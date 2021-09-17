Tyler 34, Mesquite Horn 26
Mesquite Horn 0 7 7 12 — 26
Tyler 7 14 7 6 — 34
First Quarter
TYL—Montrell Wade 30 pass from Derrick McFall (Saul Perez kick), :42.
Second Quarter
MH—Darrius White 55 run (Sergio Ortiz kick), 2:12.
TYL—Wade 51 pass from Eli Holt (Perez kick), 1:53.
TYL—Holt 4 run (Perez kick), :02.
Third Quarter
MH—Jaden Malik-Jones 17 run (Ortiz kick), 6:14
TYL—De'Marion Dewberry 15 pass from Holt (Perez kick), :41
Fourth Quarter
MH—Jayden Plater 54 return of a blocked field goal attempt (kick blocked), 10:18.
MH—Justin Underwood 34 pass from Marquis Edwards (run failed), 3:01.
TYL—McFall 53 run (pass failed), 2:33
A—4,500.
MH TYL
First downs 13 20
Rushes-yards 38-125 34-185
Passing 166 214
Total Net Yards 291 399
Comp-Att-Int 9-18-0 16-34-0
Punts 5-33.2 5-33.2
Fumbles-Lost 5-2 1-0
Penalties-Yards 13-129 6-70
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Mesquite Horn, Darrius White 3-64, DeAndre Felton 8-49, Jaden Malik-Jones 7-27, William Stephens 6-12, Marquis Edwards 13-(-8), Team 1-(-19). Tyler, Eli Holt 8-75, Derrick McFall 5-70, JaMicheal Cooper 6-21, De'Marion Dewberry 7-15, Jakyron Lacy 3-8, Makavion Potts 1-(-2), Team 1-(-2).
PASSING—Mesquite Horn, Marquis Edwards 9-18-0-166. Tyler, Eli Holt 15-34-184, Derrick McFall 1-1-0-30.
RECEIVING—Mesquite Horn, Chris Dawn 5-130, Marcus Morgan 2-5, Justin Underwood 1-34, Williams Stephens 1-(-3). Tyler, Montrell Wade 6-111, Makavion Potts 3-44, Derrick McFall 3-32, De'Marion Dewberry 2-15, Kameron Key 1-9, JaMichael Cooper 1-3.