WHITEHOUSE — Longview captured eight gold medals, Whitehouse grabbed four and Markell Johnson recorded a first-place finish for Tyler at the District 15-5A/16-5A Area Track and Field Championships Wednesday at Wildcat Stadium.
Longview also won the girls’ division with a total of 108 points.
In the boys’ division, Mount Pleasant won with 105 points, followed by Whitehouse (78), Tyler (78) and Longview (68).
Longview’s DeKalon Taylor was a three-time gold winner, taking first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.58. He was also on the 4x100-meter relay team and 4x200-meter relay team that took first with times of 41.41 and 1:26.96, respectively. Taylor Tatum, Jalen Hale and Zakyire Moon joined Taylor on those teams.
Whitehouse’s Sedgwrick Pitts won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.25. He finished second in the 100 with a time of 10.73 and was on the Wildcats’ 4x100-meter relay team that placed third with Jermod McCoy, Maddax Gray and Dominic Rayford.
Tyler’s team of Kameron Key, Montrell Wade, Xavier Tatum and Ashad Walker was second in the 400 relay with a time of 41.75, and Key, Wade, Walker and William Dail took second in the 800 relay with a time of 1:27.75.
Johnson won the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.43 for the Lions. Marshall’s Spencer Taylor (49.56) was second.
Tyler’s Wade and Johnson were second and third, respectively in the 200, and Longview’s Moon was fourth.
Hale — one of the top wide receiver recruits in the country — won the long jump with a jump of 22-5.
T’Asia McGee won the girls 300-meter hurdles for Longview with a time of 48.03, and teammate Brianna Dzudie was second in a time of 48.09.
Marshall’s girls were leading the 800 relay for the majority of the race before Longview’s team of Aniah Stansell, Kyra Taylor, Brayleigh Mitchell and Jakayla Morrow took the win with a time of 1:42.94.
The team of Stansell, Taylor, Mitchell and DaNaucia Johnson won the 4x400-meter relay also, posting a time of 3:55.86.
Mitchell also won the 200-meter dash in a time of 25.41, just ahead of Marshall’s Shannon Mills (25.46).
Whitehouse took first in the pole vault (Tate Smith), discus (Jaylon Horton) and triple jump (McCoy).
Hallsville’s girls dominated the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run, grabbing three of the regional spots in each. Avery Perkins won both events. Carolyn Hale got third in each. Kylea Hatfield was second in the 1,600, and Addison Hatchett was fourth in the 800. Hatfield won the 3,200-meter run.
The top four finishers in each event advance to the Class 5A Region II Meet April 29 at Texas-Arlington’s Maverick Stadium in Arlington.
———
DISTRICT 15-5A/16-5A
AREA TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Wildcat Stadium, Whitehouse
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: 1. Mount Pleasant 105; 2. Whitehouse 78; 2. Tyler 78; 4. Longview 68; 5. Lufkin 57; 5. Marshall 57; 7. Hallsville 51; 8. Huntsville 38; 9. Nacogdoches 33; 10. Pine Tree 27; 11. Sulphur Springs 14; 12. Jacksonville 10; 13. Texas High 4
Individual results
100 meters: 1. DeKalon Taylor, Longview 10.58; 2. Sedgwrick Pitts, Whitehouse 10.73; 3. Kameron Key, Tyler 10.81; 4. Dylan Bennett, Whitehouse 10.82
