Four Bullard standouts, along with two other players from District 16-4A, earned first-team honors on the 2022 Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Class 4A softball team.

Also, Tyler Legacy's Maddie Flanery earned honorable mention honors in Class 6A.

Lady Panthers on the top team in 4A were pitcher Anistyn Foster, second-baseman Callie Bailey, and outfielders Kaylee Paul and Berlyn Grossman.

Other first-teamers from District 16-4A were Chapel Hill shortstop Kylei Griffin and Lindale's Darby Woodrum (designated player/designated hitter/flex).

Selections were made by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media from around the state:

On the second team were two Bullard teammates, pitcher Hadi Fults and third baseman Addison Hooker; and Rusk outfielder Faith Long.

Outfielder's Kylie Pate of Bullard and Ty’Esha Mosely of Henderson were tabbed third-teamers.

Several East Texans were honorable mention on the 4A squad — pitchers Sarah Phillips of Gilmer and Kloee Carroll of Henderson; catchers Caylee Mayfield of Spring Hill and Teagan Graul of Bullard; second baseman Addison Davis of Henderson and Addison Walker of Gilmer; shortstop Laney Linseisen of Spring Hill; third basemen Chloe Ellis of Henderson and Khloe Saxon of Spring Hill; outfielder Elyssia Lemelle of Pittsburg; and utility players Jovi Spurlock of Spring Hill and Jaci Taylor of Henderson.

CLASS 3A

West Rusk catcher Piper Morton earned first-team honors in Class 3A.

All three pitchers on the second team are from East Texas — West Rusk's Lilly Waddell, Troup's Lindsay Davis and Diboll's Kayla Palomino.

Also, all three outfielders are from the Piney Woods — Mineola's Kenleigh Aguirre, White Oak's Lillian Scalia and Mount Vernon's Natalie Norwood.

Others on the second squad were catcher Skyler Martin of Diboll, utility player Grace Pippin of Hughes Springs and DP/DH/Flex Maddy Bolin of Grand Saline.

Emory Rains second baseman of Lynsee Hague was on the third team. She was joined by Mount Vernon shortstop Summer Rogers, Hughes Springs outfielder Emma McKinney and Eustace utility player Emma Bell.

Earning honorable mention in 3A from East Texas were:

Pitcher: Larkin Daniels, White Oak; Maggie Pate, Hughes Springs; Alexa Taylor, Mount Vernon; First base: Carsyn Sparks, Mount Vernon; Second base: Emily Urguidl, Edgewood; Shortstop: Karmen Searcy, Hughes Springs; Third base: Presley Richardson, Hughes Springs; Outfield: Corrisa McPhail, Elysian Fields; Kamryn Bolin, Mount Vernon; Cameron Pope, Mount Vernon; Natalie Christy, West Rusk; Gracie Cates, Edgewood; and Utility: Carlie Buckner, West Rusk.

Class 2A

Union Grove third baseman Jocy Suarez earned first-team honors on the Class 2A squad. She was joined on the top team by Shelby Arnold of Groveton (DP/DH/Flex).

On the second were a couple of Groveton Lady Indians — outfielder Lexi Easterling and Megan Luce.

Making the third team were pitchers Rylee Spivey of Kerens and Bethany Grandgeorge of Beckville; first baseman Kaitlyn Tillman of Beckville; and outfielder Jordyn Warren of Hawkins.

Three Hawkins Lady Hawks earned honor mention — pitcher Trinity Hawkins, first baseman Makenna Warren and second baseman Tateum Smith.

Kerens players on HM were shortstop Kenadee Lynch, third baseman Leah Greene and utility player Olivia Holt.

Third baseman Abby Lee of Groveton was also HM.

CLASS 5A

Three East Texans were on the first-team in Class 5A — Sulphur Springs pitcher Crimson Bryant, Hallsville outfielder Mallory Pyle and Marshall's Tierrani Johnson (DP/DH/Flex).

Two Longview Lady Lobos — pitcher Reagan Rios and DP/DH/Flex Madison Jones — were on the second team.

