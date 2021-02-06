ATHENS — Both Tyler Junior College and Trinity Valley had balanced scoring attacks when they squared off on Leon Spencer Court inside Cardinal Gym.
However, Trinity Valley’s balanced attack included five double-digit scorers, while the Apaches placed just one player in double figures in an 80-55 road setback.
The Cardinals also connected on nine 3-pointers — six in the second half — to five triples for the Apaches.
“They had some guys make some threes that were unexpected a little bit tonight,” TJC head coach Mike Marquis said. “That’s typical of a home game that you get someone to rise up and play well. They have a good team, and they’ve been playing well. We will see if we can go back to the drawing board and see if we can get some more points up.”
Keron Bailey, Anderson Mirambeaux and Trevon Fuller all had 14 points for Trinity Valley (5-1). Oregon State commit Dashawn Davis finished with a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals. Sofara Rasas added 11 points.
Mason Matthews led the Apaches with 11 points.
It was a close game early with Trinity Valley leading 10-9. Former Tyler Lion Darry Moore entered the game for the Cardinals and immediately knocked down two jumpers as part of a 6-0 run that was capped off by a Davis dunk.
“That’s really my game,” Moore said. “I love that spot. When I was at John Tyler, II used to try to do the same thing. Now that I’m here, I just work on it every day. Even the coaches know that is my hot spot. My teammates know, and they give it to me in those spots. Whenever I get the chance, I really just try to knock it down every time.”
The Apaches trailed 23-18 after All Saints’ Scottie Turner knocked down a jumper, and Matthews grabbed down a rebound and went to the line for a free throw.
After another jumper by Moore made the score 28-20, TJC got a putback from Isaac Aguiar and two free throws from Jestin Porter before Trinity Valley ended the half on a 10-0 run to lead 38-22 at the break.
“The big key was they got some breakaway transition baskets that we did not,” Marquis said. “That really gave them some momentum. I think at 30-22, it really got away from us. I thought we were really in the fight up until that point.”
Trinity Valley opened the second half with a 9-2 spurt to lead 47-28.
The Apaches battled back to cut the deficit to 12, 49-37, with a Matthews three with 13:34 remaining. With the score at 51-39 after a steal and layup by Palestine’s Enoch Fatade, Trinity Valley responded with a 15-0 run that included three triples.
TJC did get a thunderous poster dunk from Jai Watkins-Causey with 2:35 to play, but the Cardinals’ lead was insurmountable.
Moore, who is a sophomore for the Cardinals, finished with six points and seven rebounds.
“It’s been an amazing experience,” Moore said. “I’m really just trying to get a conference title and just see what else can happen from there. With this being my second year, I am pretty comfortable, and I’m getting more used to the speed of the game.”
Trinity Valley had won five straight since a 71-69 loss to Kilgore in the season opener.
“We’ve been on a streak so far, so we wanted to keep it going,” Moore said. “Tyler is a good team, so we were really prepared. We did our research, and we had a gameplan, and we just came out an dtook care of what we were supposed to do.
“It’s always a pleasure to play against Tyler. I always watched them when I was little. I’ve always liked the way they play. It’s always competitive against Tyler, especially since I’m from there, so it brings out that extra competitive edge. I was just wanting to win, so coming out with a win makes me feel amazing.”
Aguiar and Turner had 8 points each for TJC, and Porter and Fatade each added 7 points. Fatade also had five assists and four steals.
TJC (3-2) will return home on Wednesday to host Blinn (5-1) at 7:30 p.m. Blinn dropped its first game of the season on Saturday to Lamar State College-Port Arthur, 98-70.
“This is a good learning experience for our team,” Marquis said. “Hopefully we will see how we bounce back, because I think Blinn is in first place, so we will go home and hopefully we can heat up a little bit.”