200 meters: 1. Sedgewrick Pitts, Whitehouse 22.25; 2. Montrell Wade, Tyler 22.45; 3. Markell Johnson, Tyler 22.60; 4. Zakyire Moon, Longview 22.90
400 meters: 1. Markell Johnson, Tyler 49.43; 2. Spencer Taylor, Marshall 49.56; 3. Isaiah Collins, Huntsville 50.26; 4. Max Clemons Whitehouse 50.69
800 meters: 1. Grant Ashby, Lufkin 1:57.98; 2. Kristopher Murphy, Lufkin 1:58.38; 3. Max Clemons, Whitehouse 1:58.49; 4. Malachi Gray, Pine Tree 1:58.67
1600 meters: 1. Kristopher Murphy, Lufkin 4:38.26; 2. Grant Ashby, Lufkin 4:39.91; 3. Pedro Daniel Robles, Mount Pleasant 4:42.98; 4. Reynold Guadarrama, Lufkin 4:43.14
3200 meters: 1. Pedro Daniel Robles, Mount Pleasant 9:59.38; 2. Samuel Hawthorne, Hallsville 10:06.08; 3. John Dudley, Huntsville 10:10.29; 4. Geovanni Calderon, Mount Pleasant 10:11.87
110 hurdles: 1. Skyler Guereca, Mount Pleasant 14.88; 2. Anthony Sims, Hallsville 15.04; 3. Tre Taylor, Huntsville 15.50; 4. D E Morris Isaiah Hunter, Mount Pleasant 15.56
300 hurdles: 1. Keshon Foster, Marshall 40.28; 2. Skyler Guereca, Mount Pleasant 42.10; 3. Zy Thomas, Nacogdoches 42.74; 4. Jaden Starks, Whitehouse 42.90
400 relay: 1. Longview (Jalen Hale, Taylor Tatum, Zakyire Moon, DeKalon Taylor) 41.41; 2. Tyler (Kameron Key, Montrell Wade, Xavier Tatum, Ashad Walker) 41.75; 3. Whitehouse (Jermod McCoy, Maddax Gray, Dominic Rayford, Sedgwrick Pitts) 42.47; 4. Marshall (Camron Gibson, Jaylin Alexander, Domar Roberson, John Thomas) 42.71
800 relay: 1. Longview (Taylor Tatum, Jalen Hale, DeKalon Taylor, Zakyire Moon) 1:26.96; 2. Tyler (William Dail, Kameron Key, Montrell Wade, Ashad Walker) 1:27.75; 3. Mount Pleasant (Dylan Bennett, William Hills, Braylon Jones, LaTristan Thompson) 1:28.63; 4. Marshall (Camron Gibson, Jaylin Alexander, Domar Roberson, John Thomas) 1:28.74
1600 relay: 1. Marshall (Keshon Foster, Camron Gibson, Jeremiah McCowan, Spencer Taylor) 3:23.56; 2. Huntsville (Andrew Merino, Roel Castillo, AJ Wilson, Isaiah Collins) 3:24.08; 3. Lufkin (Brayden Murphy, Robert Fields, Alec Forney, Omarion Scott) 3:25.12; Tyler (Nicholas Collins, Markell Johnson, Ashad Walker, Keyston Wilson) 3:28.00
Long jump: 1. Jalen Hale, Longview 22-5; 2.Jonathon Fuller, Pine Tree 22-1.5; 3. Lajarian Leadon, Nacogdoches 21-11.5; 4. Korderian Turner, Sulphur Springs 21-10
Pole vault: 1. Tate Smith, Whitehouse 14-0; 2. Keaten Griffin, Pine Tree 13-6; 3. Trevor Coleman, Hallsville 13-6; 4. Ty Barbee, Sulphur Springs 13-0
Discus: 1. Jaylon Horton, Whitehouse 141-10; 2. Stanley Tunstall, Hallsville 140-2; 3. Andrew Rogers, Nacogdoches 134-9; 4. Astin Ledbetter, Mount Pleasant 130-7
Triple Jump: 1. Jermod McCoy, Whitehouse 47-10; 2. Xavier Hills, Mount Pleasant 47-0.25; 3. William Hills, Mount Pleasant 46-0.75; 4. Jace Moseley, Hallsville 43-9.75
Shot put: 1. Aiden Gay, Jacksonville 51-10.75; 2. James Williams, Nacogdoches 49-10; 3. JzanTrevian Emory, Mount Pleasant 49-1; 4. Dealyn Evans, Pine Tree 46-11.5
High jump: 1. Xavier Hills, Mount Pleasant 6-6; 2. Zachar Florence, Hallsville 6-6; 3. Ashad Walker, Tyler 6-4; 4. Weston Fields, Sulphur Springs 6-0
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: 1. Longview 108; 2. Huntsville 83; 3. Marshall 79; 4. Hallsville 77; 5. Texas High 62; 6. Nacogdoches 42; 7. Lufkin 37; 7. Pine Tree 37; 9. Sulphur Springs 34; 10. Jacksonville 28; 11. Whitehouse 14; 12. Mount Pleasant 13.5; 13. Tyler 5.5
