7on7.football.newspaper-03.jpg
Buy Now

Tyler Legacy’s Luke Wolf throws a pass during the 2022 Tyler 7-on-7 state qualifier at Lindsey Park.

 Michel Alfaro/tyler morning telegraph

Two spots for the 2023 Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament will be on the line Saturday at Lindsey Park.

The Tyler state-qualifying tournament is set to begin at 9 a.m.

Pool A is Tyler Legacy, Chapel Hill, Terrell and Greenville. Pool B is Tyler Legacy B, Marshall, Hallsville and Crandall. Pool C is Whitehouse, Longview, Rockwall and Naaman Forest. Pool D is Lufkin, Whitehouse B, Mount Pleasant and North Forney.

7ON7.FOOTBALL-257.jpg
Buy Now

Longview's Taylor Tatum during the 2022 Tyler 7-on-7 state-qualifying tournament at Lindsey Park.

The pool play schedule for Saturday is:

9 a.m.: Greenville vs. Terrell, Field 1; Chapel Hill vs. Tyler Legacy, Field 2; Tyler Legacy B vs. Hallsville, Field 3; Crandall vs. Marshall, Field 4; Rockwall vs. Longview, Field 5; Naaman Forest vs. Whitehouse, Field 6; North Forney vs. Whitehouse B, Field 7; Mount Pleasant vs. Lufkin, Field 8.

9:45 a.m.: Chapel Hill vs. Greenville, Field 1; Terrell vs. Tyler Legacy, Field 2; Tyler Legacy B vs. Crandall, Field 3; Marshall vs. Hallsville, Field 4; Rockwall vs. Whitehouse, Field 5; Longview vs. Naaman Forest, Field 6; Mount Pleasant vs. Whitehouse B, Field 7; Lufkin vs. North Forney, Field 8.

10:30 a.m.: Chapel Hill vs. Terrell, Field 1; Greenville vs. Tyler Legacy, Field 2; Tyler Legacy B vs. Marshall, Field 3; Crandall vs. Hallsville, Field 4; Longview vs. Whitehouse, Field 5; Naaman Forest vs. Rockwall, Field 6; Lufkin vs. Whitehouse B, Field 7; North Forney vs. Mount Pleasant, Field 8.

At 11:45, the Pool B winner will take on the Pool A winner on Field 2, and the Pool C winner will take on the Pool D winner on Field 1. Those two winners will advance to the state tournament, will be June 22-24 at Veterans Park in College Station.

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 23rd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past five years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed