TROUP — Going into the new season, Troup head football coach John Eastman expected his team to improve.
A lot of reason for that was the experience the Tigers returned, especially on the offensive line.
That has been evident in the Tigers’ 4-0 start to the season.
Troup has rushed for 974 yards and 15 touchdowns through four games behind the offensive front of junior Jacob Baker (left tackle), sophomore Joseph Salgado (left guard), sophomore Payton Elliott (center), senior Joel Newman (right guard) and senior Aiden Simmons (right tackle).
“All of those kids were returners for us,” Eastman said. “They worked hard in the weight room, and they’ve done some good things. Just playing that many games together has helped the continuity, and the communication has been really good.”
The Tigers have had a two-headed rushing attack of junior Kevin Pierce and sophomore Trey Davis. Pierce has carried the ball 84 times for 588 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Davis has had 50 carries for 366 yards and three touchdowns.
After rushing for 165 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries, Pierce was injured in the fourth quarter of last week’s win against Brownsboro. Pierce will miss this week’s game against Class 3A Division II No. 7 West Rusk and likely questionable for the following game against Arp.
“We know with being a small school, there’s going to be more than one feature back,” Eastman said. “Even with Kevin and Trey back there, we felt like there were times Trey looked really strong, and there were times where Kevin looked really strong. Kevin has had quite a bit of success the past two weeks because of his north-south running, but we feel like Trey, because of his speed and shiftiness, is capable of having big games also.”
Last year at this time, Troup was heading into District 9-3A Division II competition with a 1-2 record and coming off of double-digit losses to Carlisle and Bullard.
After losing to West Rusk in the district opener at home, the Tigers went 4-1 the rest of the regular season with three shutout victories before losing to Hooks in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Troup opened this season with a 48-18 win over Alto. The Tigers followed that with a 41-26 victory against Carlisle. Troup then defeated Bullard 34-20 before edging Brownsboro 27-23 a week ago.
“We’re taking it one week at a time, but we obviously expected to be better because of the experience,” Eastman said. “We’ve had some good fortune. We’ve had some things go our way that you don’t always count on. Our kids have played hard, and they’ve executed what we’ve asked them to do. They’ve put themselves in positions, so good things have happened.
“I don’t think there’s any coach that walks out and says I expect to be this and 0, but we just try to focus on each game and play hard that week and try to get better. That’s been our goal all along is to improve each week.”
Sophomore quarterback Grayson Hearon is 37 of 66 for 739 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions. The Tigers have four receivers with at least five receptions — Ty Lovelady (5-45, 1 TD), Trevor Padia (6-97), Logan Womack (8-201) and Bracey Cover (9-281, 4 TDs).
“It comes down to effort and toughness,” Cover said. “We’ve really showed what kind of team we have, and we are proud of that. It’s felt really good to win as a team.”
Senior free safety Charles Boyd is one of the leaders of the Troup defense. He has 24 tackles and has intercepted two passes this season.
“We knew we could be good this season, but we knew we had to play with great effort,” Boyd said. “We had some returning players on both offense and defense. Our offensive line has contributed a lot, and they’ve really helped with our run game. It all starts at practice and then playing with great effort. We have to continue to stay focused and play with great effort and do what we’re told to do.”
The Tigers will hit the road on Friday to take on West Rusk (4-0) at 7:30 p.m. at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium in New London.
“When you look at West Rusk on video, I really don’t see any weaknesses,” Eastman said. “They’ve got every phase — size, athletes, speed. They can throw the ball. Defensively, they get after it and fly around the field. They run the ball extremely well. Their offensive line doesn’t make mistakes. They’re very well-coached. I told Coach (Nick) Harrison this, I think they’re one of the best teams in the region, if not the best.
“We’re not going to change anything we’re doing. We’re going to go play hard. That’s one thing I’ll guarantee is our kids will play hard. And we’re going to go out with a game plan and try to execute it.”