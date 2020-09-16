Two more area football games scheduled for Friday — Troup at Brownsboro and Canton at Mabank — have been canceled due to COVID-19 precautions, the schools announced.
Both Brownsboro and Mabank have rescheduled games.
Brownsboro is scheduled to face DasCHE Spartans, a homeschool organization base in Cedar Hill. The contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bear Stadium in Brownsboro. Homecoming court festivities are slated to begin at 7 p.m.
Mabank will now play at Van Alstyne at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Troup posted on its website about the games: "Troup ISD has made the decision to cancel all their football games this week due to positive COVID-19 cases with our student-athletes. While the decision was not made lightly, the goal is to lessen the spread of the virus to help ensure the safety of our students, staff, and the entire community."
Troup ISD added, "Refunds for football tickets purchased are available at Troup High School."
Also, Queen City was originally scheduled to play at Frankston on Friday, but QCISD is closed through Friday for cleaning. The school district said in a note posted on Twitter: "Over the last week, the district has experienced a significant increase in the number of students and staff in 'close contact' with individuals who have tested for COVID-19. The district has also seen an increase in the number of positive cases among staff."
Frankston will now meet Paris Chisum at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium in Frankston. Kickoff for the Indians' homecoming is 7:30 p.m.