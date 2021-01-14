Sunday, Jan. 17
TV
High School Athletics
Spotlight 10:30 p.m. FSSW
College Basketball: Men
Iowa at Northwestern 11 a.m. CBS
Penn St. at Purdue noon BTN
Central Florida at Houston 1 p.m. ESPNU
Massachusetts at Fordham 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
Fresno St. at Nevada 3 p.m. CBSSN
Dayton at George Washington 3:30 p.m. NBCSN
Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago 4 p.m. ESPN
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest 5 p.m. ACCN
Lafayette vs. Loyola-Maryland 5 p.m. CBSSN
Wichita St. at SMU 5 p.m. ESPNU
College Basketball: Women
Boston College at Notre Dame 11 a.m. ACCN
Cincinnati at Central Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU
Miami at Syracuse 11 a.m. FSSW
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M noon ESPN2
Auburn at Florida noon SECN
Massachusetts at Richmond 1 p.m. CBSSN
Marquette at St. John's 1 p.m. FS1
Clemson at Florida St. 1 p.m. FSSW+
Washington St. at UCLA 1 p.m. PAC12N
Maryland at Wisconsin 2 p.m. BTN
Florida St. at Louisville 2 p.m. ESPN
Mississippi at Georgia 2 p.m. SECN
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech 3 p.m. ACCN
Memphis at South Florida 3 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon St. at Arizona 3 p.m. PAC12N
Vanderbilt at Kentucky 4 p.m. SECN
High School Basketball: Boys
IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde (Fla.) 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Pro Basketball
New York at Boston noon NBATV
Chicago at Dallas 2 p.m. FSSW
Philadelphia at Houston 6 p.m. NBATV
Indiana at LA Clippers 9 p.m. NBATV
Figure Skating
USFS: U.S. Championships 2:30 p.m. NBC
Pro Football
Cleveland at Kansas City 2:05 p.m. CBS
Tampa Bay at New Orleans 5:40 p.m. FOX
Golf
PGA Tour: Sony Open 5 p.m. GOLF
College Gymnastics: Women
Maryland at Penn St. 4 p.m. BTN
Utah at Oklahoma 4 p.m. ESPN2
Pro Hockey
Washington at Pittsburgh 11 a.m. NBC
Chicago at Florida 6 p.m. NHLN
Luge
FIS: Luge World Cup 11 p.m. NBCSN
Rodeo
PBR: The American Roots Edition 7 p.m. CBSSN
Skiing
FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup midnight NBCSN
Soccer
Serie A: Fiorentina at Napoli 5:25 a.m. ESPN2
Premier: Tottenham Hotspur at Sheffield United 8 a.m. NBCSN
Spanish Super Cup: FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao 1:55 p.m. ESPN
Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Laguna 7 p.m. FS1
Swimming
TYR: Pro Swim Series 1 a.m. (Mon) NBCSN
---
Radio
Pro Football: Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Pro Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 5:15 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)