Lufkin second baseman Akyshia Cottrell and Mount Pleasant outfielder Ella Cross made the third team.

Class 5A honorable mention were Lufkin catcher Ryleigh Mills, Hallsville second baseman Sara Houston and Hallsville utility player Makayla Menchue.    

2022 Texas Sports Writer Association All-State Softball Team

Listed are the 2022 Texas Sports Writer Association All-State Softball Teams. Selections were made by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media from around the state:

CLASS 6A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Caitlin Bollier, San Antonio O’Connor

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sammie Portillo, San Antonio O’Connor

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Sammie Portillo, San Antonio O’Connor; Emily Ayala, Converse Judson; Emma Strood, League City Clear Springs

Catcher: Destiny Rodriguez, Judson

First base: Ella Gonzales, San Antonio O’Connor

Second base: Jada Munoz, San Antonio O’Connor

Shortstop: Leighann Goode, San Antonio O’Connor

Third base: Larisa Perez, Copperas Cove

Outfield: Hailey Golden, Pearland; Kasidi Pickering, Humble Atascocita; Paris Johnson, Mansfield Lake Ridge

Utility: Sydney Saenz, El Paso Americas

DP/DH/Flex: Izzy Farmer, Alvin

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Madison Azua, Round Rock; Neveah Brown, Killeen Harker Heights; Raenna Nieman, Deer Park

Catcher: Gabby Sosa, San Antonio MacArthur

First base: Elizabeth Schaeffer, Rockwall

Second base: Kayla Zaid, Deer Park

Shortstop: Sam Hood, Allen

Third base: Victoria Valdez, Alvin

Outfield: Alejandra Medina, El Paso Soccoro; Tia Warsop, Mansfield Lake Ridge; Alannah Leach, The Woodlands

Utility: Samara Aguilera, El Paso Eastwood

DP/DH/Flex: Presley Brott, Rockwall

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Arletee Hernandez, La Joya; Peyton Tanner, Brazoswood; Madison Collins, San Antonio MacArthur

Catcher: Sophia Lundstrom, Fort Bend Austin

First base: Tristan Thompson, Waco Midway

Second base: Jadyn Grandison, Lewisville

Shortstop: Kassidy Chance, Mansfield Lake Ridge

Third base: Tori Edwards, Flower Mound Marcus

Outfield: Roxy Thompson, Rockwall; Katelyn Luna, El Paso Soccoro; Kate Callaway, Humble Kingwood

Utility: Maggie Miller, Mansfield Lake Ridge

DP/DH/Flex: Brooke Barron, Rockwall

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Molly Yoo, Cy Ranch; Camryn Harrison, Katy; Katia Reyes, Weslaco; Makenzi Jenkins, Cypress Bridgeland; Mia Perez, El Paso Americas; Ainsley Pemberton, Rockwall; Madison Applebe, Deer Park; Cassidy Fixico, South Grand Prairie; Allison Stidham, Fort Worth Boswell

Catcher: Kadin Vire, Waxahachie; Kaiya Fabela, Keller; Jenna Rosson, Euless Trinity; Kailey Wyckoff, Katy

First base: Kylie Sanchez, San Benito; Kaelyn Zusi, The Woodlands; Santrea Armstead, Fort Worth Boswell; Roni Harrison, Alvin.

Second base: Kennedy Drafton, Pearland; Mimi Thornton, Converse Judson; Rylie Swindall, Rockwall; Jade Uresti, Fort Bend Ridge Point

Shortstop: Elizabeth Joyner, Round Rock Westwood; Aubrey Brown, Wylie; Maddie Flanery, Tyler Legacy; Reagan Jones, Alvin; Paislie Allen, Lewisville

Third base: Grace Janik, Fort Bend Ridge Point; Emmy Apodaca, Rockwall-Heath

Outfield: Sydney Murphy, Wylie; Ava Wallace, Rockwall; Kelsey Mathis, Waco Midway; Emma Lverla, Deer Park; Sophia Simmons, South Grand Prairie; Chloe Foster, Alvin; MacKenzie Drake, Belton; Clarissa Gutierrez, Killeen Harker Heights; Gabby Leach, The Woodlands; Alana Gray, Cy Fair; Ashtyn Reichhardt, Katy; Alyssa Carter, Fort Bend Austin; C.J. Castilla, San Marcos

