TROUP — It was Friday night in Troup America, with beautiful weather, and some great music provided by the award winning Blue Pride Brownsboro Band.
After a hard-fought four quarters, the Tigers won over the Brownsboro Bears, 27-23, at Tiger Stadium.
Bears head coach Lance Connot said, ”We got down 27-10, but never gave up, and had a chance to win at the end."
The first half scoring started at the 7:02 mark of the opening quarter. Kevin Pierce ran in the touchdown from the five-yard line for the Tigers. The extra point kick was blocked. The 6-0 scoring drive was highlighted by a long pass completion from Grayson Hearon to Tanner Keys.
Not to be outdone, the Bears came right back and Kyle Nichols blasted in from the seven-yard line. Jorge Vicenté kicked the extra point. So at the 3:51 mark of the first quarter the Bears led 7-6. Just like the Tigers, the Bears were helped by a 40-yard pass from Jaxyn Rogers to Aiden Green.
At 2:24 Pierce added a six-yard scoring run. Lane Epperson intercepted the extra point try and the Tigers lead was 12-7. The Bears ran out the clock in the remainder of the quarter, moving to the Troup 20-yard line. Vicenté came in and kicked a 37-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter. The Bears pulled within 12-10.
At 8:59 to go in the half, Pierce scored his third touchdown, a one-yard plunge. A little trickery was good for the two-point conversion. Bracey Cover, the holder, jumped up and hit Logan Womack for two points and a 20-10 lead.
The rest of the quarter both defenses forced punts until the last two minutes. Brownsboro drove the length of the field, only to fumble inside the Tigers 20-yard line with 41 seconds left in the half.
The second half started off with a six-and-one-half minute drive by the Tigers. Pierce dove in for a one-yard touchdown run. Dustin Austin made the PAT, and Troup led 27-10.
The Bears drove the rest of the quarter and reduced the difference to 27-17. Nichols scored his second touchdown on a four-yard run. Vicenté made the PAT and you could see the momentum change.
Brownsboro stuffed Troup on two carries and forced a pass, which Tanner Ackerman intercepted the ball on a tremendous snag. The Bears proceeded to blast right through the Tigers' defense. Rogers finished off the drive with a five-yard touchdown run. The extra point was missed, and would prove to be very important. With 9:49 to go in the fourth quarter, Troup’s lead was now 27-23.
At the 5:29 mark Brownsboro made a great defensive stop and had 83 yards to try and take the lead. A couple of miscues, and the Bears were forced to punt. The Tigers proceeded to try to run out the clock, but the Bears made one last defensive stop at 1:53. Brownsboro made three first downs, taking it to the Troup 35-yard line with :11 seconds remaining. After two failed Hail Mary’s the final gun sounded with the score showing Troup 27 and Brownsboro 23. Both teams left it out on the field.
Defensively the Bears had outstanding performances by Epperson and Aidan Hardin. The Tigers were led by Kaden Mahoney and Trae Davis.
The Bears (1-3) host Rusk next week for homecoming. The Tigers (4-0) go to West Rusk.