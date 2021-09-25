ATHENS -- Quarterback Bronson McClelland threw for 394 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 7 Trinity Valery to a 31-23 win over the Tyler Junior College Apaches on Saturday at Bruce Field.
TVCC improves to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play. The Apaches fall to 2-2 and 1-1.
The Cardinals held TJC quarterback General Booty, the nation's leading passer to 190 yards as he hit on 23 of 46 passing attempts and one TD pass. He was averaging nearly 400 yards a game.
TJC settled for three field goals of 21, 29 and 25 yards by Matthew O'Brien while the Cardinals cashed in on a porous Tyler defensive backfield. TVCC threw for a total of 408 yards and totaled 548 yards.
Booty hit Kelly Akharaiyi with a 27-yard TD pass with 4:37 remaining in the game, but could get no closer.
Azhaun Dingle was the leading rusher with 97 yards on 17 attempts for the Apaches.
TJC is off next week before returning on Oct. 9 to face Northeastern Oklahoma A&M at 11 a.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.