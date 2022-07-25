Ira’s Jerek Pena was named the Class 1A Player of the Year, and D’Hanis head coach Todd Craft was named the Class 1A Coach of the Year with the release of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A All-State Baseball Team.
Pena was 9-1 on the mound with a 0.15 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 56.1 innings. He also hit .538 with three home runs, 11 doubles, three triples, 35 RBIs and 45 runs scored for a team that went 22-2.
Craft led D’Hanis to a 28-3 record, winning the Class 1A championship over Nazareth.
Kennard’s Dylan Cole was the first-team shortstop, and Miller Grove’s Lexton Sly was a first-team outfielder.
Cole hit .387 with three home runs, 11 doubles, four triples, 34 RBIs, 38 stolen bases and 52 runs scored. Sly hit .381 with 17 RBIs.
———
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers – Trent Gerber, Nazareth, sr.; Jerek Pena, Ira, sr.; Daelyn Gonzales, D’Hanis, jr.
Catcher – (tie) Hagan Gordon, Borden County County, soph.; Will Kazda, Abbott, jr.
First baseman – John Ruiz, Knippa, jr.
Second baseman – Kallan Kuehler, Borden County, jr.
Shortstop – Dylan Cole, Kennard, sr.
Third baseman – Bryton Partain, Ira, jr.
Outfielders – Luke Langfield, D’Hanis, sr.; Lexton Sly, Miller Grove, sr.; Keagan Supak, Fayetteville, soph.
Designated hitter – Kyle Gerik, Abbott, sr.
Player of the year – Pena, Ira
Coach of the year – Todd Craft, D’Hanis
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers – Mason Adcock, Borden County, soph.; Reid Gross, Fayetteville, soph.; Nate Perez, Knippa, sr.
Catcher – (tie) Keyton Lumbreraz, Kennard, jr.; Ethan Reyes, D’Hanis, sr.
First baseman – Brad Lemley, Graford, soph.
Second baseman – Jacob George, Miller Grove, sr.
Shortstop – Shelby Noppeney, Hubbard, sr.
Third baseman – Jess Lemley, Graford, soph.
Outfielders – Tanner Birkenfeld, Nazareth, jr.; Layton Herrmann, D’Hanis, jr.; Emory Cooper, Ector, sr.
Designated hitter – Will Schawe, D’Hanis, soph.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitchers – Benjamin Bullock, Graford, soph.; Logan Lackey, Dodd City, jr.; Landry Young, Kress, jr.
Catchers – Logan Fritsch, Fayetteville, jr.; Gavin Brazell, Sulphur Bluff, soph.; Carter Whitburn, Ector, jr.
First basemen – Ethan Hargrove, Borden County, jr.; Koda Bigham, Borden County, soph.; Ryan Pilkington, Kennard, sr.; Preston Pustejovsky, Abbott, jr.
Second basemen – Karsyn Johnson, Abbott, jr.; Anthony Luna, Era, soph.
Shortstops – Travis Gully, Fayetteville, jr.; Ryan Hendrey, D’Hanis, sr.; Jaden Kulms, Hubbard, jr.; Collin Morgan, Neches, soph.; Riley Sustala, Abbott, fr.; Nathan Harris, Ector, jr.
Third baseman – Kole Campbell, Kress, jr.
Outfielders – De’Marion Brown, Leverett’s Chapel, soph.
Infielders –Trevor Moore, Sulphur Bluff, sr.; Jagger Qualls, Miller Grove, sr.; Matthew Massengill, Union Hill, sr.; Raymond Espinosa, Leverett’s Chapel, soph.; Hunter Schobel, Round Top-Carmine; jr.; Kannyn Goehring, Round Top-Carmine, jr.
Designated hitters – Ryan Reed, Cross Plains, jr.; Carson Thompson, Chester, sr.; Jacob Polasek, Round Top-Carmine, jr.