Utility: Krisilyn Corral, El Paso Soccoro; Ava Serna, San Marcos; Matti Matthew, Alvin; Gabrielle Briones, North Mesquite; Kaylee Jordan, Belton

CLASS 5A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Michelle Rochinski, Montgomery Lake Creek

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ava Brown, Montgomery Lake Creek

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Ava Brown, Montgomery Lake Creek; Crimson Bryant, Sulphur Springs; Savannah Geurin, Leander

Catcher: Dakota Farmer, Leander Glenn

First base: Glennis Woolridge, Mansfield Timberview

Second base: Makenna Sandoval, Lubbock Monterey

Shortstop: Maddie McKee, Montgomery Lake Creek

Third base: Tatiana Trotter, Lubbock Monterey

Outfield: Keyannah Chavez, Leander Glenn; Mallory Pyle, Hallsville; Carmen Uribe, Montgomery Lake Creek

Utility: Madison Hartley, Georgetown

DP/DH/Flex: Tierrani Johnson, Marshall

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Reagan Rios, Longview; Grace Berlage, Prosper Rock Hill; Cambree Creager, Georgetown

Catcher: Kennedy Miller, Georgetown

First base: Danae Lopez, Amarillo

Second base: Lacie Mendez, Burleson Centennial

Shortstop: Taylor Anderson, Dripping Springs

Third base: Madelyn Lopez, Montgomery Lake Creek

Outfield: Meagan Lee, Leander; Marissa Powell, Aledo; Mickayla Tosch, Richmond Foster

Utility: Aiyana Coleman, A&M Consolidated

DP/DH/Flex: Madison Jones, Longview

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Kaylee Schmitz, Royse City; Anays Perez, Lubbock Monterrey; Brenlee Gonzales, Aledo

Catcher: Mia Bailey, El Paso Hanks

First base: Kimber Craig, Lubbock Cooper

Second base: Akyshia Cottrell, Lufkin

Shortstop: Alexis Lusk, Lubbock Monterey

Third base: Ella Berlage, Prosper Rock Hill

Outfield: Ella Cross, Mount Pleasant; Emily Alvarez, Prosper Rock Hill; Haile DeLaRosa, Burleson Centennial

Utility: Desirae Spearman, El Paso Hanks

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Chloe Riassetto, Friendswood; Della Jasinski, Brenham; Bailey Lindemuth, Burleson Centennial; Maddie Muller, Frisco Memorial; Tamya Waiters, The Colony

Catcher: Ryleigh Mills, Lufkin; Marley Neises, Leander; Kalee Rochinski, Montgomery Lake Creek; Gabrielle Luna, Prosper Rock Hill

First base: Katerina Luna, Prosper Rock Hill; Abbey Papadimitriou, Kingwood Park; Texas Ray, Aledo

Second base: Sara Houston, Hallsville; Natalie Gowan, Frisco Memorial; Ripley Welker, Foster

Shortstop: Jenna Joyce, Royse City; Destan Burks, Red Oak; Hailey Toney, Magnolia West; Isabella Torres, Georgetown

Third base: Kaitlyn Moeller, The Colony; Taysia Constantino, Kingwood Park

Outfield: Danae Vasquez Dickson, Colleyville Heritage; Veronica Cully, Prosper Rock Hill; Leti Paiz, Austin Anderson; Jensen Vienne, Huntsville; Lainie Schaeffer, Friendswood; Kylee Lansbury, Amarillo; Alexa Almejo, Denton Ryan

Utility: Jolie Malan, Prosper Rock Hill; Makayla Menchue, Hallsville; Miranda Fimbres, Mansfield Timberview; Judith Osuna, El Paso Hanks

---

CLASS 4A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Karen E. Slack, Liberty

