Sunday, Aug. 21

TV

Auto/Motorsports Racing

FIM Motocross: MX2 9 a.m. CBSSN

FIM Motocross: MXGP 10 a.m. CBSSN

NHRA: Qualifying 12:30 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup: Go Bowling At The Glen 2 p.m. USA

NHRA: Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals 2:30 p.m. FOX

FIM MotoGP: Grand Prix of Austria 4 p.m. CNBC

GT World Challenge: The Road America 7 p.m. CBSSN

Junior League Baseball World Series

Championship 11 a.m. ESPN2

Little League Baseball World Series

Game 17: Willemstad (Curacao) vs. Bologna (Italy) 8 a.m. ESPN

Game 18: Santa Clara (Utah) vs. Davenport (Iowa) 10 a.m. ESPN

Game 19: Game 15 winner vs. Takarazuka (Japan) noon ESPN

Game 20: Game 16 winner vs. Massapequa (N.Y.) 1 p.m. ABC

Youth Baseball: Perfect Game

13U Select: East vs. West 11:30 a.m. CBSSN

Major League Baseball

Houston at Atlanta 12:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

Toronto at NY Yankees 12:30 p.m. MLBN

Texas at Minnesota 1 p.m. BSSW

Miami at LA Dodgers 3:30 p.m. MLBN

Boston vs. Baltimore 6 p.m. ESPN

Boston vs. Baltimore: KidsCast 6 p.m. ESPN2

Big3 Basketball

All-Star Game: Team DOC vs. Team ICE 3 p.m. CBS

BIG3 Championship: Trilogy vs. Power 4 p.m. CBS

Pro Basketball: WNBA First Round Playoffs

Game 2: Dallas at Connecticut 11 a.m. ABC

Game 2: Washington at Seattle 3 p.m. ESPN

Boxing

Christopher Diaz vs. Bryan De Garcia 6 p.m. BSSW+

Cycling: Tour of Spain

Stage 3: Breda to Breda, Netherlands 119.9 miles 8:30 a.m. CNBC

Fishing

Bassmaster Elite Series: Guaranteed Rate at Lake Oahe 7 a.m. FS1

High School Football

2021 5A Division I Final: College Station vs. Katy Paetow 7 p.m. BSSW

Texas High School Season Preview 9 p.m. BSSW

Pro Football: NFL Preseason

Texans Extra Points 7 a.m. BSSW

Texans 360 7:30 a.m. BSSW

Philadelphia at Cleveland noon NFLN

Cincinnati at NY Giants 6 p.m. NFLN

Baltimore at Arizona 7 p.m. FOX

Golf

DP World Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters 6 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: BMW Championship 11 a.m. GOLF

USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Championship Match 1 p.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: The BMW Championship 1 p.m. NBC

PGA Tour Champions: Albertsons Boise Open 4 p.m. GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: Albertsons Boise Open 7 p.m. GOLF

Gymnastics

U.S. Championships: Men's Events 11:30 a.m. NBC

U.S. Championships: Women's Events 6 p.m. NBC

Horse Racing

NYRA: Saratoga noon FS2

NYRA: Saratoga 2 p.m. FS1

NYRA: Saratoga 4:30 p.m. FS2

Rodeo

PBR Team Series: The Stampede Days 12:30 p.m. CBS

PBR Team Series: The Stampede Days 2:30 p.m. CBSSN

College Soccer: Women

Florida St. at Georgia noon ESPNU

San Diego at Colorado 2 p.m. PAC-12N

San Francisco at Oregon 4 p.m. PAC-12N

Air Force at Washington 7 p.m. PAC-12N

Hawaii at Arizona St. 9 p.m. PAC-12N

Soccer: Men

Premier: Chelsea at Leeds United 8 a.m. USA

Premier: Manchester City at Newcastle United 10:30 a.m. USA

MLS: Atlanta United FC at Columbus Crew 4:30 p.m. FS1

MLS: Portland at Sporting KC 6:30 p.m. FS1

Soccer: Women's FIFA U-20 World Cup

QF: Nigeria vs. Netherlands 5:20 p.m. FS2

QF: Japan vs. France 8:55 p.m. FS1

Softball: Athletes Unlimited

Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish 1 p.m. ESPN2

Team McCleney vs. Team Mulipola 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

ATP: Cincinnati, Singles, Doubles Finals; WTA: Singles Final 11 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Winston-Salem; WTA: Cleveland, Granby 6 p.m. TENNIS

---

Radio

Major League Baseball: Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins, 12:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

