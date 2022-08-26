EPHRAIM, Utah — Trinity Valley scored the first TD of the game and the season, but No. 5 Snow (Utah) College reeled off four straight touchdowns to take the lead en route to a 36-14 victory in a junior college football opener at Terry Foote Stadium.
Michael Brown put the Cardinals ahead 7-0 when he returned an interception 77 yards for a TD. After Jake Gaster booted the PAT at 11:35 of the first.
The Badgers then scored four straight TDs for a 28-7 advantage. The first two scores came at 7:38 (Targhee Lambson 1 run, Bradford Willis PAT) and 2:43 (Elijah Ervin 11 pass from Kamen Best, Willis kick) of the first quarter.
Snow scored the first two TDs of the second quarter — 8:12 (Ervin 9 pass from Best, Willis kick) and 6:05 p.m. (John Taumoepeau 50 fumble return, Willis kick).
Trinity Valley pulled within 28-14 at halftime as Trent Hudson hauled in a 75-yard TD pass from Darion Peace. Gaster added the PAT at 4:25.
There were only eight points in the second half, all by the Badgers.
In the third quarter, Snow had a safety and in the fourth quarter, Marquis Montgomery caught a 27-yard TD pass from Best. The extra-point try was missed and left the score at 36-14 with 10:23 on the clock.
The Badgers held the Card to two yards rushing, while Snow rushed for 184 yards.
TVCC QB Peace hit on 7 of 16 passing attempts for 121 yards. Tucker Yarbrough connected on 5 of 17 for 69 yards. Quincy Thompson led the Cards in rushing with 37 yards on nine carries. Hudson had three catches for 96 yards.
Snow had seven sacks for 63 yards in losses.
Lambson rushed for 121 yards on 34 carries. QB Best was 14 of 28 for 171 yards. Taylor Larson had three catches for 56 yards.
It was the second meeting between the two clubs. The Badgers won 56-43 in Athens on Aug. 25, 2018.
Snow returns to play on Saturday, Sept 3, traveling to Roswell, New Mexico to meet No. 1 and defending national champion New Mexico Military Institute. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Wool Bowl.
The Cardinals are scheduled to host Southern-Shreveport on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Athens. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Bruce Field.