Canton ISD has hired Troy Carrell as its new head girls basketball coach.
Carrell comes to Canton after a highly successful 12 seasons at Woodville High School.
Carrell, who has an overall record of 369-122, has also coached at Bremond, Iola and Anderson-Shiro during his 19-year career.
At Woodville, Carrell led the Lady Eagles to the Class 3A state tournament in both 2019 and 2020. Woodville advanced to the Class 3A final in both seasons.
Woodville was 32-5 this past season and advanced three rounds deep in the playoffs.
“It’s been real difficult,” Carrell said. “Just being around these kids so long, the seniors this year were in the first grade when I came here, so seeing this group all the way through from the beginning to end, they’ve become family, and this has become home.”
But an opportunity to get closer to family helped lead Carrell to Canton.
“It puts me closer to family,” he said. “My sister lives in Athens. It also puts us closer to my wife’s parents who live in Franklin.
“It’s also a bigger district, which was a big deal for me. I know the success they’ve had and the program history. I did not want to rebuild a program. I was picky in choosing when looking at schools.”
Canton went 26-9 this past season under head coach John Hobbs, who led the Eaglettes to the Class 4A Region II final in the 2019.
“This is a new challenge,” Carrell said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the kids and find the pieces of the puzzle and put it together and see if we can take the success they’ve had and build on it. They gradate a lot of kids from last year’s team, but there is some young talent and the opportunity to be successful at Canton.”
Carrell said his teams “run a really unique matchup zone with a lot of pressure.”
“We have a lot of looks out of that, and we will run some man, too. On offense, I want us to shoot the three ball, but we will also rely heavily on our post game. We will be an inside-out type of team. But the biggest takeaway should be that our kids will be really tough, be physical and bang with anybody.”
Canton will compete in District 16-4A with Athens, Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Mabank, Van and defending Class 4A champion Brownsboro.
“It’s a juggernaut,” Carrell said. “We are going to have to bring it every single night.”