Three Tyler High School players who made an impact on their Lions football team signed letters of intent on Wednesday during a ceremony at the Dr. Martin L. Edwards Jr. Theatre.
Quarterback Eli Holt and defensive lineman Ka'Darius Tave inked with Kilgore College, while linebacker JaKyron Lacy signed with McPherson College.
The trio signed in front of family, friends, coaches, teachers and classmates.
Tyler head football coach Ricklan Holmes noted it was a process for the three to reach this point.
"This is a day I'm sure these young men have dreamed of since pee wee football," Holmes said. "These young men took care of business in the classroom. That is No. 1, along with going to practice every day, listening to your parents, listening to your teachers, listening to your coaches."
Holmes also noted the players should not only thank their parents, but also their "grandparents, brothers, sisters, aunties, uncles and others who have helped you reached this point." He added the support group needs to continue to encourage the players to get their degrees.
Holt earned first-team All-District 7-5A Division I honors at QB despite missing the last 2.5 district games due to injury. He connected of 103 of 195 passing attempts for 2,032 yards, along with 21 TDs and seven interceptions. The senior transfer from Manor rushed for 394 yards and four TDs on 76 carries.
The affable Holt picked Kilgore College over a number of schools including Midwestern State, Texas Wesleyan and Southeastern Oklahoma State.
"No. 1, (KC) was close to home," Holt said of his choice of the Rangers. "Me, coming off the injury I need some support. They have a great program, one of the best Jucos in Texas."
Holt plans to major in psychology.
"Eli is a talented young man who brings a lot to the table at the quarterback position," Tyler High quarterback coach Antoine Bush said. "It was an honor to coach Eli and watch him grow into a leader every week this year. I hated that his senior season was cut short due to injury. As he continues to grow and mature, it's scary what this young man can accomplish as an elite quarterback at the next level."
Tave was a three-year defensive starter for the Lions, playing edge rusher. As a senior, he had 48 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 12 QB pressures, a forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, a blocked punt and four blocked field goal attempts.
Tave, who was All-District 7-5A Division I first-team, picked KC over East Texas Baptist and Midwestern State. He plans to major in criminal justice.
"Tave is a young man who sacrificed two years to help the team on offense, knowing he would go to college to play defensive line," Tyler High defensive end coach Torey Elder said. "I admire and love him for that. His energy, leadership, and motor will be missed next year. I pray that he has a great career at the next level."
Kilgore College competes in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference, along with Tyler, Trinity Valley, Navarro, Blinn, Cisco, New Mexico Military and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
Lacy, who was All-District 7-5A Division I, was a two-year starting linebacker for the Lions. He picked McPherson over Texas College, Tyler Junior College and Cisco College.
"McPherson has a great coaching staff; they care about developing players on the field and in the classroom," said Lacy, who plans to major in automotive restoration and business management.
As a senior, Lacy had 79 tackles, five sacks, three QB pressures and two pass breakups.
"JaKyron is a great kid to be around and will be truly missed on the defense next year," Tyler High linebacker coach Travon Brown said.
McPherson College is a private liberal arts college associated with the Church of the Brethren and located in McPherson, Kansas. The Bulldogs compete in the NAIA and Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Holmes added more players from Tyler High will sign in the spring.