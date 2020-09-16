LINDALE — Three interceptions in a span of multiple games is an impressive feat for a defensive back.
What Lindale’s Airik Williams did in the final eight minutes of Lindale’s 33-28 win over rival Van on Friday is simply unheard of.
Williams picked off three passes in that timeframe, and he took the final one back 62 yards to the end zone with 11 seconds remaining to give the Eagles a 27-7 halftime lead.
“We always say be at your best when your best is required,” Lindale head coach Chris Cochran said. “I feel like Friday night fits that for Airik. He worked really hard, and the preparation was there. At that point, it’s just go make a play, and he made a bunch of them.”
“I knew I had to start making plays to get our team to Van,” Williams said. “I didn’t want to lose to Van. We lost to them the past two years. It was my first time to beat them on varsity.”
The score was tied at 7 early in the second quarter when Van quarterback Jackson Rainey broke free for a 64-yard run. A 65-yard run would have been a go-ahead touchdown for the Vandals. However, D.J. Walton was able to hurry back and chase Rainey out of bounds just in time.
“That play right there was probably the play of the game,” Cochran said.
After a 5-yard penalty pushed Van back to the 6, the Vandals attempted a pass to the end zone to Javonta Thomas. Williams read the route and picked off the pass and returned it 67 yards into Van territory.
“All game, we were double-teaming 5 because he’s their big player,” Williams said. “I had my other defender, Corey (Sanders), inside of him. He ran a slate straight to him, so I know he was going to run that slant, so I came up to rob it, and he just threw it straight to me.”
“Airik loves the game, and he watches a lot of film, so he’s really good for us in the preparation aspect,” Cochran said. “He’s a good leader on the field in our secondary. And he makes everything look kind of easy, to be honest. He’s a special player.”
After Williams’ interception set up a 31-yard touchdown pass from Sam Peterson to Jordan Jenkins, Williams came away with another interception on the next drive that led to a touchdown run by Jenkins to give the Eagles a 20-7 lead.
With Van driving into Lindale territory in the final minute of the half, Williams once again made a play.
He intercepted the pass at the Lindale 38 and sprinted down the field 62 yards and was able to find his way into the end zone with just 11 seconds on the clock.
“That one felt really good, because I haven’t had a pick six since my sophomore year against Hallsville to open up district,” Williams said.
“I think that was the thing I was most impressed with was his 130-something return yards.”
Only one Lindale offensive player had more than 130 yards in the contest as Sam Peterson threw for 200 yards and ran for another 39. Williams’ defense turned into offense for the Eagles, especially in the second quarter.
Now, Lindale (2-1) must turn its attention to Gilmer (3-0).
“They just scored 73 points and are averaging 50 points a game,” Cochran said. “We sat there and watched their game on film, and it was explosive play after explosive play. They’re a very talented team, a well-coached team and a tradition-rich program.”
Following the Gilmer contest, Lindale will open District 9-4A Division I competition against Mabank Sept. 25 in Lindale.