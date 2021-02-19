Genesis Invitational Golf

Sam Burns hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. The tournament is being broadcast by GOLF Channel and CBS on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, Feb. 20

Auto Racing

Xfinity: The Super Start Batteries 188 4 p.m. FS1

AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship 6 p.m. NBCSN

College Baseball

Northeastern at Wake Forest 5 p.m. ACCN

College Basketball: Men

Michigan State at Indiana 11 a.m. ESPN

Central Florida at Tulane 11 a.m. ESPN2

La Salle at Saint Joseph's 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

Kentucky at Tennessee noon CBS

Boston at Colgate noon CBSSN

Connecticut at Villanova noon FOX

Vanderbilt at Alabama noon SECN

Notre Dame at Syracuse 1 p.m. ACCN

Texas Tech at Kansas 1 p.m. ESPN

Missouri at South Carolina 1 p.m. ESPN2

George Mason at VCU 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

West Virginia at Texas 2 p.m. ABC

BYU at Loyola Marymount 2 p.m. CBSSN

Illinois at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. FOX

Georgia at Florida 2:30 p.m. SECN

Auburn at LSU 3 p.m. ESPN

Stanford at Washington State 3 p.m. ESPN2

Duquesne at Richmond 3:30 p.m. NBCSN

Purdue at Nebraska 4:30 p.m. BTN

Seton Hall at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. CBSSN

Louisville at North Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma at Iowa State 5 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona at Southern California 5 p.m. FOX

Mississippi State at Mississippi 5 p.m. SECN

San Diego State at Fresno State 6:30 p.m. CBSSN

DePaul at St. John's 6:30 p.m. FS1

Virginia at Duke 7 p.m. ESPN

San Diego at Gonzaga 7 p.m. ESPN2

Colorado at Oregon State 7 p.m. ESPNU

Arkansas at Texas A&M 7:30 p.m. SECN

Utah at Oregon 8 p.m. PAC12N

Arizona State at UCLA 9 p.m. ESPN2

California at Washington 9 p.m. ESPNU

College Basketball: Women

Army at Navy 10 a.m. CBSSN

Illinois at Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Creighton at DePaul 1 p.m. FS1

Pro Basketball

Miami at LA Lakers 7:30 p.m. ABC

Boxing

Welterweight: Adrien Broner vs. Jovanie Santiago 8 p.m. SHO

Super-Featherweights: Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez (Super-Featherweights) 9 p.m. ESPN

Golf

PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational noon GOLF

PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational 2 p.m. CBS

College Gymnastics: Women

Rutgers at Minnesota 5 p.m. ESPNU

Pro Hockey: NHL 

NY Rangers at Washington 11:30 a.m. NHLN

Vegas vs. Colorado, Stateline, Nev. 2 p.m. NBC

Chicago at Carolina 6 p.m. NHLN

Calgary at Edmonton 9 p.m. NHLN

Horse Racing

NYRA: The Saudi Cup, Undercards 7:30 a.m. FS1

NYRA: The Saudi Cup 11 a.m. FS1

NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS2

Rugby

NRL All-Star Game: Australian Indigenous All Stars Vs. New Zealand Maori All Stars 3 a.m. FS1

Sailing

America's Cup: The PRADA Cup Challenger Selection Series, Finals 9 p.m. NBCSN

Skiing

FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy 5:30 a.m. (Sunda) 5:30 a.m. NBCSN

Soccer: Men

Premier League: Chelsea at Southampton 6:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Burnley 8:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League: Everton at Liverpool 11:30 a.m. NBC

 Serie A: Udinese at Parma 5:25 a.m. (Sunday) ESPNEWS

Tennis

WTA: The Australian Open, Jennifer Brady vs. Naomi Osaka, Championship 2:30 a.m. (Saturday) ESPN

ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Mixed Doubles Championship 4:30 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: The Australian Open, Men's Doubles Championship 10 p.m. TENNIS

ATP: The Australian Open, Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev, Championship 2:30 a.m (Sunday) ESPN

College Volleyball: Women

Wisconsin at Michigan State 1:30 p.m. BTN

Northwestern at Purdue 6:30 p.m. BTN

