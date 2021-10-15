The Bishop Gorman Crusaders saw a 10-point halftime lead slip away as visiting Dallas First Baptist Academy’s second-half surge secured a victory for the Saints, 32-23, at McCallum Stadium.
The wind was a factor for the players Friday night, forcing errant snaps and throws from both teams early. Because of the weather, both teams relied heavily on the run game.
After letting up an early touchdown to the Saints, the Crusaders were able to settle down and find a rhythm in the running game through quarterback Ryan Richbourg and running back Andre Williams, scoring 17 straight and going into the locker room up 17-7 at the half.
However, it was the Saints who came out firing with a forced fumble to start the half. Three plays later, the Saints were in the end zone and never looked back, riding senior running back Kai Nugent to two touchdowns and 120 yards in the second half. The following offensive series was a one-play interception thrown by Richbourg that set up the Saints for a quick score.
Even with two turnovers on two plays to start the second half, the Crusaders didn’t go down without a fight. Richbourg and Williams continued to fight for yardage on the ground but lacked in the big play, eventually running the clock out on themselves.