Ever since a two-point loss to Kilgore College in the season opener, all Trinity Valley has done is win.
The No. 12 Cardinals continued that on Wednesday night by running their winning streak to 14 games with a 79-51 win over Tyler Junior College at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
“They have a good team,” TJC head coach Mike Marquis said. “They’re rolling everyone they play. Obviously they are where they belong because they’ve earned it.”
Wednesday was Trinity Valley’s fifth double-digit victory in its last six games. The Cardinals swept the season series with the Apaches, also winning 80-55 on Feb. 6 in Athens.
TJC’s loss ended a stretch of two straight wins that followed a six-game losing skid.
Trinity Valley got ahead 14-7 early after a putback dunk by former Tyler Lion Darry Moore. The Apaches responded with a 3-pointer by Dominique Michael to cut the score to 14-10. The Cadinals then went on an 11-1 run, capped by a three from future Oregon State Beaver Dashawn Davis, to push the score to 25-12.
After a dunk and two fre throws by Jestin Porter cut Trinity Valley’s lead to 28-18, the Cardinals ended the half with a 12-2 stretch to lead 40-20 at halftime.
Trinity Valley opened the second half with a 7-0 run. Former All Saints standout Scottie Truner answered with a dunk and a three before Trinity Valley went was able to stretch its lead to 54-28.
“I would say they blocked 10 shots,” Marquis said. “And we couldn’t recover from those blocked shots. They turned several of those into transition layups.
“We also had way too many turnovers. Our two keys were rebounding and turnovers, and we had 11 turnovers at halftime.”
The Apaches finished with 26 turnovers.
Tuongthach Gathek led Trinity Valley (14-1) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Davis had 18 points, five assists and five steals. Trevon Fuller scored 14, and Moore added 10 points and six rebounds.
Porter led the Apaches (6-9) with 12 points. Turner had 9 points.
Marquis said some bright spots off of the bench were Michael, Blessing Adespie and former Lindale standout Cody Collinsworth. Michael had 6 points, and Collinsworth had 5 points and three blocks. Adespie added eight rebounds.
TJC will take on Blinn at 4 p.m. Saturday in Brenham and will return home to host Coastal Bend at 1 p.m. Monday.
———
Trinity Valley 79, Tyler 51
TVCC 40 39 — 89
TJC 20 31 — 51
TVCC — Keron Bailey 7; Dashawn Davis 18; Tuongthach Gathek 21; Trevon Fuller 14; Darry Moore 10; Sofara Rasas 4; Kaleb Parks 5.
TJC — Jestin Porter 12; Enoch Fatade 3; Scottie Turner 9; Angel Dibwa 3; Dominique Micheal 6; Blessing Adespie 1; Cody Collinsworth 5; Taevon Anderson 7; Ethan Mayes 5.