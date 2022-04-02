WILDCAT RELAYS
at Whitehouse
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: Tyler Legacy 138, Marshall 89, Lindale 57, Lufkin 56, Hallsville 51, Jacksonville 49, Bullard 41, Pine Tree 39, Chapel Hill 34, Nacogdoches 30, Sulphur Springs 30, Whitehouse 6
Individual results
100 meters: S. Mills, Marshall 12.31; J. White, Jacksonville 12.52; K. Brown, Jacksonville 12.95
200 meters: T. Mumphrey, Legacy 26.12; T. Foreman, Jacksonville 26.37; E. Ugbini, Pine Tree 26.74
400 meters: J. Williams, Legacy 58.20; K. Cook, Chapel Hill 1:00.38; Z.. Smith, Legacy 1:02.73
800 meters: A. Perkins, Hallsville 2:21.15; G. Lamb, Legacy 2:26.78; J. Silva, Lufkin 2:32.24
1600 meters: A. Perkins, Hallsville 5:21.13; K. Hatfield, Hallsville 5:44.60; J. Silva, Lufkin 5:45.21
3200 meters: K. Hatfield, Hallsville 12:27.12; H. Shultz, S. Springs 12:30.77; M. Robinson, Pine Tree 12:31.96
100 hurdles: B. Grossman, Bullard 16.08; B. Daughtry, Lindale 16.10; J. Mitchell, Pine Tree 17.07
300 hurdles: B. Daughtry, Lindale 48.08; A. Armstrong, Legacy 49.73; B. Grossman, Bullard 50.19
400 relay: Marshall (A. Smith, A. Allen, S. Mills, M. Wilson) 48.42; Legacy 49.97; Lufkin 51.17
800 relay: Legacy (M. Dial, M. Marshall, T. Mumphrey, A. Edwards) 1:45.78; Marshall 1:45.92; Lufkin 1:49.41
1600 relay: Marshall (A. Smith, A. Allen, S. Mills, M. Wilson) 4:12.72; Lindale 4:13.62; Legacy 4:15.65
Long jump: J. White Jacksonville 16-9; Z. Smith, Legacy 16-9; C. Tucker, Bullard 16-7
Shot put: T. Johnson, Marshall 35-0.50; T. Hale, Lufkin 33-6.50; Z. Mumphrey, Lindale 32-7.75
Discus: T. Johnson, Marshall 125-3; T. Pierce, Chapel Hill 111-10; L. Garrett, Nac 93-6
Triple jump: Z. Smith, Legacy 37-4.50; S. Starks, CH 36-3.25; J. White, Jacksonville 35-11.75
High jump: O. Simmons, Hallsville 5-4; A. Edwards, Legacy 5-2; M. Dial, Legacy 5-2
Pole vault: J. Jasmer, S. Springs 11-6; P. Walters, Lindale 10-6; V. Willardson, Nac 9-0
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: Tyler Legacy 94, Marshall 93, Whitehouse 88, Lindale 72.5, Hallsville 63.5, Chapel Hill 62, Lufkin 53, Jacksonville 32, Pine Tree 26, Sulphur Springs 15, Nacogdoches 11, Bullard 10
Individual results
100 meters: D. McCuin, Jax 11.05; S. Pitts, Whitehouse 11.08; E. Howard, Legacy 11.15
200 meters: S. Pitts, Whitehouse 22.85; E. Howard, Legacy 22.92; J. Thomas, Marshall 23.07
400 meters: C. Maya, Lindale 50.60; S. Taylor, Marshall 50.90; M. Clemons, Whitehouse 52.39
800 meters: M. Clemons, Whitehouse 1:58.49; G. Ashby, Lufkin 1:58.85; S. Hawthorne, Hallsville 2:00.53
1600 meters: L. Salter, Legacy 4:27.09; K. Murphy, Lufkin 4:37.11; S. Hawthorne, Hallsville 4:41.74
3200 meters: K. Murphy, Lufkin 10:06.93; R. Guadarrama, Lufkin 10>15.82; M. Hernandez, Jacksonville 10:23.40
110 hurdles: C. Rollins, Legacy 15.72; D. Robinson, Marshall 16.062; K. Foster, Marshall 16.062
300 hurdles: K. Foster, Marshall 41.12; A. Romero, Lindale 42.18; I. Brooks, Chapel Hill 42.22
400 relay: Whitehouse (M. Gray, J. McCoy, D. Rayford, S. Pitts) 43.29; Marshall 43.54; Legacy 43.58
800 relay: Chapel Hill (J. Belcher, S. Macfoy, D. Ross, D. Sanders) 1:31.72; Marshall 1:32.29; Whitehouse 1:33.08
1600 relay: Marshall (S. Taylor, J. McCowan, K. Foster, C. Gibson) 3:30.63; Lindale 3:31.92; Chapel Hill 3:34.07
Long jump: C. Moore, legacy 21-9; N. Crockett, Legacy 20-8; J. Mayfield, Chapel Hill 20-6
Shot put: C. Poe, Lindale 55-2; A. Gay, Jacksonville 51-3.75; D. Evans, Pine Tree 48-6.25
Discus: S. Tunstall, Hallsville 139-2.50; J. Williams, Nac 134-50; K. Hawkins, Legacy 133-6.50
Triple jump: J. McCoy, Whitehouse 44-6; J. Mayfield, Chapel Hill 42-0.50; J. Moseley, Hallsville 41-9
High jump: G. Nuckolls, Bullard 6-4; J. Ferris, Lindale 6-2; K. Humber, Legacy 6-2
Pole vault: K. Griffen, Pine Tree 13-6; B. Grace, Lindale 13-0; T. Coleman, Hallsville 13-0