah Andrianjafitrimo (France). Despite taking the first set 6-3, the 18-year-old fell to Andrianjafitrimo 6-0 before coming up short 10-5 in the third-set tiebreaker.
No. 1 seed Renata Zarazua (Mexico), No. 4 seed Veronica Cepede Royg (Paraguay) and No. 5 seed Ankita Raina (India) claimed swift victories after losing only two games in their respective first-round matches.
Six first-round qualifying matches were bumped to Tuesday due to weather and will begin at 10 a.m. on Courts 7, 1 and 2 (10:30 a.m. on Center Court), followed by the second round of singles qualifying and the first round of doubles main draw. Doubles will feature past champions Kristie Ahn and Whitney Osuigwe, former world No. 5 (and doubles No. 1) Sara Errani, as well as American duo Caroline Dolehide and Caty McNally.
With more than 100 tournaments throughout the country and prize money ranging from $15,000 to upwards of $160,000, the USTA Pro Circuit is the largest developmental tennis circuit in the world and the pathway to the U.S. Open and tour-level competition for aspiring tennis players. Now in its 41st year, the USTA Pro Circuit has been a launching pad for many of today’s top pros, including Andy Murray, Naomi Osaka, Maria Sharapova, John Isner, Sloane Stephens, Alexander Zverev, Kei Nishikori, Victoria Azarenka, Caroline Wozniacki, Garbine Muguruza, Nick Kyrgios and Milos Raonic.
---
Bellatorum Resources Pro Classic
A USTA Pro Circuit Event Monday, October 26, 2020
Tyler Athletic and Swim Club Tyler
Purse: $80,000 Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Monday's Results
Qualifying Singles
First round
Peyton Stearns (USA) def. (9) Chihiro Muramatsu (Japan), 6-3, 3-6, 10-6
(12) Kyoka Okamura (Japan) def. Catherine Harrison (USA) 7-6(6), 5-7, 10-6
(4) Veronica Cepede Royg (Paraguay) def. Anna Danilina (Kazakhstan) 6-1, 6-1
Alycia Parks (USA) def. (13) Gabriela Ce (Brazil) 6-3, 6-3
Jamie Loeb (USA) def. (3) Lara Arruabarrena (Spain) 6-4, 6-2
(1) Renata Zarazua (Mexico) def. Naomi Broady (Great Britain) 6-0, 6-2
(5) Ankita Raina (India) def. Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) 6-1, 6-1
(8) Georgina Garcia-Perez (Spain) def. Reese Brantmeier (USA) 5-7, 6-2, 11-9
(15) Tessah Andrianjafitrimo (France) def. Allura Zamarripa (USA) 3-6, 6-0, 10-5
(7) Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (COL) def. Amy Zhu (USA) 6-2, 6-2
Tuesday's Schedule
Center Court, 10:30 a.m.
(16) Conny Perrin vs. Charlotte Chavatipon, followed by (8) Georgina Garcia-Perez vs. Alycia Parks, followed by (4) Veronica Cepede Royg vs. Peyton Stearns, followed by TBD, followed by Fernanda Contreras Gomez-Felicity Maltby vs. Veronica Cepede Royg-Astra Sharma, followed by (4) Paula Kania-Chodun-Katarzyna Piter vs. Savannah Broadus-Kylie Collins
Court 7 – starting at 10 a.m.
(14) Harmony Tan vs. Chloe Henderson, followed by (7) Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. (12) Kyoka Okamura, followed by (1) Caroline Dolehide-Caty McNally vs. Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov-Greet Minnen, followed by TBD, followed by (1) Renata Zarazua vs. TBD, followed by Hailey Baptiste-Maria Mateas vs. Whitney Osuigwe-Sachia Vickery
Court 1 – starting at 10 a.m.
(10) Gabriela Talaba vs. Emma Navarro, followed by (11) Marie Benoit vs. Paula Kania-Chodun, followed by (2) Misaki Doi-Nina Stojanovic vs. Kristie Ahn-Naomi Broady, followed by Jamie Loeb vs. TBD, followed by (3) Anna Danilina-Ankita Raina vs. Marta Kostyuk-Clara Tauson
Court 2 – starting at 10 a.m.
(2) Clara Tauson vs. Maria Mateas, followed by (6) Mayo Hibi vs. Katarzyna Piter, followed by Ingrid Neel-Caitlin Whoriskey vs. Kateryna Bondarenko-Olga Govortsova, followed by (5) Ankita Raina vs. (15) Tessah Andrianjafitrimo, followed by Lara Arruabarrena-Sara Errani vs. Francesca Di Lorenzo-Jamie Loeb