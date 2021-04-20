TVCC

The Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals play defense against Miles (Mont.) on Tuesday in Lubbock. TVCC won 72-55.

After seeing the No. 1 seed upset earlier in the day, the Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals didn't want to see a repeat.

The No. 2 seed Lady Cardinals (20-2) scored a 72-55 win over No. 18 Miles (Montana) on Tuesday in the NJCAA Division I Women's National Basketball Tournament in Lubbock.

TVCC advances to face either Shelton State (Alabama) or Wasbash (Illinois) at 3 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University. 

The Pioneers — after upsetting defending national champion Gulf Coast State (Florida) — end their season at 24-2.

 
 

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.