BROWNSBORO — When Lance Connot was hired in February, there was plenty of reason for immediate optimism for the Bears.
Despite being a program that won three total games in 2019 and 2020 combined and hadn’t had a winning season since 2010 even though it had three playoff appearances (2015, 2017, 2018) in the last six seasons, the Bears were turning to a coach with a proven track record.
Connot has had a losing record just twice in his 10 years as a head coach, and that was in his first two seasons at Rivercrest. Connot has displayed the ability to turn programs around. Before he got to Detroit, the program had 11 consecutive losing campaigns. Detroit went 7-4 in Connot’s first season, 9-2 in his second and 6-6 in his third. Then he arrived at Rivercrest in 2014, also taking over a program that was in a losing skid and had never posted a double-digit win campaign. After 2-8 and 4-7 seasons in 2014 and 2015, Rivercrest got rolling under Connot, going 10-1, 12-1, 7-3, 11-2 and 7-4 in his last five seasons.
Brownsboro was 1-7 a season ago, being outscored 324-174.
“Coming in, we knew it was going to be a challenge,” Connot said. “Anytime there’s a new staff coming in and installing new schemes, it takes a while to learn the kids. Anytime you’re turning a program around, every experience is new to them. You’ve got to learn how to close out ball games late, and you’ve got to learn how to win tight ball games. Ypu’ve got to learn how to come from behind and win a bit on some nights you may struggle. Every experience is new, so we’re just really enjoying the ride with them.”
The Bears started this season 1-4. A 31-28 win over Fairfield was sandwiched into losses of 41-7 to Athens and 49-14 to Sunnyvale. Brownsboro then lost to Troup (27-23) and Rusk (55-41). That’s when the coaches and players really started to notice a difference.
“We really started to find our identity the second half of the Troup game,” Connot said. “Since then, we’ve been rolling. The good thing is we’ve had great attitude and great effort the entire time. Our kids are working extremely hard. We continue to try to focus on being more consistent with our work habits.”
“Honestly, it was a loss when we played Rusk for homecoming, and I saw how well we competed and how well everyone kept their head up, and we kept fighting back,” senior Kyle Nichols said. “I was like if we keep playing like this and keep fighting how we are, it’s going to continue to get better.”
Following that loss to Rusk, Brownsboro came back the next week and took a 43-32 win at Brook Hill. And then came a 27-0 win over Mexia in the District 7-4A Division II opener. The Bears then defeated Bullard 33-28 before outlasting Canton 48-44.
“It was huge for us getting that Canton win going into our fall break and going into our bye week, just for our confidence level,” Connot said. “We’re really enjoying practices, and the kids are bough in. We’re really starting to peak at the right time.”
Now, after the bye, Brownsboro (5-4, 3-0) — riding a four-game winning streak — will turn its focus to a district championship showdown with No. 10 Van (9-0, 3-0).
“It’s huge,” sophomore Tanner Ackerman said. “We haven’t seen that in Brownsboro in a long time. For me to be on the varsity team play for the district championship, it’s just awesome.”
Brownsboro last earned a share of a district title in 2009 — the second to last season under John Settle, who is now at Sunnyvale and led Brownsboro to the state quarterfinals in 2006.
A big key for the Bears has been the offense scoring 37.8 points per game during the recent four-game winning streak.
“Offensively, we’ve really got to more of a 10 personnel, an air-raid type of offense,” Connot said. “We feel like we’ve got athletes to be able to throw it around and catch it and get our guys in space where they’ve got an opportunity to go score. And it all starts with our offensive line. We’ve dropped back 295 times this year and only been sacked three times, so a lot of credit goes to those guys.”
Ryan McGrill is at right tackle, CJ Cofer at right guard, Will Clague at center, Andrew Green at left guard and Kaleb Hernandez at left tackle.
“Our offensive line has been key this year,” junior quarterback Jaxyn Rogers said. “They given me time to get it to the playmakers.”
“We know we’ve got to protect Jaxyn and let the people catch the ball and score touchdowns,” Cofer said. “You may not get any glory, but in the end, a win is a win.”
Rogers is 159 of 275 for 2,196 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go along with four rushing touchdowns. Nichols has had 89 carries for 514 yards and eight touchdowns
Sophomore Gelyle Baker has 46 receptions for 1,050 yards and 12 touchdowns. Vincent Chancellor, Landon Hayter, Dylan Downey and Nichols also have receiving touchdowns.
“Our connection is really good. That’s my boy.” Baker said.
The defense has also shown flashes, most recently in a shutout of Mexia.
Ackerman leads the way with 104 tackles and three interceptions.
“Teamwork and good practices have been big,” Ackerman said. “Everybody has been working together. The chemistry has really been clicking. Our defense has gotten a lot better. Last year, we were just chasing the ball, just trying to run around and get a tackle. Now, everybody knows their job, and it’s working well.”
“Ackerman said it good earlier,” senior Lane Epperson said. “Last year it was kind of a mumble jumble, everybody going crazy. This year, we’re really focused in. Everybody has their job, and as long as everyone does it right, it works out good for us.”
No matter what happens in Friday’s game at Van, the Bears are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
“It’s all a credit to these kids,” Connot said. “I don’t know if anybody expected it in Week 1, but we set our expectations high from the very beginning. We knew we were going to take our lamps early, but we just kept talking about consistent work habits and peaking at the right time. We’ve put ourselves in this position to go out and play for a district championship.
“We’re playing our best football, and we just want to push through and get this district championship and then go win some gold footballs.”
