Sunday, Aug. 21
TV
Auto/Motorsports Racing
FIM Motocross: MX2 9 a.m. CBSSN
FIM Motocross: MXGP 10 a.m. CBSSN
NHRA: Qualifying 12:30 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup: Go Bowling At The Glen 2 p.m. USA
NHRA: Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals 2:30 p.m. FOX
FIM MotoGP: Grand Prix of Austria 4 p.m. CNBC
GT World Challenge: The Road America 7 p.m. CBSSN
Junior League Baseball World Series
Championship 11 a.m. ESPN2
Little League Baseball World Series
Game 17: Willemstad (Curacao) vs. Bologna (Italy) 8 a.m. ESPN
Game 18: Santa Clara (Utah) vs. Davenport (Iowa) 10 a.m. ESPN
Game 19: Game 15 winner vs. Takarazuka (Japan) noon ESPN
Game 20: Game 16 winner vs. Massapequa (N.Y.) 1 p.m. ABC
Youth Baseball: Perfect Game
13U Select: East vs. West 11:30 a.m. CBSSN
Major League Baseball
Houston at Atlanta 12:30 p.m. AT&T-SW
Toronto at NY Yankees 12:30 p.m. MLBN
Texas at Minnesota 1 p.m. BSSW
Miami at LA Dodgers 3:30 p.m. MLBN
Boston vs. Baltimore 6 p.m. ESPN
Boston vs. Baltimore: KidsCast 6 p.m. ESPN2
Big3 Basketball
All-Star Game: Team DOC vs. Team ICE 3 p.m. CBS
BIG3 Championship: Trilogy vs. Power 4 p.m. CBS
Pro Basketball: WNBA First Round Playoffs
Game 2: Dallas at Connecticut 11 a.m. ABC
Game 2: Washington at Seattle 3 p.m. ESPN
Boxing
Christopher Diaz vs. Bryan De Garcia 6 p.m. BSSW+
Cycling: Tour of Spain
Stage 3: Breda to Breda, Netherlands 119.9 miles 8:30 a.m. CNBC
Fishing
Bassmaster Elite Series: Guaranteed Rate at Lake Oahe 7 a.m. FS1
High School Football
2021 5A Division I Final: College Station vs. Katy Paetow 7 p.m. BSSW
Texas High School Season Preview 9 p.m. BSSW
Pro Football: NFL Preseason
Texans Extra Points 7 a.m. BSSW
Texans 360 7:30 a.m. BSSW
Philadelphia at Cleveland noon NFLN
Cincinnati at NY Giants 6 p.m. NFLN
Baltimore at Arizona 7 p.m. FOX
Golf
DP World Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters 6 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: BMW Championship 11 a.m. GOLF
USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Championship Match 1 p.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: The BMW Championship 1 p.m. NBC
PGA Tour Champions: Albertsons Boise Open 4 p.m. GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: Albertsons Boise Open 7 p.m. GOLF
Gymnastics
U.S. Championships: Men's Events 11:30 a.m. NBC
U.S. Championships: Women's Events 6 p.m. NBC
Horse Racing
NYRA: Saratoga noon FS2
NYRA: Saratoga 2 p.m. FS1
NYRA: Saratoga 4:30 p.m. FS2
Rodeo
PBR Team Series: The Stampede Days 12:30 p.m. CBS
PBR Team Series: The Stampede Days 2:30 p.m. CBSSN
College Soccer: Women
Florida St. at Georgia noon ESPNU
San Diego at Colorado 2 p.m. PAC-12N
San Francisco at Oregon 4 p.m. PAC-12N
Air Force at Washington 7 p.m. PAC-12N
Hawaii at Arizona St. 9 p.m. PAC-12N
Soccer: Men
Premier: Chelsea at Leeds United 8 a.m. USA
Premier: Manchester City at Newcastle United 10:30 a.m. USA
MLS: Atlanta United FC at Columbus Crew 4:30 p.m. FS1
MLS: Portland at Sporting KC 6:30 p.m. FS1
Soccer: Women's FIFA U-20 World Cup
QF: Nigeria vs. Netherlands 5:20 p.m. FS2
QF: Japan vs. France 8:55 p.m. FS1
Softball: Athletes Unlimited
Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish 1 p.m. ESPN2
Team McCleney vs. Team Mulipola 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
ATP: Cincinnati, Singles, Doubles Finals; WTA: Singles Final 11 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Winston-Salem; WTA: Cleveland, Granby 6 p.m. TENNIS
---
Radio
Major League Baseball: Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins, 12:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)