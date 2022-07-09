Four Bullard standouts, along with two other players from District 16-4A, earned first-team honors on the 2022 Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Class 4A softball team.
Also, Tyler Legacy's Maddie Flanery earned honorable mention honors in Class 6A.
Lady Panthers on the top team in 4A were pitcher Anistyn Foster, second-baseman Callie Bailey, and outfielders Kaylee Paul and Berlyn Grossman.
Other first-teamers from District 16-4A were Chapel Hill shortstop Kylei Griffin and Lindale's Darby Woodrum (designated player/designated hitter/flex).
Selections were made by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media from around the state:
On the second team were two Bullard teammates, pitcher Hadi Fults and third baseman Addison Hooker; and Rusk outfielder Faith Long.
Outfielder's Kylie Pate of Bullard and Ty’Esha Mosely of Henderson were tabbed third-teamers.
Several East Texans were honorable mention on the 4A squad — pitchers Sarah Phillips of Gilmer and Kloee Carroll of Henderson; catchers Caylee Mayfield of Spring Hill and Teagan Graul of Bullard; second baseman Addison Davis of Henderson and Addison Walker of Gilmer; shortstop Laney Linseisen of Spring Hill; third basemen Chloe Ellis of Henderson and Khloe Saxon of Spring Hill; outfielder Elyssia Lemelle of Pittsburg; and utility players Jovi Spurlock of Spring Hill and Jaci Taylor of Henderson.
CLASS 3A
West Rusk catcher Piper Morton earned first-team honors in Class 3A.
All three pitchers on the second team are from East Texas — West Rusk's Lilly Waddell, Troup's Lindsay Davis and Diboll's Kayla Palomino.
Also, all three outfielders are from the Piney Woods — Mineola's Kenleigh Aguirre, White Oak's Lillian Scalia and Mount Vernon's Natalie Norwood.
Others on the second squad were catcher Skyler Martin of Diboll, utility player Grace Pippin of Hughes Springs and DP/DH/Flex Maddy Bolin of Grand Saline.
Emory Rains second baseman of Lynsee Hague was on the third team. She was joined by Mount Vernon shortstop Summer Rogers, Hughes Springs outfielder Emma McKinney and Eustace utility player Emma Bell.
Earning honorable mention in 3A from East Texas were:
Pitcher: Larkin Daniels, White Oak; Maggie Pate, Hughes Springs; Alexa Taylor, Mount Vernon; First base: Carsyn Sparks, Mount Vernon; Second base: Emily Urguidl, Edgewood; Shortstop: Karmen Searcy, Hughes Springs; Third base: Presley Richardson, Hughes Springs; Outfield: Corrisa McPhail, Elysian Fields; Kamryn Bolin, Mount Vernon; Cameron Pope, Mount Vernon; Natalie Christy, West Rusk; Gracie Cates, Edgewood; and Utility: Carlie Buckner, West Rusk.
Class 2A
Union Grove third baseman Jocy Suarez earned first-team honors on the Class 2A squad. She was joined on the top team by Shelby Arnold of Groveton (DP/DH/Flex).
On the second were a couple of Groveton Lady Indians — outfielder Lexi Easterling and Megan Luce.
Making the third team were pitchers Rylee Spivey of Kerens and Bethany Grandgeorge of Beckville; first baseman Kaitlyn Tillman of Beckville; and outfielder Jordyn Warren of Hawkins.
Three Hawkins Lady Hawks earned honor mention — pitcher Trinity Hawkins, first baseman Makenna Warren and second baseman Tateum Smith.
Kerens players on HM were shortstop Kenadee Lynch, third baseman Leah Greene and utility player Olivia Holt.
Third baseman Abby Lee of Groveton was also HM.
CLASS 5A
Three East Texans were on the first-team in Class 5A — Sulphur Springs pitcher Crimson Bryant, Hallsville outfielder Mallory Pyle and Marshall's Tierrani Johnson (DP/DH/Flex).
Two Longview Lady Lobos — pitcher Reagan Rios and DP/DH/Flex Madison Jones — were on the second team.
