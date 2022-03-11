Sam Wells was announced as the new head football coach and athletic director by Troup ISD on Friday.
“I’m fired up,” Wells said.
Wells will take over for John Eastman, who is retiring after 31 years in coaching.
“I’m excited about it,” Eastman said. “I don’t know what the future holds, but I’m excited about doing something different, seeing what’s out there for a year. If I don’t like it, there’s always an opportunity to come back. It’s good for me, and it’s good for Troup. Coach Wells will do a great job.”
Along with being the athletic director and head football coach, Eastman was also the head golf coach at Troup, leading the Tigers to multiple state tournament appearances and a Class 3A state title in 2017.
Eastman got to Troup in 2003 and was the head football coach from 2005-09. He left for two years to go be on the staff of John Frazier at West Rusk before returning to Troup. He became the head football coach again in 2016 and has led the Tigers for the past six seasons and 11 overall.
Troup posted a 68-53 record with Eastman as the head coach, including two 10-win seasons and an 8-4 finish in 2021.
“I’m just looking forward to carrying on the tradition we have here and keep elevating it to improve,” Wells said. “In every sport, we have had success. What a great opportunity to take over a program that’s not broken. Our program is in really good shape, and we have a really good coaching staff. I’m very fortunate to take over a program like this.”
Wells has been the defensive coordinator at Troup the past four years. He has coached for 23 years total, including at Elkhart, Frankston, Elysian Fields, Palestine and Del Valle.
“We have coached against each other forever, and the opportunity presented itself to come here and coach with Coach Eastman,” Wells said. “That was awesome. We have a large amount of respect together, so getting to coach together the last four years was great.”
Wells was the head football coach at Frankston from 2008-11 and at Elkhart from 2012-17. He has an overall record of 49-55.
“We’re going to continue what we’ve done,” Wells said. “Our kids will be extremely tough and physical with a competitive spirit that’s unbelievable. Our kids are relentless in the way they play and the way they attack every day. That’s a big credit to Coach Eastman and what he had going on here before I came over here and during his first time here, as well.”
Wells and his wife, Ammie, have an older daughter, Aubrey, and three children who attend Troup ISD — Tara, a junior, Payton, a freshman, and Brett, who is in the seventh grade.