Individual results
100 meters: 1. Asia Smith, Marshall 12.22; 2. Teasia Fields, Lufkin 12.45; 3. Jazmyne White, Jacksonville 12.66; 4. Jakayla Morrow, Longview 12.74
200 meters: 1. Brayleigh Mitchell, Longview 25.41; 2. Shannon Mills, Marshall 25.46; 3. Vanessa Perez, Texas High 26.01; 4. Alaila Allen, Marshall 26.71
400 meters: 1. Mahalia Twine, Huntsville 56.27; 2. DaNaucia Johnson, Longview 56.74; 3. Jordan Collins, Huntsville 1:01.16; 4. Laila Diaz, Huntsville 1:01.34
800 meters: 1. Avery Perkins, Hallsville 2:17.14; 2. Aubrey Dennis, Huntsville 2:24.91; 3. Carolyn Hale, Hallsville 2:25.15; 4. Addison Hatchett, Hallsville 2:27.02
1600 meters: 1. Avery Perkins, Hallsville 5:16.89; 2. Kylea Hatfield, Hallsville 5:34.17; 3. Carolyn Hale, Hallsville 5:37.51; 4. Haylee Shulz, Sulphur Springs 5:38.04
3200 meters: 1. Kylea Hatfield, Hallsville 12:09.72; 2. Emily Martinez, Jacksonville 12:11.73; 3. Haylee Shultz, Sulphur Springs 12:19.23; 4. Mackenzie Robinson, Pine Tree 12:21.56
100 hurdles: 1. Bobbi Hatchett, Texas High 14.92; 2. Jasmine Mitchell, Pine Tree 16.66; 3. T’Asia McGee, Longview 16.89; 4. Shariah Wade, Nacogdoches 17.00
300 hurdles: 1. T’Asia McGee, Longview 48.03; 2. Brianna Dzudie, Longview 48.09; 3. Bobbi Hatchett, Texas High 49.21; 4. Alexsia Edwards, Texas High 50.35
400 relay: 1. Huntsville (Kye’ana Washington, Markia Sweat, Mahalia Twine, Maciah Martin) 48.46; 2. Marshall (Asia Smith, Shannon Mills, Alaila Allen, Mahogani Wilson) 48.58; 3. Texas High (Bobbi Hatchett, Jayla Henderson, Vanessa Perez, Valeria Perez) 49.12; 4. Nacogdoches (Kimora Ellis, Keniyah Evans, Ja’Aira Fletcher, Jada Lister) 50.21
800 relay: 1. Longview (Aniah Stansell, Kyra Taylor, Brayleigh Mitchell, Jakayla Morrow) 1:42.94; 2. Marshall (Asia Smith, Shannon Mills, Alaila Allen, Mahogani Wilson) 1:43.66; 3. Nacogdoches (Nevaeh Sweat, Ja’Aira Fletcher, Kimora Ellis, Jada Lister) 1:45.21; 4. Texas High (Vanessa Perez, Daniyah Anderson, Valeria Perez, Jayla Henderson) 1:45.49
1600 relay: 1. Longview (Aniah Stansell, Brayleigh Mitchell, Kyra Taylor, DaNaucia Johnson ) 3:55.86; 2. Huntsville (Aubrey Dennis, Liala Diaz, Marti Okech, Mahalia Twine) 4:03.72; 3. Hallsville (Ellie Hutton, Avery Perkins, Kylea Hatfield, Carolyn Hale) 4:11.21; 4. Pine Tree (Ja’Naysha Gipson, Jalen Scroggins, Lauren Vasquez, Malaisha Allen) 4:12.29
Triple jump: 1. Jazmyne White, Jacksonville 36-10.75; T’Asia McGee, Longview 36-2.75; 3. Ladi’Roliarity Guereca, Mount Pleasant 36-1.5; 4. Bobbi Hatchett, Texas High 35-11
Shot put: 1. Tierrani Johnston, Marshall 36-4.5; 2. Tara Hale, Lufkin 37-5.5; 3. Jada Owens, Longview 34-2; 4. Raela Spratling, Marshall 33-1
High jump: 1. Olivia Simmons, Hallsville 5-4; 2. Bobbi Hatchett, Texas High 4-10; 3. Makenzi Delaney, Lufkin 4-10; 4. Ewoma Ugbini, Pine Tree 4-10
Long jump: 1. Mahailia Twine, Huntsville 17-11.75; 2. Ja’Aira Fletcher, Nacogdoches 17-9; 3. Ladi’Roliarity Guereca 17-4; 4. Ja’Naysha Gipson, Pine Tree 17-3.5
Discus: 1. Tierrani Johnson, Marshall 124-10; 2. Ryan Roberts, Longview 100-10; 3. Jayden Holly, Sulphur Springs 90-6; 4. Alauryn Morgan, Pine Tree 88-5
Pole vault: 1. Claire Bybee, Sulphur Springs 13-0; 2. Jaicee Jasmer, Sulphur Springs 10-6; 3. Kylee Freeman, Whitehouse 9-0; 4. Veronika Willardson, Nacogdoches 8-6