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kamdyn Chandler, Liberty

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Kamdyn Chandler, Liberty; Abby Dowell, Iowa Park; Anistyn Foster, Bullard

Catcher: Paige Gallegos, Iowa Park

First base: Melaney Granados, Dumas

Second base: Callie Bailey, Bullard

Shortstop: Kylei Griffin, Chapel Hill

Third base: Kylie Bishop, Liberty

Outfield: Kaylee Paul, Bullard; Berlyn Grossman, Bullard; Maya Bland, Argyle

Utility: Brooke Otto, Smithville

DP/DH/Flex: Darby Woodrum, Lindale

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Corie Byrd, Sweeny; Katy Sanders, Hamshire-Fannett; Hadi Fults, Bullard

Catcher: Brookelynn Meador, Corpus Christi Calallen

First base: Reagan Williamson, Liberty

Second base: Brinly Watkins, Big Spring

Shortstop: Kendall Daniel, Liberty

Third base: Addison Hooker, Bullard

Outfield: Bailee Slack, Liberty; Faith Long, Rusk; Sania Reyes, Dumas

Utility: Trinity Loukanis, Navasota

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Carson Fall, Bridge City; Ava Edwards, Argyle; Ava Hernandez, Alice

Catcher: Hollie Thomas, Liberty

First base: Emma Melvin, Sunnyvale

Second base: Reese Evans, Liberty

Shortstop: Kagen Marshall, Robinson

Third base: Mia Garcia, Sinton

Outfield: Kylie Pate, Bullard; Alex Wiley, Liberty; Ty’Esha Mosely, Henderson

Utility: Annie Kay, Sinton

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Shelby Schultz, Belton; Berlynn McLaren, Sweeny; Jamie Burch, Sinton; Makala Smith, Needville; Breanna Ford, Corpus Christi Calallen; Sarah Phillips, GilmerKloee Carroll, Henderson; Abigail DeLaRosa, La Grange; Jamie Varga, Farmersville

Catcher: Karli Glaze, Sweeny; Olivia Moore, Hamshire-Fannett; Caylee Mayfield, Spring Hill; Camrynn Guthrie, Burnet; Nikolette Schmidt, Smithville; Teagan Graul, Bullard

First base: Alycia Cantu, Lampasas; Alyssa Boozy, Sweeny; Carleigh Samford, Mexia; Gabriella Chapa, Alice

Second base: Brooke Castillo, Alice; Emma Robledo, Fredericksburg; Brianna Strother, Sweeny; Addison Davis, HendersonAddison Walker, Gilmer

Shortstop: Ma’Rya Quarles, Sweeny; Jordan Forns, Hillsboro; Laney Linseisen, Spring Hill; Raegan Tennill, Corpus Christi Calallen; Mia Nunez, Navasota; Casey Schultz, Lake Belton; Brooke Sivek, Boerne

Third base: Chloe Ellis, Henderson; Gabby Leal, Smithville; Megan Geyer, Corpus Christi Calallen; Khloe Saxon, Spring Hill; Jackie Molina, Alice

Outfield: Alayna York, Iowa Park; Madison Lux, Lake Belton; Peyton Schmid, La Vernia; Kiera Inman, Argyle; Elyssia Lemelle, Pittsburg; Fayth Hoover, Needville; Ciera Turner, Sweeny; Kinsey Murray, Celina; Serenity Cade-Williams, Waco Connally; Chayse Freeman, Decatur; Kinsey Gardner, Gatesville

Utility: Jovi Spurlock, Spring HillJaci Taylor, Henderson; Annie Klein Allgood, Brownwood

---

CLASS 3A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Callie Kresta, Hallettsville

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kaylie Olivarez, Hallettsville

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Kaylie Olivarez, Hallettsville; Reese Cottrell, Franklin; Anyssia Mendoza, Mathis

Catcher: Piper Morton, West Rusk

First base: Hailey Van Beekum, Idalou

Second base: Christian Everett, Coahoma

Shortstop: Morgan Holliday, Grandview

Third base: Carson Jansky, Hallettsville

Outfield: Courtney Woytek, Hallettsville; Hailey Fannin, Franklin; Faith Goodjion, Grandview

