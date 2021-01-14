Sunday, Jan. 17

TV

High School Athletics

Spotlight 10:30 p.m. FSSW

College Basketball: Men

Iowa at Northwestern 11 a.m. CBS

Penn St. at Purdue noon BTN

Central Florida at Houston 1 p.m. ESPNU

Massachusetts at Fordham 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

Fresno St. at Nevada 3 p.m. CBSSN

Dayton at George Washington 3:30 p.m. NBCSN

Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago 4 p.m. ESPN

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest 5 p.m. ACCN

Lafayette vs. Loyola-Maryland 5 p.m. CBSSN

Wichita St. at SMU 5 p.m. ESPNU

College Basketball: Women

Boston College at Notre Dame 11 a.m. ACCN

Cincinnati at Central Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU

Miami at Syracuse 11 a.m. FSSW

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M noon ESPN2

Auburn at Florida noon SECN

Massachusetts at Richmond 1 p.m. CBSSN

Marquette at St. John's 1 p.m. FS1

Clemson at Florida St. 1 p.m. FSSW+

Washington St. at UCLA 1 p.m. PAC12N

Maryland at Wisconsin 2 p.m. BTN

Florida St. at Louisville 2 p.m. ESPN

Mississippi at Georgia 2 p.m. SECN

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech 3 p.m. ACCN

Memphis at South Florida 3 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon St. at Arizona 3 p.m. PAC12N

Vanderbilt at Kentucky 4 p.m. SECN

High School Basketball: Boys

IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde (Fla.) 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Pro Basketball

New York at Boston noon NBATV

Chicago at Dallas 2 p.m. FSSW

Philadelphia at Houston 6 p.m. NBATV

Indiana at LA Clippers 9 p.m. NBATV

Figure Skating

USFS: U.S. Championships 2:30 p.m. NBC

Pro Football

Cleveland at Kansas City 2:05 p.m. CBS

Tampa Bay at New Orleans 5:40 p.m. FOX

Golf

PGA Tour: Sony Open 5 p.m. GOLF

College Gymnastics: Women

Maryland at Penn St. 4 p.m. BTN

Utah at Oklahoma 4 p.m. ESPN2

Pro Hockey

Washington at Pittsburgh 11 a.m. NBC

Chicago at Florida 6 p.m. NHLN

Luge

FIS: Luge World Cup 11 p.m. NBCSN

Rodeo

PBR: The American Roots Edition 7 p.m. CBSSN

Skiing 

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup midnight NBCSN

Soccer

Serie A: Fiorentina at Napoli 5:25 a.m. ESPN2

Premier: Tottenham Hotspur at Sheffield United 8 a.m. NBCSN

Spanish Super Cup: FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao 1:55 p.m. ESPN

Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Laguna 7 p.m. FS1

Swimming

TYR: Pro Swim Series 1 a.m. (Mon) NBCSN

---

Radio

Pro Football: Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Pro Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 5:15 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

