Two spots for the 2023 Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament will be on the line Saturday at Lindsey Park.
The Tyler state-qualifying tournament is set to begin at 9 a.m.
Pool A is Tyler Legacy, Chapel Hill, Terrell and Greenville. Pool B is Tyler Legacy B, Marshall, Hallsville and Crandall. Pool C is Whitehouse, Longview, Rockwall and Naaman Forest. Pool D is Lufkin, Whitehouse B, Mount Pleasant and North Forney.
The pool play schedule for Saturday is:
9 a.m.: Greenville vs. Terrell, Field 1; Chapel Hill vs. Tyler Legacy, Field 2; Tyler Legacy B vs. Hallsville, Field 3; Crandall vs. Marshall, Field 4; Rockwall vs. Longview, Field 5; Naaman Forest vs. Whitehouse, Field 6; North Forney vs. Whitehouse B, Field 7; Mount Pleasant vs. Lufkin, Field 8.
9:45 a.m.: Chapel Hill vs. Greenville, Field 1; Terrell vs. Tyler Legacy, Field 2; Tyler Legacy B vs. Crandall, Field 3; Marshall vs. Hallsville, Field 4; Rockwall vs. Whitehouse, Field 5; Longview vs. Naaman Forest, Field 6; Mount Pleasant vs. Whitehouse B, Field 7; Lufkin vs. North Forney, Field 8.
10:30 a.m.: Chapel Hill vs. Terrell, Field 1; Greenville vs. Tyler Legacy, Field 2; Tyler Legacy B vs. Marshall, Field 3; Crandall vs. Hallsville, Field 4; Longview vs. Whitehouse, Field 5; Naaman Forest vs. Rockwall, Field 6; Lufkin vs. Whitehouse B, Field 7; North Forney vs. Mount Pleasant, Field 8.
At 11:45, the Pool B winner will take on the Pool A winner on Field 2, and the Pool C winner will take on the Pool D winner on Field 1. Those two winners will advance to the state tournament, will be June 22-24 at Veterans Park in College Station.