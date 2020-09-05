WILLS POINT — Trevion Sneed rushed for 301 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 98-yard TD dash, as the Mineola Yellowjackets defeated the Wills Point Tigers 41-10 on Friday in a non-district football game.
Sneed, who has committed to SMU, had 21 carries for his yardage.
Sophomore Dawson Pendergrass added 118 yards, including an 88-yard TD run, on nine attempts. Pendergrass also hauled in a 62-yard TD reception. Pendergrass also had two interceptions, including one returned for a 40-yard TD. He added four tackles.
Sneed had eight tackles (7 unassisted), along with two tackles for loss and four quarterback pressures.
Senior Hunter Wright had 12 total tackles for the 'Jackets as Mineola held the Tigers to 82 total yards. Kobe Kendrick had a sack and DJ Newsome added eight tackles. Coy Anderson and Kendrick each had seven stops.
Gustavo Sanchez booted five PATs.
The Mineola offense had 445 yards rushing with 510 total yards.
Mineola led 7-3 at halftime and 20-10 at the end of the third quarter. The Yellowjackets outscored the Tigers 21-0 in the fourth quarter.
The Yellowjackets (2-0) are scheduled to host West Rusk at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. The Tigers (0-2) are scheduled to play at Mabank on Sept. 11.