Utility: Ava Eldridge, Blooming Grove

DP/DH/Flex: Avery Rodriguez, Coahoma

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Lilly Waddell, West RuskLindsay Davis, TroupKayla Palomino, Diboll

Catcher: Skyler Martin, Diboll

First base: Emily Migl, Hallettsville

Second base: Reagan Eldredge, Whitewright

Shortstop: Kaylin Ortner, Franklin

Third base: Emma Rekieta, Franklin

Outfield: Natalie Norwood, Mount VernonLillian Scalia, White OakKenleigh Aguirre, Mineola

Utility: Grace Pippin, Hughes Springs

DP/DH/Flex: Maddy Bolin, Grand Saline

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Hannah Wells, Coahoma; Caydin Blackmon, Grandview; Addison Lindemann, Holliday

Catcher: Karleigh Burt, Coahoma

First base: Karaline Smitherman, Franklin

Second base: Lynsee Hague, Rains

Shortstop: Summer Rogers, Mount Vernon

Third base: Madi Englund, Slaton

Outfield: Emma McKinney, Hughes Springs; Samantha Gatica, Slaton; Sydney Linn, Holliday

Utility: Emma Bell, Eustace

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Larkin Daniels, White OakMaggie Pate, Hughes SpringsAlexa Taylor, Mount Vernon; Makayla Calvio, Coahoma; Rhyan Pogue, Gunter; Alexis Warncke, East Bernard; Belle Arguello, Idalou; Jadeyn Merrill, Lamesa; Izzy Garcia, Troy; Ja’Shanti Guerra, Edna; Calle Collier, Columbus; Teagan Lopez, Early

Catcher: Angelina Hernandez, Mathis; Hayden Fox, Gunter; Lainee Ballin, Edna; Lilly Garcia, Troy; Traci Lowry, Franklin; Ecilia Vasquez, New Waverly

First base: Carsyn Sparks, Mount Vernon; Madison Kloepper, Llano; Miah Corona, Troy; Brynn Rodgers, Coahoma

Second base: Kyleigh Cambiano, Franklin; Kylie Tullous, Jacksboro; Emily Urguidl, Edgewood; Kierstyn Moore, Grandview

Shortstop: Ky Li Alonzo, Rogers; Kinsey Hobbs, Lexington; Karmen Searcy, Hughes Springs; Madison Runyan, West; Kamden Hutton, Peaster; Madison Rogers, Coahoma; Maddi Kirksey, Clyde; Laney Doelitsch, Edna; Peyton Holland, Chisum; Zoey Sieuentes, Lamesa; Frankie Vrazel, Danbury

Third base: Presley Richardson, Hughes Springs; Teresa Mendez, Idalou;Madison Kacer, Tidehaven; Emily Smith, Kountze; Olivia Bauerschlag, Grandview

Outfield: Macie Blakeney, Yoakum; Corrisa McPhail, Elysian Fields; Evelyn Perkins, Holliday; Kamryn Bolin, Mount Vernon; Shae Lang, Coahoma; Cameron Pope, Mount Vernon; Neveah Kerby, Coahoma; Natalie ChristyWest Rusk; Dayanara Martinez, Troy; Kylie Allred, Troy; Makayla Martinez, Lexington; Gracie Cates, Edgewood; Saynara Martinez, Trinity

Utility: Gwyn Burnett, Llano; Carlie Buckner, West Rusk; Delaney Gray, Rice; Ryleigh Ashford, Boyd; Julia Fojt, Yoakum

CLASS 2A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kirk Allen, Crawford

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kenzie Jones, Crawford

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Kenzie Jones, Crawford; Macie LaRue, Lovelady; Kaylee Blackledge, Center Point

Catcher: Addison Leschber, Thrall

First base: Haven Prager, Lovelady

Second base: Roxanne Rivera, Hamlin

Shortstop: Reagan Johnson, Falls City

Third base: Jocy Suarez, Union Grove

Outfield: London Minnix, Crawford; Mihyia Davis, Lovelady; Emilee Baker, Thorndale

