TROUP — Troup entered fall practices with plenty of experience.
After graduating just eight seniors, the Tigers have a veteran group heading into the 2023 campaign.
“It’s always exciting to get started back,” Troup head football coach Sam Wells said. “We’ve got a really veteran group. We have tons of seniors who have been starters for a long time. We are excited about the season.”
Troup went 6-5 last season and return eight starters on each side of the football.
Among the returners is athlete Trae Davis, who had 839 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving and 292 yards and three touchdowns rushing last season. Davis is a three-star recruit with a top seven of UTSA, Washington State, Incarnate Word, Houston Christian, Stephen F. Austin, Utah State and Louisiana Tech.
The Tigers also have two four-year starters on the offensive line with Joe Salgado and Payton Elliott, who have each made 34 varsity starts.
“We have been ready to get back at it,” Salgado said. “It’s been pretty good, so far. We look like we have experience doing it. Now it’s about sharpening up in practice and staying healthy.”
Grayson Hearon is back at quarterback after throwing for 2,236 yards and 25 touchdowns last season.
Ty Lovelady, who had 411 yards and three touchdowns receiving and 79 tackles, returns as a playmaker on offense and defense.
“We’ve had good energy,” Lovelady said. “It’s going to be a good season. From our team’s perspective, we should win district. We have a lot of returning starters on both sides of the ball.”
The Tigers did graduate running back Kevin Pierce, who ran for 1,274 yards and 23 touchdowns last season.
“For us, we have to work on overall defensive consistency,” Wells said. “Last year, we played some really good games where we played some incredible defense, and other games we weren’t as sharp, so just being consistent defensively, that and replacing the running game that we lost. We have to find a consistent running game. We have junior Shane Jasper, who has gotten experience, and freshman Brett Wells. And then Trae, of course, will run the ball, too. We have lots of guys who can run the football.”
Troup will play at White Oak in the season opener on Aug. 25.