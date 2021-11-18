Six running backs, five quarterbacks and five wide receivers are semifinalists for the Ninth Annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler executive director, announced on Thursday.
Sixteen semifinalist were selectd by The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Selection Committee.
The award is for top offensive players in NCAA Division I with ties to the state of Texas.
The 2020 Semifinalists are:
Gerry Bohanon, Baylor, QB, Junior — Earle, Arkansas (Earle HS);
Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma, RB, Junior — Mansfield (Mansfield HS);
Jacob Cowing, UTEP, WR, Sophomore — Maricopa, Arizona (Maricopa HS);
Frank Harris, UTSA, QB, Senior — Schertz (Clemens HS);
Sincere McCormick, UTSA, RB, Junior — Converse (Judson HS);
Tanner Mordecai, SMU, QB, Junior — Waco (Midway HS);
Bijan Robinson, Texas, RB, Sophomore — Tucson, Arizona (Salpointe HS);
Abram Smith, Baylor, RB, Senior — Abilene (Abilene HS);
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State, WR, Sophomore — Rockwall (Rockwall HS);
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, RB, Junior — Spring (Klein Collins HS);
Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky, WR, Junior — Waxahachie (Waxahachie HS);
Clayton Tune, Houston, QB, Junior — Carrollton (Hebron HS);
Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, RB, Sophomore — Round Rock (Cedar Ridge HS);
Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, WR, Junior — Austin (Lake Travis HS);
Xavier Worthy, Texas, WR, Freshman — Fresno, California (Central East HS);
Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky, QB, Grad Student — Victoria (Victoria East HS).
Finalists will be selected from this group and announced on Dec. 14, 2021.
The winner will be announced at an award banquet in Tyler on Jan. 12, 2022.
Previous winners of the honor were — 2013: Bryce Petty, QB, Baylor, junior, Midlothian (Midlothian HS); 2014: Trevone Boykin, QB, TCU, junior, Dallas (West Mesquite HS); 2015: Greg Ward Jr., QB, Houston, junior, Tyler, (John Tyler HS); 2016: D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas, junior, Texas City, (Texas City HS); 2017: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma, senior, Austin, (Lake Travis HS); 2018: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma, junior, Allen, (Allen HS); 2019: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State, junior, LaGrange, (LaGrange HS); and 2020: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida, senior, Manvel (Manvel HS).
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
Award sponsors include: City of Tyler, Brookshire Grocery Company, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System, Clements Fluids Management, LLC, Patterson Commercial Property Group, R.W. Fair Foundation, Southside Bank, TDI Air Conditioning/James & Sharon Wynne, Ted W. Walters, Austin Bank, Prothro, Wilhelmi & Co., Tyler Morning Telegraph, American State Bank, BMW of Tyler, Texas Bank and Trust, Tyler Junior College, and University of Texas at Tyler.
Fan Vote for the semifinalists round has began and continues through Sunday, Dec. 12 at noon CST. Visit www.earlcampbellaward.com and vote once daily for your favorite.