Utility: Paedin Vincik, Shiner

DP/DH/Flex: Shelby Arnold, Groveton

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Citialy Gutierrez, Stamford; Reagan Wick, Weimar; Kylee Pierce, Bremond

Catcher: Skylar Heger, Weimar

First base: Jaycee Yezak, Bremond

Second base: Natalie Garcia, Thorndale

Shortstop: Scout Lovell, Lovelady

Third base: Maddie Lopez, Archer City

Outfield: Savana Gonzales, Stamford; Lexi Easterling, Groveton; Mallory Maxwell, Archer City

Utility: Emma Frick, Pineland West Sabine

DP/DH/Flex: Megan Luce, Groveton

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Rylee Spivey, Kerens; Kiersten Fincannon, Hico; Bethany Grandgeorge, Beckville

Catcher: Jentrye Bellar, Clarendon

First base: Kaitlyn Tillman, Beckville

Second base: Macy Detamore, Stamford

Shortstop: Laylonna Apllin, Stamford

Third base: Taylor Smith, Weimar

Outfield: Kyra Cerda, Frost; Brylei Gilbreath, Coleman; Jordyn Warren, Hawkins

Utility: Gracyn Shultz, Sudan

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Madeline Lee, Frost; Emily Janek, Italy; Cora Sepulvado, Pineland West Sabine; Aubrie Henderson, Thrall; Hannah McCallister, Axtell; Trinity Hawkins, Hawkins; Kaylee Harris, Campbell

Catcher: Gabryela Martinez, Ralls; Emalee Duniven, Hamlin; Cadence Hopgood, Italy

First base: Brylee Stand, Stamford; Maddie Nivin, Axtell; Kelsey Kovar, Thorndale; Makenna Warren, Hawkins; Rhiley Elliott, Ralls

Second base: Tateum Smith, Hawkins; Tandie Cummins, Clarendon; Brinley Ramirez, Shiner; Ipsha Bhakta, Coleman; Ella Hudson, Italy

Shortstop: Presley Limbaugh, Cooper; Malarie Mican, Weimar; Kenadee Lynch, Kerens; Raeghan Carlson, Thorndale; Bralyn Belk, Axtell; Samantha Gonzalez, Hamlin; Alana Young, Coleman

Third base: Shandlee Mueller, Stamford; Raeghan Carlson, Thorndale; Macey Cooper, Italy; Abby Lee, GrovetonLeah Greene, Kerens

Outfield: Paire Pavlu, Weimar; McKenzie Bancroft; Jacelyn Bell, Stamford; Emily Patterson, Stamford; Anabel Godines, Ben Bolt; Landry Janek, Italy

Utility: Linda Martinez, Lovelady; Olivia Holt, Kerens; Mylee Soliz, Falls City; Hayden Elam, Clarendon; Rylee Hawkins, Dawson

---

CLASS A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jose Martinez, D’Hanis

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Marissa Santos, D’Hanis

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Marissa Santos, D’Hanis; Summer Smith, Hermleigh; Morgan Collier, Chireno

Catcher: Kayla Looper, D’Hanis

First base: Reece Redden, D’Hanis

Second base: Callie Edwards, Borden County

Shortstop: Grace Cummings, Hubbard

Third base: Peyton Burell, D’Hanis

Outfield: Jessa Frosch, D’Hanis Lexi Greenwood, Hermleigh

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Rexi Sanders, Borden County; Haylee Clevenger, Booker; Tori Dotson, Dodd City

Catcher: Jessie Durrett, Chireno; Sydney Hancock, Hermleigh

First base: Miranda Desantiago, Booker; Hailey Minton, Hermleigh

Second base: Jolie Frosch, D’Hanis’ Sarah Murphy, Hermleigh

Shortstop: Mabry Herrmann, D’Hanis; Allison Buchanan, Borden City; Lindsey Mauppin, Dodd City

 
 

