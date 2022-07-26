Alto junior Jackson Duplichain earned first-team honors in the outfield with the release of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State Baseball Team.
Duplichain hit .525 with eight doubles, three triples, 50 runs, 30 RBIs and 28 stolen bases.
On the second team were Garrison senior pitcher Alex Slowikowski, Union Grove senior catcher Carter Smith, Garrison sophomore outfielder Braydon Davidson and Alto junior designated hitter Alejandro Gomez.
Slowikowski was 13-2 with a 1.48 ERA with 98 strikeouts and 22 walks in 80.2 innings for state semifinalist Garrison. Smith hit .521 with five doubles, one triple, 20 runs, 15 RBIs and seven stolen bases. Davidson hit .462 with 35 runs, nine doubles, 39 RBIs and 22 stolen bases. Gomez hit .400 with nine doubles, two triples, 29 runs and 46 RBIs.
Also earning second-team honors was Collinsville sophomore pitcher Logan Jenkins, who is the son of former Whitehouse, White Oak and Alto head baseball coach Derrick Jenkins. He was 11-1 with a 0.33 ERA with two saves, 131 strikeouts and 14 walks in 64.1 innings.
Martin’s Mill senior outfield Austin Alexander earned third-team honors. Alexander hit .588 with one home run, 35 runs, 13 doubles, five triples, 17 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.
Shiner’s Ryan Peterson was named the Player of the Year. Peterson was 14-0 with a 0.53 earned run average with 151 strikeouts in 79 innings. The junior also batted .541 with 38 runs batted in, he scored 65 runs and stole 38 bases for the state runner-up.
Valley Mills head coach Doug Shanafelt was named the Coach of the Year, leading his team to a 30-2-2 record and the Class 2A state title. It was his first season in his second stint at Valley Mills. He led Valley Mills to the program’s seventh state tournament and fourth state title, the first since 1992. He also collected his 250th career win this season.
East Texans earning honorable mention honors were Union Grover senior pitcher Hunter Cannon, Frankston senior pitcher Clayton Merritt, Frankston junior first baseman Robert Walker, Garrison junior second baseman Eli Compton, Martin’s Mill junior second baseman Austin Curtis, Garrison junior shortstop Tryton Kruse, Alto senior shortstop Logan Rogers, Frankston junior third baseman Walker London Frankston junior outfielder Austin Carr, Garrison senior outfielder Regan Todd and Martin’s Mill junior outfielder Alex Tyner.
———
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers – Cooper Ewing, Valley Mills, sr.; Thomas Perez, Valley Mills, soph.; Ryan Peterson, Shiner, jr.
Reliever – Ryland Gentry, Coleman, jr.
Catcher – Bryce Nerada, Shiner, jr.
First baseman – (tie) Brody Emert, New Home, jr.; Zane Waggoner, Albany, soph.
Second baseman – Jordan Kelley, Refugio, sr.
Shortstop – Drew Wenske, Shiner, jr.
Third baseman – Logan Addison, New Home, soph.
Outfielders – Harley Patterson, New Deal, sr.; Kaleb Kuligowski, Valley Mills, sr.; (tie) Ashton Lucio, New Home, soph.; Jackson Duplichain, Alto, jr.
Designated hitter – Cody Hill, Muenster, sr.
Player of the year – Peterson, Shiner
Coach of the year – Doug Shanafelt, Valley Mills
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers – Logan Jenkins, Collinsville, soph.; Alex Slowikowski, Garrison, sr.; John Youens, Bosqueville, jr.
Reliever – Ayden Gates, Falls City, jr.
Catcher – (tie) Carter Smith, Union Grove, sr.; Noah Pena, Bosqueville, sr.
First baseman – Daniel Pena, Kenedy, fr.
Second baseman – (tie) Eli McNair, Valley Mills, sr.; Jonathan Falcon, Mumford, sr.
Shortstop – Weston Oliver, San Saba, sr.
Third baseman – Quade West, Petrolia, sr.