Lufkin second baseman Akyshia Cottrell and Mount Pleasant outfielder Ella Cross made the third team.
Class 5A honorable mention were Lufkin catcher Ryleigh Mills, Hallsville second baseman Sara Houston and Hallsville utility player Makayla Menchue.
---
2022 Texas Sports Writer Association All-State Softball Team
Listed are the 2022 Texas Sports Writer Association All-State Softball Teams. Selections were made by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media from around the state:
CLASS 6A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Caitlin Bollier, San Antonio O’Connor
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sammie Portillo, San Antonio O’Connor
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Sammie Portillo, San Antonio O’Connor; Emily Ayala, Converse Judson; Emma Strood, League City Clear Springs
Catcher: Destiny Rodriguez, Judson
First base: Ella Gonzales, San Antonio O’Connor
Second base: Jada Munoz, San Antonio O’Connor
Shortstop: Leighann Goode, San Antonio O’Connor
Third base: Larisa Perez, Copperas Cove
Outfield: Hailey Golden, Pearland; Kasidi Pickering, Humble Atascocita; Paris Johnson, Mansfield Lake Ridge
Utility: Sydney Saenz, El Paso Americas
DP/DH/Flex: Izzy Farmer, Alvin
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Madison Azua, Round Rock; Neveah Brown, Killeen Harker Heights; Raenna Nieman, Deer Park
Catcher: Gabby Sosa, San Antonio MacArthur
First base: Elizabeth Schaeffer, Rockwall
Second base: Kayla Zaid, Deer Park
Shortstop: Sam Hood, Allen
Third base: Victoria Valdez, Alvin
Outfield: Alejandra Medina, El Paso Soccoro; Tia Warsop, Mansfield Lake Ridge; Alannah Leach, The Woodlands
Utility: Samara Aguilera, El Paso Eastwood
DP/DH/Flex: Presley Brott, Rockwall
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Arletee Hernandez, La Joya; Peyton Tanner, Brazoswood; Madison Collins, San Antonio MacArthur
Catcher: Sophia Lundstrom, Fort Bend Austin
First base: Tristan Thompson, Waco Midway
Second base: Jadyn Grandison, Lewisville
Shortstop: Kassidy Chance, Mansfield Lake Ridge
Third base: Tori Edwards, Flower Mound Marcus
Outfield: Roxy Thompson, Rockwall; Katelyn Luna, El Paso Soccoro; Kate Callaway, Humble Kingwood
Utility: Maggie Miller, Mansfield Lake Ridge
DP/DH/Flex: Brooke Barron, Rockwall
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Molly Yoo, Cy Ranch; Camryn Harrison, Katy; Katia Reyes, Weslaco; Makenzi Jenkins, Cypress Bridgeland; Mia Perez, El Paso Americas; Ainsley Pemberton, Rockwall; Madison Applebe, Deer Park; Cassidy Fixico, South Grand Prairie; Allison Stidham, Fort Worth Boswell
Catcher: Kadin Vire, Waxahachie; Kaiya Fabela, Keller; Jenna Rosson, Euless Trinity; Kailey Wyckoff, Katy
First base: Kylie Sanchez, San Benito; Kaelyn Zusi, The Woodlands; Santrea Armstead, Fort Worth Boswell; Roni Harrison, Alvin.
