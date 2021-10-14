Whenever you’re at a Tyler Legacy football game, there’s likely going to be a Turner on the field nearly every play.
Whether it’s No. 13 Ja’Kaleb Turner or No. 10 Ja’Kambrin Turner, the twin brothers have been an integral part of the Red Raiders (3-3, 1-1) this season — Ja’Kaleb on offense and Ja’Kambrin on defense.
“First of all, they’re high character guys,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “Those guys are here for us every day. Both of them are on our redshirt council which is our leadership group. We do a lot with them.
“Kam has played safety for us at times, but he’s really locked in at corner right now and doing a great job for us there. And then you’ve got Ja’Kaleb who plays in a hybrid position for us. That position has to play receiver, tight end and H-back. He has to be a guy that is willing to block things up in the box, which he does a good job of, and he is also becoming one of our better receivers.”
Ja’Kaleb has five receptions for 141 yards — second on the team — with one touchdown. He has the Red Raiders’ lone receiving touchdown that didn’t come from running backs Bryson Donnell and Jamarion Miller.
“I just try to get the pressure off of the running backs and be a bigger target for my quarterback,” Ja’Kaleb said.
Ja’Kaleb’s touchdown catch was an 84-yarder from Bruce Bruckner in the Red Raiders’ 62-55 win over crosstown rival Tyler.
And when Ja’Kaleb scored, Ja’Kambrin was there to celebrate.
“I ran from the bench all the way to the end zone to try to celebrate with him,” Ja’Kambrin said.
And when Ja’Kambrin makes a big play on defense, Ja’Kaleb is also excited.
“I’m more fired up than he is about it,” Ja’Kaleb said.
Ja’Kambrin has 26 tackles, one interception, four pass breakups and one forced fumble this season.
“In the offseason, my coach said I’ve got to step up,” Ja’Kambrin said. “That’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve been putting in the grind on the field, putting in the grind at film time, and it’s been helping me.”
The interception came against Allen.
While the brothers are very supportive of each other, they also like to compete.
“It’s fun,” Ja’Kambrin said. “We’ve been growing up playing football since we were 5, and it’s always a competition, whether we’re in the weight room or our garage.”
The brothers agreed that Ja’Kambrin is faster and Ja’Kaleb is stronger.
Away from the field, Ja’Kambrin said they help their grandmother with their catering business and spend a lot of time cutting the grass.
Ja’Kaleb said they also enjoy playing video games.
“Our favorite one is Call of Duty,” Ja’Kaleb said. “He is better. I’m better at 2K (basketball) and Madden (football), all of the sports games.
“We just always stay close to each other, and there’s always a competitive mindset with the both of us.”
The Turner brothers also have seven other siblings.
On Friday night, Ja’Kaleb and Ja’Kambrin will team up to try and help the Red Raiders pick up a district win over Mesquite Horn at 7 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
“We just have to lock in and play fast and physical on defense,” Ja’Kambrin said.
“We’ve had a couple of bumps in the road, but we’re fixing to bounce back,” Ja’Kaleb said. “We just have to have short-term memory, on to the next one.”