Two TJC men's basketball games scheduled for this week have been postponed, Apaches basketball coach Mike Marquis said.
Tyler Junior College was scheduled to visit Brenham on Monday to face Blinn and slated to host Angelina on Wednesday.
However, due to COVID-19 protocols in the Blinn and Angelina programs, the games will have to be rescheduled.
The Apaches are still scheduled to travel to Beeville on Saturday to face Coastal Bend. Tipoff is scheduled for noon.
The No. 11 Apache Ladies (12-2) are set to host Jacksonville College on Wednesday (5:30 p.m.) and No. 21 Kilgore College (2 p.m.) on Saturday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.