Second base: Kennedy Drafton, Pearland; Mimi Thornton, Converse Judson; Rylie Swindall, Rockwall; Jade Uresti, Fort Bend Ridge Point
Shortstop: Elizabeth Joyner, Round Rock Westwood; Aubrey Brown, Wylie; Maddie Flanery, Tyler Legacy; Reagan Jones, Alvin; Paislie Allen, Lewisville
Third base: Grace Janik, Fort Bend Ridge Point; Emmy Apodaca, Rockwall-Heath
Outfield: Sydney Murphy, Wylie; Ava Wallace, Rockwall; Kelsey Mathis, Waco Midway; Emma Lverla, Deer Park; Sophia Simmons, South Grand Prairie; Chloe Foster, Alvin; MacKenzie Drake, Belton; Clarissa Gutierrez, Killeen Harker Heights; Gabby Leach, The Woodlands; Alana Gray, Cy Fair; Ashtyn Reichhardt, Katy; Alyssa Carter, Fort Bend Austin; C.J. Castilla, San Marcos
Utility: Krisilyn Corral, El Paso Soccoro; Ava Serna, San Marcos; Matti Matthew, Alvin; Gabrielle Briones, North Mesquite; Kaylee Jordan, Belton
---
CLASS 5A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Michelle Rochinski, Montgomery Lake Creek
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ava Brown, Montgomery Lake Creek
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Ava Brown, Montgomery Lake Creek; Crimson Bryant, Sulphur Springs; Savannah Geurin, Leander
Catcher: Dakota Farmer, Leander Glenn
First base: Glennis Woolridge, Mansfield Timberview
Second base: Makenna Sandoval, Lubbock Monterey
Shortstop: Maddie McKee, Montgomery Lake Creek
Third base: Tatiana Trotter, Lubbock Monterey
Outfield: Keyannah Chavez, Leander Glenn; Mallory Pyle, Hallsville; Carmen Uribe, Montgomery Lake Creek
Utility: Madison Hartley, Georgetown
DP/DH/Flex: Tierrani Johnson, Marshall
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Reagan Rios, Longview; Grace Berlage, Prosper Rock Hill; Cambree Creager, Georgetown
Catcher: Kennedy Miller, Georgetown
First base: Danae Lopez, Amarillo
Second base: Lacie Mendez, Burleson Centennial
Shortstop: Taylor Anderson, Dripping Springs
Third base: Madelyn Lopez, Montgomery Lake Creek
Outfield: Meagan Lee, Leander; Marissa Powell, Aledo; Mickayla Tosch, Richmond Foster
Utility: Aiyana Coleman, A&M Consolidated
DP/DH/Flex: Madison Jones, Longview
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Kaylee Schmitz, Royse City; Anays Perez, Lubbock Monterrey; Brenlee Gonzales, Aledo
Catcher: Mia Bailey, El Paso Hanks
First base: Kimber Craig, Lubbock Cooper
Second base: Akyshia Cottrell, Lufkin
Shortstop: Alexis Lusk, Lubbock Monterey
Third base: Ella Berlage, Prosper Rock Hill
Outfield: Ella Cross, Mount Pleasant; Emily Alvarez, Prosper Rock Hill; Haile DeLaRosa, Burleson Centennial
Utility: Desirae Spearman, El Paso Hanks
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Chloe Riassetto, Friendswood; Della Jasinski, Brenham; Bailey Lindemuth, Burleson Centennial; Maddie Muller, Frisco Memorial; Tamya Waiters, The Colony
Catcher: Ryleigh Mills, Lufkin; Marley Neises, Leander; Kalee Rochinski, Montgomery Lake Creek; Gabrielle Luna, Prosper Rock Hill
First base: Katerina Luna, Prosper Rock Hill; Abbey Papadimitriou, Kingwood Park; Texas Ray, Aledo
Second base: Sara Houston, Hallsville; Natalie Gowan, Frisco Memorial; Ripley Welker, Foster
Shortstop: Jenna Joyce, Royse City; Destan Burks, Red Oak; Hailey Toney, Magnolia West; Isabella Torres, Georgetown
Third base: Kaitlyn Moeller, The Colony; Taysia Constantino, Kingwood Park
