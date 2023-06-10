Crandall and North Forney grabbed the state tournament spots during the Tyler 7-on-7 state-qualifying tournament Saturday at Lindsey Park.

Crandall and North Forney advanced to the 2023 Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament June 22-24 at Veterans Park in College Station.

Tyler Legacy and Chapel Hill opened the day against each other.

Chapel Hill's Demetrius Brisbon throws for a touchdown during the 2023 Tyler 7-on-7 State Qualifier at Lindsey Park.

The Bulldogs struck first as Demetrius Brisbon connected with Damarcion Blaylock for a touchdown, making the score 6-0. After Chapel Hill got a defensive stop, Legacy got a pick six from Jaylen Fields to tie the game.

Brisbon, who committed to SMU on Thursday, and Blaylock connected once again to give Chapel Hill a 12-6 at halftime.

On the first play of the second half, Luke Wolf had a deep connection with JP Rainer to set up a touchdown pass from Wolf to Kavion Hall. Wolf completed a pass to Jadin Hambrick for the extra point to give the Red Raiders a 13-12 lead.

Chapel Hill answered with a touchdown pass from Brisbon to Jayvin Mayfield to go up 18-13. Wolf then threw a touchdown pass to a wide-open Micah Igaya to put Legacy back up 19-18.

Another Brisbon to Mayfield touchdown, followed by a Brisbon connection to Rickey Stewart for the extra point to give the Bulldogs a 25-19 lead.

Tyler Legacy's De'je'un Owens scores a touchdown during the 2023 Tyler 7-on-7 State Qualifier at Lindsey Park.

A Wolf touchdown pass to De’je’un Owens tied the score, and Wolf connected with Hambrick to put the score at 26-25 with time winding down.

On the final play of the game, Brisbon and Mayfield had their third touchdown connection to give Chapel Hill a 31-26 win.

Legacy then played Terrell and got behind early 14-0. Wolf threw a touchdown pass to Rainer with the extra point caught by Zabryan Hood.

Tyler Legacy's Kavion Hall scores a touchdown during the 2023 Tyler 7-on-7 State Qualifier at Lindsey Park.

Down 21-7, Legacy got a touchdown pass from Wolf to Hall to cut the score to 21-13. Wolf then threw a touchdown pass to Owens and connected with Igaya for the extra point.

Tyler Legacy's Luke Wolf throws a pass during the 2023 Tyler 7-on-7 State Qualifier at Lindsey Park.

Terrell was up 27-20, and Hood went up for a jump ball in the end zone and then caught the extra point to force overtime for the Red Raiders. Terrell went on to win 33-27 in overtime.

Longview against Whitehouse during the 2023 Tyler 7-on-7 State Qualifier at Lindsey Park.

In the third round of games, Longview took a 22-14 win over Whitehouse. Ethan Harrison had a touchdown reception from Andrew Tutt for the Lobos. Layne Hooker had multiple catches for the Wildcats, including a touchdown grab from Josh Green.

Pool A scores were Terrell 13, Greenville 0; Chapel Hill 31, Tyler Legacy 26; Chapel Hill 27, Greenville 21; Terrell 33, Tyler Legacy 27; Terrell 27, Chapel Hill 7; Tyler Legacy 25, Greenville 0.

Pool B scores were Hallsville 27, Tyler Legacy B 0; Crandall 20, Marshall 19; Crandall 25, Tyler Legacy B 6; Hallsville 12, Marshall 0; Marshall 25, Tyler Legacy B; Crandall 12, Hallsville 6.

Pool C scores were Rockwall 33, Longview 31; Naaman Forest 27, Whitehouse 20; Rockwall 27, Whitehouse 26; Longview 20, Naaman Forest 12; Longview 22, Whitehouse 14; Rockwall 28, Naaman Forest 20.

Pool D scores were North Forney 40, Whitehouse B 6; Mount Pleasant 27, Lufkin 7; Mount Pleasant 34, Whitehouse B 20; North Forney 21, Lufkin 20; Lufkin 31, Whitehouse B 7; North Forney 26, Mount Pleasant 21.

The scores in the qualifying games were Crandall 13, Terrell 7; and North Forney 21, Rockwall 20.

Brandon Ogden is in his 23rd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past five years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports

