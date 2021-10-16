TROUP — Grayson Hearon scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and the Tiger defense held off Harmony in the final minutes as Troup scored a 28-22 win over the Eagles on Friday at Tiger Stadium.
The victory moves Troup to 6-2 on the season and to 2-2 in District 9-3A Division II, while the Eagles suffer their first loss to go to 6-1 and 2-1.
With Harmony holding a 22-20 lead, Troup's John Barton came up with an interception at the Eagle 38 to set up the winning score.
Sophomore quarterback Hearon scored on a 3-yard dash, followed by Kevin Pierce tossing a pass to Logan Womack for the two-point conversion and a 28-22 lead with 2:54 showing.
The Eagles tried to rally but the Tigers broke up a pass near the goal line and took over at their own 41 with 1:10 showing. Troup then ran out the clock.
Hearon hit on 6 of 19 passing attempts for 136 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Pierce led the rushing attack with 96 yards and a TD on 24 carries. Bracey Cover had three catches for 125 yards a TD.
Sophomore running back Evan Webber led the Eagles with 135 yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts. Sophomore quarterback Boston Seahorn hit on 8 of 20 passing attempts for 70 yards and two interceptions. Coy Pilcher was 1 of 1 for 31 yards.
Weston Seahorn had an interception for the Eagles, along with six tackles and a pass breakup. Andrew Mullins had eight tackles with Boston Seahorn adding five tackles and a PBU. Claytan Hays had five tackles.
Harmony took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter as Boston Seahorn scored on a 3-yard run. Aron Bell ran in for the two-point conversion.
In the second quarter, the Tigers tied the game at 8-8 with 3:57 on the clock as Pierce bulled over from the 1-yard line. Hearon then threw a pass to Ty Lovelady for the two points.
Harmony re-took the lead as Webber rushed into the end zone from 41 yards. Boston Seahorn then threw to Braxton Baker for two as the Eagles led 16-8 with 2:44 on the clock in the second.
Troup got closer in the third quarter as a Charles Boyd returned the kickoff 41 yards to set up the Tigers. Troup topped off the drive as Hearon connected with Womack for a 33-yard TD pass. The run for two was stopped by the Eagles as Harmony still led 16-14 swith 6:11 on the clock.
The Tigers took the lead early in the fourth quarter as Pierce hit Bracey Cover on a halfback pass for 67 yards and a TD. The pass for two was incomplete but Troup led 20-14 at 11:35.
Harmony bounced back as Webber scored on a 22-yard tally. The pass for two was incomplete and the Eagles were on top 22-20 at 6:18.
That set up the dramatic conclusion.
Tanner Keys also had an interception for the Tigers.
Troup is scheduled to visit Grand Saline (1-5, 1-2) on Oct. 22 with Harmony playing host to West Rusk (7-0, 3-0) the same night.