Outfield: Danae Vasquez Dickson, Colleyville Heritage; Veronica Cully, Prosper Rock Hill; Leti Paiz, Austin Anderson; Jensen Vienne, Huntsville; Lainie Schaeffer, Friendswood; Kylee Lansbury, Amarillo; Alexa Almejo, Denton Ryan
Utility: Jolie Malan, Prosper Rock Hill; Makayla Menchue, Hallsville; Miranda Fimbres, Mansfield Timberview; Judith Osuna, El Paso Hanks
---
CLASS 4A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Karen E. Slack, Liberty
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kamdyn Chandler, Liberty
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Kamdyn Chandler, Liberty; Abby Dowell, Iowa Park; Anistyn Foster, Bullard
Catcher: Paige Gallegos, Iowa Park
First base: Melaney Granados, Dumas
Second base: Callie Bailey, Bullard
Shortstop: Kylei Griffin, Chapel Hill
Third base: Kylie Bishop, Liberty
Outfield: Kaylee Paul, Bullard; Berlyn Grossman, Bullard; Maya Bland, Argyle
Utility: Brooke Otto, Smithville
DP/DH/Flex: Darby Woodrum, Lindale
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Corie Byrd, Sweeny; Katy Sanders, Hamshire-Fannett; Hadi Fults, Bullard
Catcher: Brookelynn Meador, Corpus Christi Calallen
First base: Reagan Williamson, Liberty
Second base: Brinly Watkins, Big Spring
Shortstop: Kendall Daniel, Liberty
Third base: Addison Hooker, Bullard
Outfield: Bailee Slack, Liberty; Faith Long, Rusk; Sania Reyes, Dumas
Utility: Trinity Loukanis, Navasota
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Carson Fall, Bridge City; Ava Edwards, Argyle; Ava Hernandez, Alice
Catcher: Hollie Thomas, Liberty
First base: Emma Melvin, Sunnyvale
Second base: Reese Evans, Liberty
Shortstop: Kagen Marshall, Robinson
Third base: Mia Garcia, Sinton
Outfield: Kylie Pate, Bullard; Alex Wiley, Liberty; Ty’Esha Mosely, Henderson
Utility: Annie Kay, Sinton
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Shelby Schultz, Belton; Berlynn McLaren, Sweeny; Jamie Burch, Sinton; Makala Smith, Needville; Breanna Ford, Corpus Christi Calallen; Sarah Phillips, Gilmer; Kloee Carroll, Henderson; Abigail DeLaRosa, La Grange; Jamie Varga, Farmersville
Catcher: Karli Glaze, Sweeny; Olivia Moore, Hamshire-Fannett; Caylee Mayfield, Spring Hill; Camrynn Guthrie, Burnet; Nikolette Schmidt, Smithville; Teagan Graul, Bullard
First base: Alycia Cantu, Lampasas; Alyssa Boozy, Sweeny; Carleigh Samford, Mexia; Gabriella Chapa, Alice
Second base: Brooke Castillo, Alice; Emma Robledo, Fredericksburg; Brianna Strother, Sweeny; Addison Davis, Henderson; Addison Walker, Gilmer
Shortstop: Ma’Rya Quarles, Sweeny; Jordan Forns, Hillsboro; Laney Linseisen, Spring Hill; Raegan Tennill, Corpus Christi Calallen; Mia Nunez, Navasota; Casey Schultz, Lake Belton; Brooke Sivek, Boerne
Third base: Chloe Ellis, Henderson; Gabby Leal, Smithville; Megan Geyer, Corpus Christi Calallen; Khloe Saxon, Spring Hill; Jackie Molina, Alice
Outfield: Alayna York, Iowa Park; Madison Lux, Lake Belton; Peyton Schmid, La Vernia; Kiera Inman, Argyle; Elyssia Lemelle, Pittsburg; Fayth Hoover, Needville; Ciera Turner, Sweeny; Kinsey Murray, Celina; Serenity Cade-Williams, Waco Connally; Chayse Freeman, Decatur; Kinsey Gardner, Gatesville
Utility: Jovi Spurlock, Spring Hill; Jaci Taylor, Henderson; Annie Klein Allgood, Brownwood
---
CLASS 3A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Callie Kresta, Hallettsville
