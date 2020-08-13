TROUP — Troup has reached the playoffs in each of the past two seasons before being eliminated by perennial power Newton.
The Tigers will aim to return to the postseason in 2020 and will look to a veteran defense — especially on the back end — to lead the way.
“We felt like defensively we would be ahead to start just because we had some kids back,” Troup head coach John Eastman said.
The Tigers return seven defensive starters — one on the line, three linebackers and three in the secondary.
The lone returner up front is senior Nate Picket Pin.
“I feel like we’re starting to get stronger as a unit, relying on each other more,” Picket Pin said. “Most of the guys are newer. I’m just trying to do my part to mentor the younger guys, walk them through it and help get them ready.”
“They’re doing good, and every one of them is working hard,” Eastman said. “Having to replace JJ (Gossett) is big. He was a good player for us. It’s hard to make up for experience, and you don’t get experience until you start playing.”
Working at quarterback for Troup are junior Trevor Padia and sophomore Kevin Pierce.
“Between them, they’ve got about 10 varsity snaps at quarterback,” Eastman said. “It’s an experience thing for them. They’re both learning.”
“When we started practicing, I didn’t know how it was going to,” Padia said. “And then kids started catching balls, and we started learning the plays, and we look a lot better each day.”
Bracey Cover, who is a standout for the Troup basketball team that reached the regional tournament last season, is joining the football team this year and will be a weapon for the Tigers on offense.
“We’ve got some really good athletes on the offensive side of the ball, some explosive type athletes,” Eastman said. “We’ve got to develop an offensive line, and we’ve got to get them some experience.”
Agustin Jaimes is the only returner on the offensive line for the Tigers.
Troup will scrimmage Sabine and Waskom on Aug. 20 in Troup.
The Tigers will travel to Alto for the season opener on Aug. 28.