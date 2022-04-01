The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders won the Whitehouse Wildcat Relays for the second year in a row on Thursday.
The Lady Raiders scored 138 points.
Legacy had four first-place finishes.
The 4x200-meter relay team of Taliyah Mumphrey, Mikayla Marshall, Alli Edwards and Merritt Dial took first place. Jenaia Williams won the 400-meter dash. Mumphrey won the 200-meter dash. Zion Smith won the triple jump.
Also for the Lady Raiders:
Mila Teuber placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run. The 4x100-meter relay team of Dial, Marshall, Avery Armstrong and Cha’Kailan Browning placed second. Trude Lamb was second in the 800-meter run, and Hewan Knight was fifth. Browning placed fifth in the 100-meter dash. Smith placed third in the 400-meter dash. Armstrong was second in the 300-meter hurdles. Knight was fifth in the 1,600-meter run. The 4x400-meter relay team of Lamb, Mumphrey, Marshall and Armstrong placed third. I’Onna Jones placed fifth n the shot put. Smith was second in the long jump. Alli Edwards, was second in the high jump. Dial placed third in the high jump and fourth in the pole vault.
The District 10-6A Championships are April 12 and 14 at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium in Rockwall.