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kaylie Olivarez, Hallettsville
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Kaylie Olivarez, Hallettsville; Reese Cottrell, Franklin; Anyssia Mendoza, Mathis
Catcher: Piper Morton, West Rusk
First base: Hailey Van Beekum, Idalou
Second base: Christian Everett, Coahoma
Shortstop: Morgan Holliday, Grandview
Third base: Carson Jansky, Hallettsville
Outfield: Courtney Woytek, Hallettsville; Hailey Fannin, Franklin; Faith Goodjion, Grandview
Utility: Ava Eldridge, Blooming Grove
DP/DH/Flex: Avery Rodriguez, Coahoma
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Lilly Waddell, West Rusk; Lindsay Davis, Troup; Kayla Palomino, Diboll
Catcher: Skyler Martin, Diboll
First base: Emily Migl, Hallettsville
Second base: Reagan Eldredge, Whitewright
Shortstop: Kaylin Ortner, Franklin
Third base: Emma Rekieta, Franklin
Outfield: Natalie Norwood, Mount Vernon; Lillian Scalia, White Oak; Kenleigh Aguirre, Mineola
Utility: Grace Pippin, Hughes Springs
DP/DH/Flex: Maddy Bolin, Grand Saline
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Hannah Wells, Coahoma; Caydin Blackmon, Grandview; Addison Lindemann, Holliday
Catcher: Karleigh Burt, Coahoma
First base: Karaline Smitherman, Franklin
Second base: Lynsee Hague, Rains
Shortstop: Summer Rogers, Mount Vernon
Third base: Madi Englund, Slaton
Outfield: Emma McKinney, Hughes Springs; Samantha Gatica, Slaton; Sydney Linn, Holliday
Utility: Emma Bell, Eustace
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Larkin Daniels, White Oak; Maggie Pate, Hughes Springs; Alexa Taylor, Mount Vernon; Makayla Calvio, Coahoma; Rhyan Pogue, Gunter; Alexis Warncke, East Bernard; Belle Arguello, Idalou; Jadeyn Merrill, Lamesa; Izzy Garcia, Troy; Ja’Shanti Guerra, Edna; Calle Collier, Columbus; Teagan Lopez, Early
Catcher: Angelina Hernandez, Mathis; Hayden Fox, Gunter; Lainee Ballin, Edna; Lilly Garcia, Troy; Traci Lowry, Franklin; Ecilia Vasquez, New Waverly
First base: Carsyn Sparks, Mount Vernon; Madison Kloepper, Llano; Miah Corona, Troy; Brynn Rodgers, Coahoma
Second base: Kyleigh Cambiano, Franklin; Kylie Tullous, Jacksboro; Emily Urguidl, Edgewood; Kierstyn Moore, Grandview
Shortstop: Ky Li Alonzo, Rogers; Kinsey Hobbs, Lexington; Karmen Searcy, Hughes Springs; Madison Runyan, West; Kamden Hutton, Peaster; Madison Rogers, Coahoma; Maddi Kirksey, Clyde; Laney Doelitsch, Edna; Peyton Holland, Chisum; Zoey Sieuentes, Lamesa; Frankie Vrazel, Danbury
Third base: Presley Richardson, Hughes Springs; Teresa Mendez, Idalou;Madison Kacer, Tidehaven; Emily Smith, Kountze; Olivia Bauerschlag, Grandview
Outfield: Macie Blakeney, Yoakum; Corrisa McPhail, Elysian Fields; Evelyn Perkins, Holliday; Kamryn Bolin, Mount Vernon; Shae Lang, Coahoma; Cameron Pope, Mount Vernon; Neveah Kerby, Coahoma; Natalie Christy, West Rusk; Dayanara Martinez, Troy; Kylie Allred, Troy; Makayla Martinez, Lexington; Gracie Cates, Edgewood; Saynara Martinez, Trinity
Utility: Gwyn Burnett, Llano; Carlie Buckner, West Rusk; Delaney Gray, Rice; Ryleigh Ashford, Boyd; Julia Fojt, Yoakum
CLASS 2A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Kirk Allen, Crawford
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kenzie Jones, Crawford
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Kenzie Jones, Crawford; Macie LaRue, Lovelady; Kaylee Blackledge, Center Point
