MDM-8558.jpg
Buy Now

Tyler High's Jacob Villela (10) celebrates after a solo tackle on Friday night against Mesquite Horn at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. The Lions defeated the Jaguars 34-26.

 Mark Martin

Tyler 34, Mesquite Horn 26

Mesquite Horn 0       7    7     12 — 26

Tyler              7     14     7       6 — 34

First Quarter

TYL—Montrell Wade 30 pass from Derrick McFall (Saul Perez kick), :42.

Second Quarter

MH—Darrius White 55 run (Sergio Ortiz kick), 2:12.

TYL—Wade 51 pass from Eli Holt (Perez kick), 1:53.

TYL—Holt 4 run  (Perez kick), :02.

Third Quarter

MH—Jaden Malik-Jones 17 run (Ortiz kick), 6:14

TYL—De'Marion Dewberry 15 pass from Holt (Perez kick), :41

Fourth Quarter

MH—Jayden Plater 54 return of a blocked field goal attempt (kick blocked), 10:18. 

MH—Justin Underwood 34 pass from Marquis Edwards (run failed), 3:01.

TYL—McFall 53 run (pass failed), 2:33

A—4,500.

                               MH           TYL

First downs             13             20

Rushes-yards        38-125       34-185

Passing                  166            214

Total Net Yards      291            399

Comp-Att-Int          9-18-0     16-34-0

Punts                      5-33.2       5-33.2

Fumbles-Lost         5-2             1-0

Penalties-Yards     13-129        6-70

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Mesquite Horn, Darrius White 3-64, DeAndre Felton 8-49, Jaden Malik-Jones 7-27, William Stephens 6-12, Marquis Edwards 13-(-8), Team 1-(-19). Tyler, Eli Holt 8-75, Derrick McFall 5-70, JaMicheal Cooper 6-21, De'Marion Dewberry 7-15, Jakyron Lacy 3-8, Makavion Potts 1-(-2), Team 1-(-2).

PASSING—Mesquite Horn, Marquis Edwards 9-18-0-166. Tyler, Eli Holt 15-34-184, Derrick McFall 1-1-0-30. 

RECEIVING—Mesquite Horn, Chris Dawn 5-130,  Marcus Morgan 2-5, Justin Underwood 1-34, Williams Stephens 1-(-3). Tyler, Montrell Wade 6-111, Makavion Potts 3-44, Derrick McFall 3-32, De'Marion Dewberry 2-15, Kameron Key 1-9, JaMichael Cooper 1-3.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.