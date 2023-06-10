Crandall and North Forney grabbed the state tournament spots during the Tyler 7-on-7 state-qualifying tournament Saturday at Lindsey Park.
Crandall and North Forney advanced to the 2023 Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament June 22-24 at Veterans Park in College Station.
Tyler Legacy and Chapel Hill opened the day against each other.
The Bulldogs struck first as Demetrius Brisbon connected with Damarcion Blaylock for a touchdown, making the score 6-0. After Chapel Hill got a defensive stop, Legacy got a pick six from Jaylen Fields to tie the game.
Brisbon, who committed to SMU on Thursday, and Blaylock connected once again to give Chapel Hill a 12-6 at halftime.
On the first play of the second half, Luke Wolf had a deep connection with JP Rainer to set up a touchdown pass from Wolf to Kavion Hall. Wolf completed a pass to Jadin Hambrick for the extra point to give the Red Raiders a 13-12 lead.
Chapel Hill answered with a touchdown pass from Brisbon to Jayvin Mayfield to go up 18-13. Wolf then threw a touchdown pass to a wide-open Micah Igaya to put Legacy back up 19-18.
Another Brisbon to Mayfield touchdown, followed by a Brisbon connection to Rickey Stewart for the extra point to give the Bulldogs a 25-19 lead.
A Wolf touchdown pass to De’je’un Owens tied the score, and Wolf connected with Hambrick to put the score at 26-25 with time winding down.
On the final play of the game, Brisbon and Mayfield had their third touchdown connection to give Chapel Hill a 31-26 win.
Legacy then played Terrell and got behind early 14-0. Wolf threw a touchdown pass to Rainer with the extra point caught by Zabryan Hood.
Down 21-7, Legacy got a touchdown pass from Wolf to Hall to cut the score to 21-13. Wolf then threw a touchdown pass to Owens and connected with Igaya for the extra point.
Terrell was up 27-20, and Hood went up for a jump ball in the end zone and then caught the extra point to force overtime for the Red Raiders. Terrell went on to win 33-27 in overtime.
In the third round of games, Longview took a 22-14 win over Whitehouse. Ethan Harrison had a touchdown reception from Andrew Tutt for the Lobos. Layne Hooker had multiple catches for the Wildcats, including a touchdown grab from Josh Green.
Pool A scores were Terrell 13, Greenville 0; Chapel Hill 31, Tyler Legacy 26; Chapel Hill 27, Greenville 21; Terrell 33, Tyler Legacy 27; Terrell 27, Chapel Hill 7; Tyler Legacy 25, Greenville 0.
Pool B scores were Hallsville 27, Tyler Legacy B 0; Crandall 20, Marshall 19; Crandall 25, Tyler Legacy B 6; Hallsville 12, Marshall 0; Marshall 25, Tyler Legacy B; Crandall 12, Hallsville 6.
Pool C scores were Rockwall 33, Longview 31; Naaman Forest 27, Whitehouse 20; Rockwall 27, Whitehouse 26; Longview 20, Naaman Forest 12; Longview 22, Whitehouse 14; Rockwall 28, Naaman Forest 20.
Pool D scores were North Forney 40, Whitehouse B 6; Mount Pleasant 27, Lufkin 7; Mount Pleasant 34, Whitehouse B 20; North Forney 21, Lufkin 20; Lufkin 31, Whitehouse B 7; North Forney 26, Mount Pleasant 21.
The scores in the qualifying games were Crandall 13, Terrell 7; and North Forney 21, Rockwall 20.