Outfielders – Nathan Ceniceros, Lockney, sr. Braydon Davidson, Garrison, soph.; (tie) Jackson LeCluyse, Tolar, jr.; Riley Pippen, Anson, sr.;
Designated hitter – Alejandro Gomez, Alto, jr.
THIRD TEAM
Pitchers – Zach Blizel, New Home, sr.; Chase Weaver, Hamilton, jr.; (tie) Chris Castilleja, Mumford, jr.; Nick Miller, Anson, sr.
Reliever – Kaden Gonzalez, El Dorado, sr.
Catcher – Ty Bates, Archer City, sr.
First baseman – (tie) Jagger Fischbeck, Weimar, sr.; A.J. Patek, Shiner, sr.
Second baseman – Easton Hill, Bosqueville, soph.
Shortstop – (tie) Cade Boyer, Johnson City, sr.; Hunter Henexson, Bosqueville, jr.
Third baseman – (tie) Hudson Williams, Archer City, sr.; Sully Hill, Centerville, sr.
Outfielders – Austin Alexander, Martin's Mill, sr.; Kaston Vega, Stamford, fr.; (tie) Hunter Watkins, New Home, sr.; Trevor Miller, Anson, sr.
Designated hitter – (tie) Gage Lindley, Windthorst, sr.; Donnie Cantwell, Granger, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitchers: Hunter Cannon, Union Grove, sr.; Dayton Cliffe, Flatonia, jr.; Logan Davis, Thorndale, sr.; Damian Castorena, Mumford, soph.; Sully Hill, Centerville, sr.; McCray Jacobs, Johnson City, soph.; Blake Lewis, Mason, sr.; Clayton Merritt, Frankston, sr.; Rylan Newman, Collinsville, soph.; Cooper Watson, Petrolia, sr.; Daelyn Weaver, Hamilton, jr.; Cooper Wolf, Windthorst, sr.
Catchers: Zeke Mayo, Windthorst, jr.; Kaden Morgan, Rio Vista, jr.; Slade Murray, Lovelady, sr.; Jesse Owen, Tolar, soph.; Trey Powell, Mart, sr.; Klay Pursche, Holland, sr.; Noah Rodriguez, New Deal, sr.; Broedie Salas, Thorndale, sr.; Fernando Vargas, Kenedy, sr.
First basemen: Bryson Beran, Thorndale, sr.; Mason Hagler, Anson, sr.; Robert Walker, Frankston, jr.
Second basemen: Eli Compton, Garrison, jr.; Austin Curtis, Martin's Mill, jr.; Zane Hackley, Windthorst, sr.
Shortstops: Kaden Bryan, Ropes, sr.; Brady Henke, Weimar, jr.; Cason Johnson, Valley Mills, soph.; Tryton Kruse, Garrison, jr.; Blake Lewis, Mason, sr.; Karmeron Miller, Kenedy, sr.; Taylor Pritchett, Rio Vista, jr.; Logan Rogers, Alto, sr.; Brody Tyler, Muenster, soph.; Cooper Weatherly, Era, soph.
Third basemen: Cody Arrisola, Falls City, sr.; Logan Davis, Thorndale, sr.; Hudson Ervin, Weimar, jr.; Joseph Flores, Mumford, soph.; Walker London, Frankston, jr.; Ryaland Reyna, Kenedy, jr.
Outfielders: Jordan Aubrey, New Deal, sr.; Colin Barnes, Collinsville, soph.; Austin Carr, Frankston, jr.; Keyshaun Green, Flatonia, jr.; Cooper Fairchild, Albany, sr.; Breon Lewis, Rosebud-Lott, jr.; Landon McLemore, Windthorst, jr.; Cameron Pate, Centerville, jr.; Jackson Raines, New Home, jr.; John Ryder, Granger, sr.; Regan Todd, Garrison, sr.; Titan Targac, Flatonia, fr.; Alex Tyner, Martin's Mill, jr.