Catcher: Addison Leschber, Thrall
First base: Haven Prager, Lovelady
Second base: Roxanne Rivera, Hamlin
Shortstop: Reagan Johnson, Falls City
Third base: Jocy Suarez, Union Grove
Outfield: London Minnix, Crawford; Mihyia Davis, Lovelady; Emilee Baker, Thorndale
Utility: Paedin Vincik, Shiner
DP/DH/Flex: Shelby Arnold, Groveton
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Citialy Gutierrez, Stamford; Reagan Wick, Weimar; Kylee Pierce, Bremond
Catcher: Skylar Heger, Weimar
First base: Jaycee Yezak, Bremond
Second base: Natalie Garcia, Thorndale
Shortstop: Scout Lovell, Lovelady
Third base: Maddie Lopez, Archer City
Outfield: Savana Gonzales, Stamford; Lexi Easterling, Groveton; Mallory Maxwell, Archer City
Utility: Emma Frick, Pineland West Sabine
DP/DH/Flex: Megan Luce, Groveton
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Rylee Spivey, Kerens; Kiersten Fincannon, Hico; Bethany Grandgeorge, Beckville
Catcher: Jentrye Bellar, Clarendon
First base: Kaitlyn Tillman, Beckville
Second base: Macy Detamore, Stamford
Shortstop: Laylonna Apllin, Stamford
Third base: Taylor Smith, Weimar
Outfield: Kyra Cerda, Frost; Brylei Gilbreath, Coleman; Jordyn Warren, Hawkins
Utility: Gracyn Shultz, Sudan
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Madeline Lee, Frost; Emily Janek, Italy; Cora Sepulvado, Pineland West Sabine; Aubrie Henderson, Thrall; Hannah McCallister, Axtell; Trinity Hawkins, Hawkins; Kaylee Harris, Campbell
Catcher: Gabryela Martinez, Ralls; Emalee Duniven, Hamlin; Cadence Hopgood, Italy
First base: Brylee Stand, Stamford; Maddie Nivin, Axtell; Kelsey Kovar, Thorndale; Makenna Warren, Hawkins; Rhiley Elliott, Ralls
Second base: Tateum Smith, Hawkins; Tandie Cummins, Clarendon; Brinley Ramirez, Shiner; Ipsha Bhakta, Coleman; Ella Hudson, Italy
Shortstop: Presley Limbaugh, Cooper; Malarie Mican, Weimar; Kenadee Lynch, Kerens; Raeghan Carlson, Thorndale; Bralyn Belk, Axtell; Samantha Gonzalez, Hamlin; Alana Young, Coleman
Third base: Shandlee Mueller, Stamford; Raeghan Carlson, Thorndale; Macey Cooper, Italy; Abby Lee, Groveton; Leah Greene, Kerens
Outfield: Paire Pavlu, Weimar; McKenzie Bancroft; Jacelyn Bell, Stamford; Emily Patterson, Stamford; Anabel Godines, Ben Bolt; Landry Janek, Italy
Utility: Linda Martinez, Lovelady; Olivia Holt, Kerens; Mylee Soliz, Falls City; Hayden Elam, Clarendon; Rylee Hawkins, Dawson
---
CLASS A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jose Martinez, D’Hanis
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Marissa Santos, D’Hanis
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Marissa Santos, D’Hanis; Summer Smith, Hermleigh; Morgan Collier, Chireno
Catcher: Kayla Looper, D’Hanis
First base: Reece Redden, D’Hanis
Second base: Callie Edwards, Borden County
Shortstop: Grace Cummings, Hubbard
Third base: Peyton Burell, D’Hanis
Outfield: Jessa Frosch, D’Hanis Lexi Greenwood, Hermleigh
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Rexi Sanders, Borden County; Haylee Clevenger, Booker; Tori Dotson, Dodd City
Catcher: Jessie Durrett, Chireno; Sydney Hancock, Hermleigh
First base: Miranda Desantiago, Booker; Hailey Minton, Hermleigh
Second base: Jolie Frosch, D’Hanis’ Sarah Murphy, Hermleigh
Shortstop: Mabry Herrmann, D’Hanis; Allison Buchanan, Borden City; Lindsey Mauppin, Dodd City