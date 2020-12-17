Seven quarterbacks, three wide receivers and three running backs are semifinalists for the Eighth Annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler executive director, announced on Thursday.
The award is offensive players in NCAA Division I with ties to the state of Texas.
The 2020 Semifinalists are:
Shane Buechele, SMU, quarterback, graduate student — Arlington (Lamar High School);
Jaelon Darden, North Texas, wide receiver, senior — Houston (Eisenhower HS);
Sam Ehlinger, Texas, QB, senior — Austin (Westlake HS);
D’Eriq King, Miami, QB, red shirt-senior — Manvel (Manvel HS);
Sincere McCormick, UTSA, running back, sophomore — Converse (Judson HS);
Kellen Mond, Texas A&M, QB, senior — San Antonio (IMG Academy);
Zach Smith, Tulsa, QB, senior — Grandview (Grandview HS);
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, RB, sophomore — Spring (Klein Collins HS);
Nick Starkel, San Jose State, QB, graduate student — Argyle (Liberty Christian HS);
Kyle Trask, Florida, QB, red senior-senior — Manvel (Manvel HS);
Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, RB, freshman — Round Rock (Cedar Ridge HS);
Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State, WR, senior — Fort Worth (South Hills HS);
Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, WR, sophomore — Austin (Lake Travis HS).
Finalists will be selected from group of 13 and announced on Dec. 23, 2020.
The winner will be announced at a virtual award banquet in Tyler in late January 2021.
Previous winners of the honor were — 2013: Bryce Petty, Baylor, QB, junior, Midlothian (Midlothian HS); 2014: Trevone Boykin, QB, TCU, junior, Dallas (West Mesquite HS); 2015: Greg Ward Jr., Houston, QB, junior, Tyler, (John Tyler HS); 2016: D’Onta Foreman, Texas, RB, junior, Texas City, (Texas City HS); 2017: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB, senior, Austin, (Lake Travis HS); 2018: Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, QB, junior, Allen, (Allen HS); and 2019: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State, junior, LaGrange, (LaGrange HS).
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
Award sponsors include: City of Tyler, BMW of Tyler, Brookshire Grocery Company, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System, Clements Fluids Management, LLC, Patterson Commercial Property Group, R.W. Fair Foundation, Southside Bank, TDI Air Conditioning/James & Sharon Wynne, Chesley and Ted W. Walters, Austin Bank, Prothro, Wilhelmi & Co., Texas Bank and Trust, Tyler Junior College, and University of Texas at Tyler.
Fans may vote for the semifinalists through 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Visit www.earlcampbellaward.com and vote once daily for your favorite player.
