Sid “The Jet” Garton, once known as “The World’s Fastest Human” has passed away his wife Cathy said on Monday.
She said Mr. Garton died on Thursday in Tyler. A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. Dr. David O. Dykes, pastor of Green Acres, will conduct the ceremony. Also, Mrs. Garton and Dr. Dykes said if anyone has had a loved one pass away during the COVID-19 pandemic please bring a photo and a prayer will be said and a photo taken.
Garton was dubbed the fastest human alive as one of the world’s foremost sprinters in his time at East Texas State University in Commerce (now known has Texas A&M-Commerce).
The New Boston native ran a 9.3-second 100-yard dash and a world-record wind-aided 19.3 second 220-yard dash for the Lions in 1959. Both great times were recorded on the same day.
Garton and the Lions were noted for exemplary performances at the Kansas, Drake and Penn Relays. He was honored as the collegiate freshman of the year and was the Dallas Morning News’ collegiate freshman of the state.
During Garton’s time with the Lions, they won back-to-back Lone Star Conference championships and were NAIA National runners-up both seasons. He was the LSC champion in the 110-yard and 220-yard dashes in 1959 and won the NAIA Championship in the 220-yard dash and the 880-yard relay.
His contributions to amateur athletics continued as a key fundraiser for the Centennial Olympic Park and alternate torch bearer for the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.
In 2015, Garton penned a book with friend and former Dallas Morning News sports writer Gene Wilson. They collaborated on “Sid Garton: The Real Story Behind His Missing Olympic Fame.”
After garnering gold at the Texas Relays and the Texas High School Track & Field Championships, Garton suddenly dropped off the map. He dropped out of school about two weeks before the 1960 Rome Olympics.
He had set state and world records. Garton won the Texas High School 100-yard dash in 1958 with a time of 9.6 seconds. He doubled the gold with a 20.8 clocking in the 220-yard dash the same season. He also won the 220 in 1957 with a time of 22.1.
Garton once told the Tyler Morning Telegraph in 2016, “In high school (New Boston), I went to state four years in a row. I went to state freshman year, got fourth place at state my sophomore year; junior year I won state, and my senior year I not only won state, but I set records.
“And we didn’t even have a track, didn’t even have a track coach at first.”
He matched world records set by Jesse Owens, Bobby Morrow and Dave Sime. He even beat some of those records.
Garton’s name is in the Guinness Book of World Records for the 220-yard dash and will never be retired thanks to the changes made in distance running.
When he was running for the ETSU track team, he was on his way to the 1960 Olympics in Rome. Sportswriters all over the country had him pegged to win the gold. He had already qualified for the 100-yard dash, 220-yard dash and the 440 relay.
But Garton’s personal life took a tumble when his then-wife chose the day of Olympic trials to file for divorce. She moved away and took their young son with her. Garton was discouraged, stunned and heartbroken. He was only 19 years old. He never made it to the trials.
Wilson, a longtime friend and classmate who would later write the book on Garton’s life, took up a collection from residents in New Boston so that Garton could afford to go to Rome. But Garton missed his time trials. Wilson couldn’t find him and eventually returned all the money he raised on his behalf.
Garton later managed to get his life together when he began seeing his old high school sweetheart, Cathy. She helped him put God back in his life. They raised their son and thrived in the pawn brokerage business in Tyler.
In 1996 Garton was nominated to be a torch-bearer in Atlanta. He was in the running for the honor of lighting the flame. The Olympic Committee received about 1 million votes from around the country for Sid to receive that honor.
He and Mrs. Garton raised more than $200,000 for the Olympics in their quest for Garton to have this privilege. They sold bricks that were used to pave a road in the Olympic Park. Letters were written on his behalf from people including then-Texas Gov. Ann Richards.
Muhammad Ali got the honor of lighting the flame. If Ali had been unable to run, Garton was ready.
During his running career, Garton received many awards and recognitions.
The Texas State Senate proclaimed an official senate resolution in his honor. A special Texas flag was presented to him that had flown over the state capitol in his honor.
He once returned from the Drake Relays in Iowa with five gold watches he won by being the fastest anchor sprinter in the contest.
Garton was inducted into the Texas A&M-Commerce Hall of Fame in 2016.
Just the Facts200 meters: 218.723 yards
Usain Bolt ran in 19.7 seconds in 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro
220 yards (1.277 yards or 45.972 inches farther)
Sid Garton ran in 19.6 seconds in 1960
100 YardsSid Garton ran in 9.5 seconds in 1960
4/440 Yard Relay at Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa 1960
Garton ran in 41.1 seconds with teammates Fred Schaefer, James Baird and John West (each sprinter runs 110 yards).
