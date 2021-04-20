After seeing the No. 1 seed upset earlier in the day, the Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals didn't want to see a repeat.
The No. 2 seed Lady Cardinals (20-2) scored a 72-55 win over No. 18 Miles (Montana) on Tuesday in the NJCAA Division I Women's National Basketball Tournament in Lubbock.
TVCC advances to face either Shelton State (Alabama) or Wasbash (Illinois) at 3 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.
The Pioneers — after upsetting defending national champion Gulf Coast State (Florida) — end their season at 24-2.